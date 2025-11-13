تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تُنظم الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي «سدايا»، القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في نسختها الرابعة خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 17 سبتمبر 2026 في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات بمدينة الرياض، بمشاركة عدد من القيادات الحكومية، وصنّاع القرار، والرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى شركات التقنية، والخبراء، والمبتكرين، والباحثين في مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي من مختلف دول العالم.
ورفع رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي الدكتور عبدالله بن شرف الغامدي، الشكر والامتنان لولي العهد على رعايته أعمال القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في نسختها الرابعة، مؤكدًا أن ذلك يأتي امتدادًا لدعمه المتواصل والمستمر لجهود «سدايا» في مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي كان له دور كبير في تصدر المملكة المؤشرات العالمية في هذا المجال التقني المتقدم، وتعزّيز الجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى الارتقاء بها نحو الريادة العالمية في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.
وقال: تأتي هذه القمة في ظل ظروف استثنائية يعيشها العالم نتيجة الطفرة النوعية المتسارعة التي تشهدها تقنيات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي واستخداماتها التي تغلغلت في حياتنا المعاصرة، وصنعت لنا زمنًا مغايرًا عما سبق من الأزمنة، حيث يتطور حاضرنا بكل تجلياته لحظة بلحظة بالتوازي مع قدرتنا على استشراف ملامح مستقبلنا البعيد، مصحوبًا بأساليب ابتكارية جديدة أكثر كفاءة وجودة تسهم مجتمعة في دعم جهود المملكة في التحوّل إلى اقتصاد المعرفة، والإسهام في بناء اقتصاد وطني قائم على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأضاف أن القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في نسختها الرابعة تستكمل مسيرة النجاح التي حققتها القمم السابقة في أعوام 2020 و2022 و2024، سواءً من ناحية الحضور رفيع المستوى أو من ناحية المشاركات والعروض والاتفاقيات والمبادرات التي أُعلن عنها وكان لها أثر ملموس على صعيد الإنسانية والتقدم التقني، من بينها إطلاق المركز الدولي لأبحاث وأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي (ICAIRE) تحت رعاية اليونسكو ومقره الرياض، لإقرار أخلاقيات هذه التقنيات المتقدمة وتحقيق الاستفادة المثلى منها على المستوى العالمي.
وأوضح الدكتور عبدالله الغامدي أن هذه القمة تُجسّد رؤية المملكة في بناء اقتصاد مستدام قائم على المعرفة وتقديم تجربة متميزة في عالم الذكاء الاصطناعي وسط حضور دولي متنوع التجارب والمعارف والإمكانات، كما تؤكد تميز المملكة في قدرتها على تنظيم كبرى الفعاليات العالمية، إلى جانب أنها تعد شريكًا فاعلًا في السباق العالمي بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتعمل على رسم ملامح هذه التقنيات، فضلًا عن فتح آفاق جديدة لمستقبل أكثر ابتكارًا يعود خيره للبشرية جمعاء، ويلبي طموحات بلادنا في أن تكون مركزًا عالميًا للذكاء الاصطناعي.
وتعقد القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في مدينة الرياض، تجسيدًا عمليًا لرؤية 2030 التي جعلت من الابتكار والتحول الرقمي ركيزتين أساسيتين لبناء اقتصاد معرفي مزدهر ومستدام وتنافسي على المستوى العالمي.
Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority "SDAIA" is organizing the fourth edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit from September 15 to 17, 2026, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, with the participation of several government leaders, decision-makers, CEOs of major technology companies, experts, innovators, and researchers in the field of data and artificial intelligence from various countries around the world.
The Chairman of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for his patronage of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit in its fourth edition, affirming that this reflects his continuous and ongoing support for SDAIA's efforts in the field of data and artificial intelligence, which has played a significant role in placing the Kingdom at the forefront of global indicators in this advanced technical field, and enhancing national efforts aimed at elevating it towards global leadership in data and artificial intelligence.
He stated: This summit comes in light of the exceptional circumstances the world is experiencing due to the rapid qualitative leap in data and artificial intelligence technologies and their applications that have permeated our contemporary lives, creating a time different from previous eras, where our present evolves in all its manifestations moment by moment in parallel with our ability to foresee the features of our distant future, accompanied by new innovative methods that are more efficient and of higher quality, collectively contributing to supporting the Kingdom's efforts in transitioning to a knowledge-based economy and contributing to building a national economy based on data and artificial intelligence in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.
He added that the fourth edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit continues the successful journey achieved by previous summits in 2020, 2022, and 2024, whether in terms of high-level attendance or in terms of participations, presentations, agreements, and initiatives that were announced and had a tangible impact on humanity and technological advancement, including the launch of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) under the auspices of UNESCO, headquartered in Riyadh, to establish the ethics of these advanced technologies and achieve optimal benefit from them at a global level.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi clarified that this summit embodies the Kingdom's vision of building a sustainable knowledge-based economy and providing an exceptional experience in the world of artificial intelligence amidst a diverse international presence of experiences, knowledge, and capabilities. It also confirms the Kingdom's distinction in its ability to organize major global events, in addition to being an active partner in the global race in artificial intelligence technologies, working to shape the features of these technologies, as well as opening new horizons for a more innovative future that benefits all humanity and meets our country's aspirations to be a global center for artificial intelligence.
The Global Artificial Intelligence Summit is held in Riyadh, practically embodying Vision 2030, which has made innovation and digital transformation two fundamental pillars for building a prosperous, sustainable, and competitive knowledge-based economy at the global level.