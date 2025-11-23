انتخب المؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية UNIDO بالإجماع، وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، رئيساً للدورة الـ21 من المؤتمر العام للمنظمة، خلال الجلسة الافتتاحية للمؤتمر المنعقد في العاصمةِ الرياض، في خطوة تعكس الدور المتنامي للمملكة في توجيه أجندة التنمية الصناعية على المستوى العالمي.

وجرى اعتماد رئاسة الوزير الخريّف عبر تصويت رسمي من قبل المؤتمر، بما يعكس توافقاً دولياً واسعاً على قيادته الدورة الحالية من المؤتمر.

وأعلن الرئيس المنتهيةُ ولايته ديبورا ليبره القرارَ أمام الحضور قائلاً: «السيدات والسادة المندوبون، يسعدني أن أعلن انتخاب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في المملكة العربية السعودية، بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، رئيساً للدورة الـ21 للمؤتمر العام بالتزكية».

أهمية الشراكات في تشكيل مستقبل الصناعة

وشدد الخريف في كلمته بعد انتخابه رئيساً للمؤتمر على أهمية الشراكات والابتكار في تشكيل مستقبل الصناعة، معرباً عن تشرفه بهذه الثقة لتولي رئاسة الدورة الـ21 للمؤتمر العام لليونيدو، وتسلم هذه المسؤولية لتعزيز التعاون الصناعي العالمي، ودعم التنمية الشاملة والمستدامة، وضمان أن يعكس العمل المشترك أثراً ملموساً في جميع الدول الأعضاء، مؤكداً مواصلة البناء على زخم هذه الدورة، وصياغة مستقبل يقوم فيه التقدم الصناعي على الابتكار والمرونة والازدهار وتوسيع الفرص في كل منطقة من العالم.

وبصفته رئيساً للدورة الحالية، سيتولى الوزير الخريّف قيادة المباحثات رفيعة المستوى في GC21، إذ تشمل مهماته بناء توافق بين الدول الأعضاء بشأن قضايا محورية مثل سلاسل الإمداد المستدامة، وحوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي في الصناعة، كما يتولى مسؤولية الإشراف على الانتقال السلس للرئاسة في الدورة القادمة للمؤتمر؛ لضمان استمرارية الأجندة الإستراتيجية لـUNIDO بعد دورة الرياض.

وتتجه أنظار المجتمع الدولي الآن إلى الوزير الخريف لقيادة أعمال المؤتمر العام الـ21 للمنظمة، فيما تدخل المباحثات مرحلة مفصلية حول الاستثمار، ونقل التكنولوجيا، وتعزيز التنمية الصناعية الشاملة والمستدامة، ومن المتوقع أن تؤدي قيادته دوراً حاسماً في صياغة اتفاقات متوازنة بين الطموحات الصناعية الوطنية، والمسؤوليات العالمية المشتركة، مما يرسم برنامج عمل واضحاً للسنوات القادمة.