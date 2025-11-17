As part of the capacity-building and support initiatives provided by the Government of the Kingdom for candidates from member states of the coalition, which includes (46) training and professional programs in various fields of combating terrorism, including the intellectual field, the media field, combating the financing of terrorism, and the military field, the specialized training program titled "National Security" was launched yesterday at the headquarters of the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism in Riyadh. It targets 21 candidates from 10 member states of the coalition, focusing on equipping them with knowledge and practical skills related to the concept of national security, its characteristics, and means of achieving it, reflecting on the level of development and stability.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Coalition, Major General Pilot Mohammed Saeed Al-Mogheidi, confirmed that this program reflects the coalition's firm commitment to supporting member states in enhancing their capabilities and national cadres, and developing competencies capable of formulating effective strategies to confront terrorist organizations and combat extremist ideas, contributing to enhancing security and stability at the regional and international levels.

Al-Mogheidi explained that the training program (National Security) represents a step towards enhancing the concept of security, understanding its challenges, and striving to achieve security at the regional and international levels.

The program is part of several training programs implemented by the coalition as part of its strategic initiatives and programs to qualify human resources in the fields of security and enhance coordination among member states to achieve optimal benefit from shared experiences and practices.