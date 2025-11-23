انتخب المؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية UNIDO بالإجماع، وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، رئيساً للدورة الـ21 من المؤتمر العام للمنظمة، خلال الجلسة الافتتاحية للمؤتمر المنعقد في العاصمةِ الرياض، في خطوة تعكس الدور المتنامي للمملكة في توجيه أجندة التنمية الصناعية على المستوى العالمي.
وجرى اعتماد رئاسة الوزير الخريّف عبر تصويت رسمي من قبل المؤتمر، بما يعكس توافقاً دولياً واسعاً على قيادته الدورة الحالية من المؤتمر.
وأعلن الرئيس المنتهيةُ ولايته ديبورا ليبره القرارَ أمام الحضور قائلاً: «السيدات والسادة المندوبون، يسعدني أن أعلن انتخاب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في المملكة العربية السعودية، بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، رئيساً للدورة الـ21 للمؤتمر العام بالتزكية».
أهمية الشراكات في تشكيل مستقبل الصناعة
وشدد الخريف في كلمته بعد انتخابه رئيساً للمؤتمر على أهمية الشراكات والابتكار في تشكيل مستقبل الصناعة، معرباً عن تشرفه بهذه الثقة لتولي رئاسة الدورة الـ21 للمؤتمر العام لليونيدو، وتسلم هذه المسؤولية لتعزيز التعاون الصناعي العالمي، ودعم التنمية الشاملة والمستدامة، وضمان أن يعكس العمل المشترك أثراً ملموساً في جميع الدول الأعضاء، مؤكداً مواصلة البناء على زخم هذه الدورة، وصياغة مستقبل يقوم فيه التقدم الصناعي على الابتكار والمرونة والازدهار وتوسيع الفرص في كل منطقة من العالم.
وبصفته رئيساً للدورة الحالية، سيتولى الوزير الخريّف قيادة المباحثات رفيعة المستوى في GC21، إذ تشمل مهماته بناء توافق بين الدول الأعضاء بشأن قضايا محورية مثل سلاسل الإمداد المستدامة، وحوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي في الصناعة، كما يتولى مسؤولية الإشراف على الانتقال السلس للرئاسة في الدورة القادمة للمؤتمر؛ لضمان استمرارية الأجندة الإستراتيجية لـUNIDO بعد دورة الرياض.
وتتجه أنظار المجتمع الدولي الآن إلى الوزير الخريف لقيادة أعمال المؤتمر العام الـ21 للمنظمة، فيما تدخل المباحثات مرحلة مفصلية حول الاستثمار، ونقل التكنولوجيا، وتعزيز التنمية الصناعية الشاملة والمستدامة، ومن المتوقع أن تؤدي قيادته دوراً حاسماً في صياغة اتفاقات متوازنة بين الطموحات الصناعية الوطنية، والمسؤوليات العالمية المشتركة، مما يرسم برنامج عمل واضحاً للسنوات القادمة.
The General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) unanimously elected Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, as President of the 21st session of the organization's General Conference during the opening session of the conference held in the capital, Riyadh. This step reflects the growing role of the Kingdom in steering the global industrial development agenda.
The presidency of Minister Al-Khorayef was approved through an official vote by the conference, reflecting a broad international consensus on his leadership of the current session of the conference.
Outgoing President Deborah Librah announced the decision to the attendees, stating: “Ladies and gentlemen, delegates, I am pleased to announce the election of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, as President of the 21st General Conference by acclamation.”
The Importance of Partnerships in Shaping the Future of Industry
In his speech after being elected President of the conference, Al-Khorayef emphasized the importance of partnerships and innovation in shaping the future of industry, expressing his honor at this trust to assume the presidency of the 21st session of the UNIDO General Conference. He accepted this responsibility to enhance global industrial cooperation, support inclusive and sustainable development, and ensure that joint efforts have a tangible impact in all member countries. He affirmed the continuation of building on the momentum of this session and shaping a future where industrial progress is based on innovation, resilience, prosperity, and expanding opportunities in every region of the world.
As the President of the current session, Minister Al-Khorayef will lead high-level discussions at GC21, with his tasks including building consensus among member states on key issues such as sustainable supply chains and governance of artificial intelligence in industry. He will also oversee the smooth transition of the presidency to the next session of the conference to ensure the continuity of UNIDO's strategic agenda after the Riyadh session.
The international community is now looking to Minister Al-Khorayef to lead the work of the 21st General Conference of the organization, as discussions enter a pivotal phase regarding investment, technology transfer, and enhancing inclusive and sustainable industrial development. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in shaping balanced agreements between national industrial ambitions and shared global responsibilities, thereby outlining a clear work program for the coming years.