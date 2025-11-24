The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, participated yesterday in the 21st General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), hosted by the Kingdom, on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the Industrial Development Board (IDB), at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh.

Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the Kingdom's hosting of the 21st General Conference of UNIDO highlights its leadership in promoting innovation and multilateral cooperation in the field of industrial development, and its contribution to developing joint solutions to challenges related to sustainable manufacturing, innovation, and technological transformation. He praised the content of the conference sessions and their objectives to explore solutions and opportunities in this field, in addition to empowering women and innovative youth.

He noted that the conference represents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships between governments, the private sector, and civil society, appreciating the Kingdom's efforts in hosting the conference and its endeavors to support industrial development programs in developing countries.