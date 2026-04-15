تفاصيل الوعكة الصحية لـ سهير زكي بعد دخولها العناية المركزة

The Egyptian artist Soheir Zaki is currently undergoing intensive medical monitoring in a private hospital, following a health crisis that required her to be placed in intensive care, with medical supervision around the clock to ensure her condition stabilizes.

Breathing and Lung Issues

Medical sources stated in local press reports that the artist's health has recently deteriorated relatively, due to her suffering from severe dehydration, along with respiratory and lung issues, which has affected her ability to breathe normally.



Precise Therapeutic Interventions

The sources added that the medical team continues to monitor respiratory indicators and blood oxygen levels continuously, applying precise therapeutic protocols that suit her current health condition, aiming to avoid any potential complications.

The Impact of Aging

They also pointed out that the factor of aging has contributed to complicating her health situation, prompting doctors to adopt cautious measures in dealing with her case, with ongoing intensive care and close monitoring.

It is worth mentioning that Soheir Zaki has been hospitalized multiple times over the past months for medical examinations and regular follow-ups, amid recurring health declines that necessitated her being under continuous observation.

Long Absence

Soheir Zaki had decided to step away from the artistic scene many years ago after a prolific career in the world of dance, performance, and cinema, gradually disappearing from media appearances and artistic participation.