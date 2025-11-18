Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari emphasized the importance of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the United States of America, which will contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields. This visit comes within the framework of the historical relations and strong friendship between the two countries and their efforts to enhance their common interests.

During his meeting in Washington with the media delegation accompanying the Crown Prince on his official visit to the United States, the minister appreciated the significant role of the media delegation and what they are doing in terms of news coverage and press reports during the Crown Prince's visit.