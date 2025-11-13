Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority "SDAIA" is organizing the fourth edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit from September 15 to 17, 2026, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, with the participation of several government leaders, decision-makers, CEOs of major technology companies, experts, innovators, and researchers in the field of data and artificial intelligence from various countries around the world.

The Chairman of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for his patronage of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit in its fourth edition, affirming that this reflects his continuous and ongoing support for SDAIA's efforts in the field of data and artificial intelligence, which has played a significant role in placing the Kingdom at the forefront of global indicators in this advanced technical field, and enhancing national efforts aimed at elevating it towards global leadership in data and artificial intelligence.

He stated: This summit comes in light of the exceptional circumstances the world is experiencing due to the rapid qualitative leap in data and artificial intelligence technologies and their applications that have permeated our contemporary lives, creating a time different from previous eras, where our present evolves in all its manifestations moment by moment in parallel with our ability to foresee the features of our distant future, accompanied by new innovative methods that are more efficient and of higher quality, collectively contributing to supporting the Kingdom's efforts in transitioning to a knowledge-based economy and contributing to building a national economy based on data and artificial intelligence in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

He added that the fourth edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit continues the successful journey achieved by previous summits in 2020, 2022, and 2024, whether in terms of high-level attendance or in terms of participations, presentations, agreements, and initiatives that were announced and had a tangible impact on humanity and technological advancement, including the launch of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) under the auspices of UNESCO, headquartered in Riyadh, to establish the ethics of these advanced technologies and achieve optimal benefit from them at a global level.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi clarified that this summit embodies the Kingdom's vision of building a sustainable knowledge-based economy and providing an exceptional experience in the world of artificial intelligence amidst a diverse international presence of experiences, knowledge, and capabilities. It also confirms the Kingdom's distinction in its ability to organize major global events, in addition to being an active partner in the global race in artificial intelligence technologies, working to shape the features of these technologies, as well as opening new horizons for a more innovative future that benefits all humanity and meets our country's aspirations to be a global center for artificial intelligence.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Summit is held in Riyadh, practically embodying Vision 2030, which has made innovation and digital transformation two fundamental pillars for building a prosperous, sustainable, and competitive knowledge-based economy at the global level.