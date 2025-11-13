تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تُنظم الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي «سدايا»، القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في نسختها الرابعة خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 17 سبتمبر 2026 في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات بمدينة الرياض، بمشاركة عدد من القيادات الحكومية، وصنّاع القرار، والرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى شركات التقنية، والخبراء، والمبتكرين، والباحثين في مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي من مختلف دول العالم.

ورفع رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي الدكتور عبدالله بن شرف الغامدي، الشكر والامتنان لولي العهد على رعايته أعمال القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في نسختها الرابعة، مؤكدًا أن ذلك يأتي امتدادًا لدعمه المتواصل والمستمر لجهود «سدايا» في مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي كان له دور كبير في تصدر المملكة المؤشرات العالمية في هذا المجال التقني المتقدم، وتعزّيز الجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى الارتقاء بها نحو الريادة العالمية في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.

وقال: تأتي هذه القمة في ظل ظروف استثنائية يعيشها العالم نتيجة الطفرة النوعية المتسارعة التي تشهدها تقنيات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي واستخداماتها التي تغلغلت في حياتنا المعاصرة، وصنعت لنا زمنًا مغايرًا عما سبق من الأزمنة، حيث يتطور حاضرنا بكل تجلياته لحظة بلحظة بالتوازي مع قدرتنا على استشراف ملامح مستقبلنا البعيد، مصحوبًا بأساليب ابتكارية جديدة أكثر كفاءة وجودة تسهم مجتمعة في دعم جهود المملكة في التحوّل إلى اقتصاد المعرفة، والإسهام في بناء اقتصاد وطني قائم على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأضاف أن القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في نسختها الرابعة تستكمل مسيرة النجاح التي حققتها القمم السابقة في أعوام 2020 و2022 و2024، سواءً من ناحية الحضور رفيع المستوى أو من ناحية المشاركات والعروض والاتفاقيات والمبادرات التي أُعلن عنها وكان لها أثر ملموس على صعيد الإنسانية والتقدم التقني، من بينها إطلاق المركز الدولي لأبحاث وأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي (ICAIRE) تحت رعاية اليونسكو ومقره الرياض، لإقرار أخلاقيات هذه التقنيات المتقدمة وتحقيق الاستفادة المثلى منها على المستوى العالمي.

وأوضح الدكتور عبدالله الغامدي أن هذه القمة تُجسّد رؤية المملكة في بناء اقتصاد مستدام قائم على المعرفة وتقديم تجربة متميزة في عالم الذكاء الاصطناعي وسط حضور دولي متنوع التجارب والمعارف والإمكانات، كما تؤكد تميز المملكة في قدرتها على تنظيم كبرى الفعاليات العالمية، إلى جانب أنها تعد شريكًا فاعلًا في السباق العالمي بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتعمل على رسم ملامح هذه التقنيات، فضلًا عن فتح آفاق جديدة لمستقبل أكثر ابتكارًا يعود خيره للبشرية جمعاء، ويلبي طموحات بلادنا في أن تكون مركزًا عالميًا للذكاء الاصطناعي.

وتعقد القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في مدينة الرياض، تجسيدًا عمليًا لرؤية 2030 التي جعلت من الابتكار والتحول الرقمي ركيزتين أساسيتين لبناء اقتصاد معرفي مزدهر ومستدام وتنافسي على المستوى العالمي.