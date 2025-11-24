شارك الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي أمس، في المؤتمر العام الـ21 لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية (يونيدو)، باستضافة المملكة، على هامش أعمال الدورة الـ53 لمجلس التنمية الصناعية (IDB)، بمركز الملك عبدالعزيز للمؤتمرات بالرياض.
وأكد البديوي أن استضافة المملكة للمؤتمر العام الـ21، لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية (يونيدو)، يؤكد على ريادتها في مجال تعزيز الابتكار والتعاون متعدد الأطراف في مجال التنمية الصناعية، والإسهام في تطوير حلول مشتركة للتحديات المرتبطة بالتصنيع المستدام، والابتكار، والتحول التقني، مشيداً بمحتوى جلسات المؤتمر وأهدافه لاستكشاف والحلول والفرص في هذا المجال، إضافة إلى تمكين المرأة والشباب المبتكر.
وأشار إلى أن المؤتمر يمثل فرصة لتعزيز الشراكات بين الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني، مثمناً جهود المملكة لاستضافتها المؤتمر، وما تبذله من جهود لدعم برامج التنمية الصناعية في الدول النامية.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, participated yesterday in the 21st General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), hosted by the Kingdom, on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the Industrial Development Board (IDB), at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh.
Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the Kingdom's hosting of the 21st General Conference of UNIDO highlights its leadership in promoting innovation and multilateral cooperation in the field of industrial development, and its contribution to developing joint solutions to challenges related to sustainable manufacturing, innovation, and technological transformation. He praised the content of the conference sessions and their objectives to explore solutions and opportunities in this field, in addition to empowering women and innovative youth.
He noted that the conference represents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships between governments, the private sector, and civil society, appreciating the Kingdom's efforts in hosting the conference and its endeavors to support industrial development programs in developing countries.