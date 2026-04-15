تفاصيل الوعكة الصحية لـ سهير زكي بعد دخولها العناية المركزة

تخضع الفنانة المصرية سهير زكي لمتابعة طبية مكثفة بالفترة الحالية داخل أحد المستشفيات الخاصة، عقب تعرضها لأزمة صحية استدعت وضعها في العناية المركزة، وسط إشراف طبي على مدار الساعة لضمان استقرار حالتها.
مشكلات في التنفس والرئة
وأفادت مصادر طبية في تصريحات صحفية محلية بأن الحالة الصحية للفنانة شهدت خلال الفترة الأخيرة تدهوراً نسبياً، نتيجة معاناتها من جفاف شديد، إلى جانب مشكلات في الجهاز التنفسي والرئتين، الأمر الذي انعكس على قدرتها على التنفس بشكل طبيعي.
تدخلات علاجية دقيقة
وأضافت المصادر أن الفريق الطبي يواصل مراقبة مؤشرات التنفس ونسبة الأكسجين في الدم بشكل مستمر، مع تطبيق بروتوكولات علاجية دقيقة تتناسب مع حالتها الصحية الحالية، بهدف تجنب أي مضاعفات محتملة.
تأثير التقدم في العمر
وأشارت كذلك إلى أن عامل التقدم في العمر ساهم في تعقيد الوضع الصحي، ما دفع الأطباء إلى اتباع إجراءات حذرة في التعامل مع الحالة، مع استمرار الرعاية المركزة والمتابعة الدقيقة.
يذكر أن سهير زكي كانت قد نقلت إلى المستشفى أكثر من مرة خلال الأشهر الماضية؛ لإجراء فحوصات طبية ومتابعة دورية، في ظل تراجع صحي متكرر استدعى وضعها تحت الملاحظة المستمرة.
غياب طويل
وكانت سهير زكي قررت الابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية منذ سنوات طويلة بعد مسيرة حافلة في عالم الرقص والاستعراض والسينما، لتغيب تدريجياً عن الظهور الإعلامي والمشاركة الفنية.
The Egyptian artist Soheir Zaki is currently undergoing intensive medical monitoring in a private hospital, following a health crisis that required her to be placed in intensive care, with medical supervision around the clock to ensure her condition stabilizes.
Breathing and Lung Issues
Medical sources stated in local press reports that the artist's health has recently deteriorated relatively, due to her suffering from severe dehydration, along with respiratory and lung issues, which has affected her ability to breathe normally.
Precise Therapeutic Interventions
The sources added that the medical team continues to monitor respiratory indicators and blood oxygen levels continuously, applying precise therapeutic protocols that suit her current health condition, aiming to avoid any potential complications.
The Impact of Aging
They also pointed out that the factor of aging has contributed to complicating her health situation, prompting doctors to adopt cautious measures in dealing with her case, with ongoing intensive care and close monitoring.
It is worth mentioning that Soheir Zaki has been hospitalized multiple times over the past months for medical examinations and regular follow-ups, amid recurring health declines that necessitated her being under continuous observation.
Long Absence
Soheir Zaki had decided to step away from the artistic scene many years ago after a prolific career in the world of dance, performance, and cinema, gradually disappearing from media appearances and artistic participation.