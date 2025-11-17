ضمن مبادرات دعم وبناء القدرات التي تقدمها حكومة المملكة لصالح المرشحين من الدول الأعضاء في التحالف، وبلغ عددها (46) برنامجاً تدريبياً ومهنياً في مختلف مجالات محاربة الإرهاب، شملت المجال الفكري، والمجال الإعلامي ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب، والمجال العسكري، انطلق البرنامج التدريبي المتخصص بعنوان «الأمن الوطني»، أمس، في مقر التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب بمدينة الرياض. ويستهدف 21 مرشحاً من 10 دول من الدول الأعضاء في التحالف، حيث يركّز على تزويدهم بالمعارف والمهارات التطبيقية المرتبطة بمفهوم الأمن الوطني وخصائصه ووسائل تحقيقه، بما يعكس ذلك على مستوى التنمية والاستقرار.

وأكَّد الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي اللواء الطيار الركن محمد سعيد المغيدي، أن هذا البرنامج يعكس التزام التحالف الراسخ بدعم الدول الأعضاء في تعزيز قدراتها وكوادرها الوطنية، وتطوير الكفاءات القادرة على صياغة إستراتيجيات فاعلة لمواجهة التنظيمات الإرهابية ومحاربة الأفكار المتطرفة، بما يُسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي.

وأوضح المغيدي، أن البرنامج التدريبي (الأمن الوطني)، يمثل خطوة نحو تعزيز مفهوم الأمن ومعرفة تحدياته والسعي إلى تحقيق الأمن على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي.

ويأتي البرنامج جزءاً من عدة برامج تدريبية ينفذها التحالف في إطار مبادراته وبرامجه الإستراتيجية لتأهيل الكوادر البشرية في مجالات الأمن، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الدول الأعضاء بما يحقق الاستفادة المثلى من الخبرات والتجارب المشتركة.