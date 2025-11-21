ترتبط المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، بروابط تاريخية متجذِّرة، تمتد لأكثر من تسعة عقود من الشراكة الاستراتيجية؛ التي تتناول أبعاداً سياسية واقتصادية وأمنية.

وشهدت العلاقة بين الرياض وواشنطن قفزات نوعية دفعت بها إلى مستوى مختلف ومميز من العلاقة بين دولتين، خصوصاً في أعقاب التحولات الإقليمية التي تشهدها منطقة الشرق الأوسط، أو التحولات الدولية التي تجتاح العالم.

وإذا كانت العلاقات الرسمية بين البلدين تعود إلى ثلاثينيات القرن الماضي، فإنها ومنذ ذلك الحين وحتى الآن، تطورت لتشمل مجالات متعددة في مقدمتها الأمن والطاقة والاستثمار، ومكافحة الإرهاب.

وقبل أن تغيب شمس عام 2025، برزت تحولات استراتيجية مهمة، عندما أُعلن، خلال الزيارة الحالية لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن، توقيع «اتفاقية دفاع استراتيجي تاريخية» مع الرياض، تزامناً مع تصنيف الرئيس دونالد ترمب السعودية «حليفاً رئيسياً من خارج الناتو».

ومن هنا، فإن الشراكة السعودية - الأمريكية، باتت اليوم نموذجاً للتعاون الاستراتيجي القائم على المصالح المتبادلة، وكما قال الأمير محمد بن سلمان، فإن تلبية الاحتياجات السعودية ليست إرضاءً للولايات المتحدة أو الرئيس ترمب.

المؤكد أن الولايات المتحدة تنظر إلى المملكة باعتبارها حليفاً إستراتيجياً، يتمتع بالموثوقية والمصداقية، كما أنها ركيزة أساسية في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط.