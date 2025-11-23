The General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) unanimously elected Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, as President of the 21st session of the organization's General Conference during the opening session of the conference held in the capital, Riyadh. This step reflects the growing role of the Kingdom in steering the global industrial development agenda.

The presidency of Minister Al-Khorayef was approved through an official vote by the conference, reflecting a broad international consensus on his leadership of the current session of the conference.

Outgoing President Deborah Librah announced the decision to the attendees, stating: “Ladies and gentlemen, delegates, I am pleased to announce the election of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, as President of the 21st General Conference by acclamation.”

The Importance of Partnerships in Shaping the Future of Industry

In his speech after being elected President of the conference, Al-Khorayef emphasized the importance of partnerships and innovation in shaping the future of industry, expressing his honor at this trust to assume the presidency of the 21st session of the UNIDO General Conference. He accepted this responsibility to enhance global industrial cooperation, support inclusive and sustainable development, and ensure that joint efforts have a tangible impact in all member countries. He affirmed the continuation of building on the momentum of this session and shaping a future where industrial progress is based on innovation, resilience, prosperity, and expanding opportunities in every region of the world.

As the President of the current session, Minister Al-Khorayef will lead high-level discussions at GC21, with his tasks including building consensus among member states on key issues such as sustainable supply chains and governance of artificial intelligence in industry. He will also oversee the smooth transition of the presidency to the next session of the conference to ensure the continuity of UNIDO's strategic agenda after the Riyadh session.

The international community is now looking to Minister Al-Khorayef to lead the work of the 21st General Conference of the organization, as discussions enter a pivotal phase regarding investment, technology transfer, and enhancing inclusive and sustainable industrial development. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in shaping balanced agreements between national industrial ambitions and shared global responsibilities, thereby outlining a clear work program for the coming years.