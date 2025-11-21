The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America are linked by deep-rooted historical ties that extend over nine decades of strategic partnership, encompassing political, economic, and security dimensions.

The relationship between Riyadh and Washington has witnessed significant leaps that have elevated it to a different and distinguished level, especially in light of the regional transformations occurring in the Middle East and the international changes sweeping the world.

While the official relations between the two countries date back to the 1930s, they have since evolved to cover multiple areas, primarily security, energy, investment, and counter-terrorism.

Before the sun sets on 2025, important strategic transformations emerged when it was announced, during the current visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington, the signing of a "historic Strategic Defense Agreement" with Riyadh, coinciding with President Donald Trump's designation of Saudi Arabia as a "major non-NATO ally."

Thus, the Saudi-American partnership has today become a model of strategic cooperation based on mutual interests, and as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated, meeting Saudi needs is not to please the United States or President Trump.

It is certain that the United States views the Kingdom as a strategic ally, characterized by reliability and credibility, and it is also a fundamental pillar in achieving security and stability in the Middle East.