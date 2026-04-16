شدد لاعب فريق الاتحاد السعودي روجر فيرنانديز على صعوبة مواجهة ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني غدا (الجمعة) على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، مؤكداً جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، لافتاً إلى أن طموح زملائه اللاعبين يتمثل في الوصول إلى النهائي، مع التعامل مع البطولة خطوة بخطوة والتركيز على كل مباراة على حدة، والعمل بكل الإمكانات لتحقيق الفوز، مشيداً بدور جماهير نادي الاتحاد في تأهل الفريق إلى ربع النهائي من المسابقة، بعد فوزه على الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف وحيد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وقال: «جماهير الاتحاد معروف عنها حبها وإخلاصها للكيان وهذا غير مستغرب؛ لأنها أكثر جماهير مؤثرة ومساندة لفريقها في القارة الآسيوية».