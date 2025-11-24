شارك الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي أمس، في المؤتمر العام الـ21 لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية (يونيدو)، باستضافة المملكة، على هامش أعمال الدورة الـ53 لمجلس التنمية الصناعية (IDB)، بمركز الملك عبدالعزيز للمؤتمرات بالرياض.

وأكد البديوي أن استضافة المملكة للمؤتمر العام الـ21، لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية (يونيدو)، يؤكد على ريادتها في مجال تعزيز الابتكار والتعاون متعدد الأطراف في مجال التنمية الصناعية، والإسهام في تطوير حلول مشتركة للتحديات المرتبطة بالتصنيع المستدام، والابتكار، والتحول التقني، مشيداً بمحتوى جلسات المؤتمر وأهدافه لاستكشاف والحلول والفرص في هذا المجال، إضافة إلى تمكين المرأة والشباب المبتكر.

وأشار إلى أن المؤتمر يمثل فرصة لتعزيز الشراكات بين الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني، مثمناً جهود المملكة لاستضافتها المؤتمر، وما تبذله من جهود لدعم برامج التنمية الصناعية في الدول النامية.