أكد وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، أهمية زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، التي ستسهم في تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين في مختلف المجالات، وتأتي في إطار العلاقات التاريخية والصداقة المتينة بين البلدين وسعيهما في تعزيز مصالحهما المشتركة.

وثمن الوزير خلال لقائه في واشنطن الوفد الإعلامي المرافق لولي العهد في زيارته الرسمية للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، الدور الكبير للوفد الإعلامي، وما يقومون به من تغطيات إخبارية وتقارير صحفية خلال زيارة ولي العهد.