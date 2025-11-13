أدى المصلون صلاة الاستسقاء بالمسجد الحرام، يتقدمهم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز ، وأمّ المصلين إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور ياسر بن راشد الدوسري الذي أوصى في خطبته المسلمين بتقوى الله سبحانه، والثناء عليه بما هو أهله، وخلط الرغبة بالرهبة، وجمع الإلحاف بالمسألة، والعلم أن التقى سبب التوسعة في الأرزاق والأعمار، وفتح البركاتِ مِنَ السماء بالأمطار، وبركات الأرض بالنبات والثمار، قال تعالى: {وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَى آمَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ بَرَكَاتٍ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ}.
وقال فضيلته، قال تعالى: {وَجَعَلْنَا مِنَ الْمَاءِ كُلَّ شَيْءٍ حَيٍّ}، فإذا نزل الماء من السماء اخضرت الزروع، ودرت الضروع، وازينت الأرض بنباتها وأشجارها، وأزهارها وثمارها، مبينًا أن طلب السقيا بالابتهال، والالتجاء إلى الله ذي الجلال، سنة شرعها الله الكبير المتعال، وقام بها نبينا عليه الصلاة والسلام، والصحب والآل، وتأست الأمة بهديهم في الاستسقاء والسؤال، وبلادنا سائرة على هذا المنوال.
وأشار الدكتور الدوسري إلى أن ما حُبس القطر من السماء إلا بسبب تقصير الناس في فعل الطاعات والعبادات، وارتكابهم للذنوب والسيئات، كذلك مضت سنة الله في الأمم التي خلت، وبه جرت أقداره في القرون التي مضت، ولن تجد لسنة الله تبديلًا، ولن تجد لسنة الله تحويلًا، فراقبوا الله في الميثاق الذي أخذه عليكم فاعبدوه ولا تشركوا به شيئًا، فالشرك بالله هو أعظم الذنوب والموبقات، ومن أكثر ما يُهلك الحرث والنبات، ويمحق الخير والبركات، والحذر من المعاصي والمحرمات، فإنها سبب لزوال النعم، وحلول البلايا والنقم، وإياكم ومحقرات الذنوب، والاستهانة بنظر علام الغيوب، فَعَنْ أَنَسٍ رَضِيَ اللهُ عَنْهُ قَالَ: «إِنَّكُمْ لَتَعْمَلُونَ أَعْمَالًا، هِيَ أَدَقُ فِي أَعْيُنِكُمْ مِنَ الشَّعَرِ، إِنْ كُنَّا لَنَعُدُّهَا عَلَى عَهْدِ النَّبِيِّ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ مِنَ المُوبِقَاتِ».
وأضاف الشيخ الدوسري، أنَّ منع الزكاة من أسباب منع القطر من السماء، فَعَنِ ابْنِ عُمَرَ رضي الله عنهما قَالَ: أَقْبَلَ عَلَيْنَا النَّبِيُّ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ- فَقَالَ: «لَمْ يَمْنَعْ قَوْمٌ زَكَاةَ أَمْوَالِهِمْ إِلَّا مُنِعُوا الْقَطْرَ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ، وَلَوْلَا الْبَهَائِمُ لَمْ يُمْطَرُوا».
وأفاد أن ما يُنزِلُهُ اللهُ مِنَ البلاء، واشتداد اللأواء، لهي من الله لعباده امتحان وابتلاء، يستوجب الاستكانة وصدق الالتجاء، والخضوع لعظمته بالذل بين خوف ورجاء، داعيًا الإقبال على الله سبحانه وتعالى بالاستغفار والتوبه فإنَّه ما نزل بلاء إلا بذنب، ولا رفع إلا بتوبة، وإنَّ الله عز وجل يقبل توبة التائبين، ويعفو عن المستغفرين، إذا لجثوا إليه صادقين منيبين، وأن الاستغفار من أعظم أسباب تنزل الرحمات الإلهية، والألطاف الربانية، وحصول الفلاح في الحياة الدنيوية والأخروية، وشكر الله تعالى على ما أنعم به من أمن وارفٍ، وعدل شامل، ونعم وافرة، وخيرات متكاثرة، في هذه البلاد المباركة، وحفظ هذه النعم، وتقييدها بالشكر.
وأديت الصلاة في محافظات ومراكز وقرى المنطقة كافة.