Saudi Arabian team player Roger Fernandes emphasized the difficulty of facing the Japanese team Machida Zelvia tomorrow (Friday) at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, confirming his team's readiness for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. He pointed out that his teammates' ambition is to reach the final, while approaching the tournament step by step and focusing on each match individually, working with all their capabilities to achieve victory. He praised the role of Al-Ittihad fans in the team's qualification for the quarter-finals of the competition, after their victory over Al-Wahda from the UAE by a single goal in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, saying: "Al-Ittihad fans are known for their love and loyalty to the club, and this is not surprising; they are the most influential and supportive fans for their team in the Asian continent."