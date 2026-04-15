تخضع الفنانة المصرية سهير زكي لمتابعة طبية مكثفة بالفترة الحالية داخل أحد المستشفيات الخاصة، عقب تعرضها لأزمة صحية استدعت وضعها في العناية المركزة، وسط إشراف طبي على مدار الساعة لضمان استقرار حالتها.

مشكلات في التنفس والرئة

وأفادت مصادر طبية في تصريحات صحفية محلية بأن الحالة الصحية للفنانة شهدت خلال الفترة الأخيرة تدهوراً نسبياً، نتيجة معاناتها من جفاف شديد، إلى جانب مشكلات في الجهاز التنفسي والرئتين، الأمر الذي انعكس على قدرتها على التنفس بشكل طبيعي.
تفاصيل الوعكة الصحية لـ سهير زكي بعد دخولها العناية المركزة

تدخلات علاجية دقيقة

وأضافت المصادر أن الفريق الطبي يواصل مراقبة مؤشرات التنفس ونسبة الأكسجين في الدم بشكل مستمر، مع تطبيق بروتوكولات علاجية دقيقة تتناسب مع حالتها الصحية الحالية، بهدف تجنب أي مضاعفات محتملة.

تأثير التقدم في العمر

وأشارت كذلك إلى أن عامل التقدم في العمر ساهم في تعقيد الوضع الصحي، ما دفع الأطباء إلى اتباع إجراءات حذرة في التعامل مع الحالة، مع استمرار الرعاية المركزة والمتابعة الدقيقة.

يذكر أن سهير زكي كانت قد نقلت إلى المستشفى أكثر من مرة خلال الأشهر الماضية؛ لإجراء فحوصات طبية ومتابعة دورية، في ظل تراجع صحي متكرر استدعى وضعها تحت الملاحظة المستمرة.

غياب طويل

وكانت سهير زكي قررت الابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية منذ سنوات طويلة بعد مسيرة حافلة في عالم الرقص والاستعراض والسينما، لتغيب تدريجياً عن الظهور الإعلامي والمشاركة الفنية.