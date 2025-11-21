ترتبط المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، بروابط تاريخية متجذِّرة، تمتد لأكثر من تسعة عقود من الشراكة الاستراتيجية؛ التي تتناول أبعاداً سياسية واقتصادية وأمنية.
وشهدت العلاقة بين الرياض وواشنطن قفزات نوعية دفعت بها إلى مستوى مختلف ومميز من العلاقة بين دولتين، خصوصاً في أعقاب التحولات الإقليمية التي تشهدها منطقة الشرق الأوسط، أو التحولات الدولية التي تجتاح العالم.
وإذا كانت العلاقات الرسمية بين البلدين تعود إلى ثلاثينيات القرن الماضي، فإنها ومنذ ذلك الحين وحتى الآن، تطورت لتشمل مجالات متعددة في مقدمتها الأمن والطاقة والاستثمار، ومكافحة الإرهاب.
وقبل أن تغيب شمس عام 2025، برزت تحولات استراتيجية مهمة، عندما أُعلن، خلال الزيارة الحالية لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن، توقيع «اتفاقية دفاع استراتيجي تاريخية» مع الرياض، تزامناً مع تصنيف الرئيس دونالد ترمب السعودية «حليفاً رئيسياً من خارج الناتو».
ومن هنا، فإن الشراكة السعودية - الأمريكية، باتت اليوم نموذجاً للتعاون الاستراتيجي القائم على المصالح المتبادلة، وكما قال الأمير محمد بن سلمان، فإن تلبية الاحتياجات السعودية ليست إرضاءً للولايات المتحدة أو الرئيس ترمب.
المؤكد أن الولايات المتحدة تنظر إلى المملكة باعتبارها حليفاً إستراتيجياً، يتمتع بالموثوقية والمصداقية، كما أنها ركيزة أساسية في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America are linked by deep-rooted historical ties that extend over nine decades of strategic partnership, encompassing political, economic, and security dimensions.
The relationship between Riyadh and Washington has witnessed significant leaps that have elevated it to a different and distinguished level, especially in light of the regional transformations occurring in the Middle East and the international changes sweeping the world.
While the official relations between the two countries date back to the 1930s, they have since evolved to cover multiple areas, primarily security, energy, investment, and counter-terrorism.
Before the sun sets on 2025, important strategic transformations emerged when it was announced, during the current visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington, the signing of a "historic Strategic Defense Agreement" with Riyadh, coinciding with President Donald Trump's designation of Saudi Arabia as a "major non-NATO ally."
Thus, the Saudi-American partnership has today become a model of strategic cooperation based on mutual interests, and as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated, meeting Saudi needs is not to please the United States or President Trump.
It is certain that the United States views the Kingdom as a strategic ally, characterized by reliability and credibility, and it is also a fundamental pillar in achieving security and stability in the Middle East.