ضمن مبادرات دعم وبناء القدرات التي تقدمها حكومة المملكة لصالح المرشحين من الدول الأعضاء في التحالف، وبلغ عددها (46) برنامجاً تدريبياً ومهنياً في مختلف مجالات محاربة الإرهاب، شملت المجال الفكري، والمجال الإعلامي ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب، والمجال العسكري، انطلق البرنامج التدريبي المتخصص بعنوان «الأمن الوطني»، أمس، في مقر التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب بمدينة الرياض. ويستهدف 21 مرشحاً من 10 دول من الدول الأعضاء في التحالف، حيث يركّز على تزويدهم بالمعارف والمهارات التطبيقية المرتبطة بمفهوم الأمن الوطني وخصائصه ووسائل تحقيقه، بما يعكس ذلك على مستوى التنمية والاستقرار.
وأكَّد الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي اللواء الطيار الركن محمد سعيد المغيدي، أن هذا البرنامج يعكس التزام التحالف الراسخ بدعم الدول الأعضاء في تعزيز قدراتها وكوادرها الوطنية، وتطوير الكفاءات القادرة على صياغة إستراتيجيات فاعلة لمواجهة التنظيمات الإرهابية ومحاربة الأفكار المتطرفة، بما يُسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي.
وأوضح المغيدي، أن البرنامج التدريبي (الأمن الوطني)، يمثل خطوة نحو تعزيز مفهوم الأمن ومعرفة تحدياته والسعي إلى تحقيق الأمن على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي.
ويأتي البرنامج جزءاً من عدة برامج تدريبية ينفذها التحالف في إطار مبادراته وبرامجه الإستراتيجية لتأهيل الكوادر البشرية في مجالات الأمن، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الدول الأعضاء بما يحقق الاستفادة المثلى من الخبرات والتجارب المشتركة.
As part of the capacity-building and support initiatives provided by the Government of the Kingdom for candidates from member states of the coalition, which includes (46) training and professional programs in various fields of combating terrorism, including the intellectual field, the media field, combating the financing of terrorism, and the military field, the specialized training program titled "National Security" was launched yesterday at the headquarters of the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism in Riyadh. It targets 21 candidates from 10 member states of the coalition, focusing on equipping them with knowledge and practical skills related to the concept of national security, its characteristics, and means of achieving it, reflecting on the level of development and stability.
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Coalition, Major General Pilot Mohammed Saeed Al-Mogheidi, confirmed that this program reflects the coalition's firm commitment to supporting member states in enhancing their capabilities and national cadres, and developing competencies capable of formulating effective strategies to confront terrorist organizations and combat extremist ideas, contributing to enhancing security and stability at the regional and international levels.
Al-Mogheidi explained that the training program (National Security) represents a step towards enhancing the concept of security, understanding its challenges, and striving to achieve security at the regional and international levels.
The program is part of several training programs implemented by the coalition as part of its strategic initiatives and programs to qualify human resources in the fields of security and enhance coordination among member states to achieve optimal benefit from shared experiences and practices.