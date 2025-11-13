The worshippers performed the prayer for rain at the Grand Mosque, led by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz. The prayer was led by the Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Yasser bin Rashid Al-Dosari, who advised the Muslims in his sermon to fear Allah, to praise Him as He deserves, to mix hope with fear, to combine insistence in supplication, and to understand that piety is the cause of abundance in sustenance and longevity, and the opening of blessings from the heavens through rain, and the blessings of the earth through plants and fruits. Allah, the Almighty, said: {And if the people of the towns had believed and been conscious of God, We would have opened up to them blessings from the heavens and the earth}.

He said, "Allah, the Almighty, said: {And We made from water every living thing}." When rain descends from the heavens, the crops turn green, the udders produce milk, and the earth is adorned with its plants, trees, flowers, and fruits. He clarified that seeking rain through supplication and turning to Allah, the Majestic, is a tradition established by Allah, the Most High, and practiced by our Prophet, peace be upon him, and his companions and family. The nation has followed their guidance in seeking rain and asking for it, and our country continues on this path.

Dr. Al-Dosari pointed out that the withholding of rain from the sky is only due to the people's shortcomings in performing acts of obedience and worship, and their committing of sins and wrongdoings. This is also the way of Allah with the nations that have passed, and it has been the course of His decrees in the centuries that have gone by. You will not find any change in the way of Allah, nor will you find any alteration in His tradition. So, be mindful of Allah regarding the covenant He has taken from you, worship Him, and do not associate anything with Him. For associating partners with Allah is the greatest sin and the most destructive, and it is one of the main causes of the destruction of crops and plants, and it obliterates goodness and blessings. Beware of sins and prohibitions, for they are the cause of the disappearance of blessings and the arrival of calamities and afflictions. Be cautious of minor sins and of underestimating the gaze of the All-Knowing. For Anas, may Allah be pleased with him, said: "You are indeed performing actions that are more insignificant in your eyes than a hair, while we used to count them during the time of the Prophet, peace be upon him, among the destructive sins."

Sheikh Al-Dosari added that withholding zakat is one of the reasons for the withholding of rain from the sky. For Ibn Umar, may Allah be pleased with them both, said: The Prophet, peace be upon him, approached us and said: "No people ever withhold the zakat of their wealth except that they are withheld from rain from the sky, and were it not for the animals, they would not be rained upon."

He stated that what Allah sends down in terms of calamities and severe trials is a test and trial from Allah for His servants, which requires humility and sincere supplication, and submission to His greatness with humility between fear and hope. He called for turning to Allah, the Exalted, with repentance and seeking forgiveness, for no calamity descends except due to a sin, and none is lifted except through repentance. Indeed, Allah, the Exalted, accepts the repentance of those who repent and forgives those who seek forgiveness when they turn to Him sincerely and humbly. Seeking forgiveness is one of the greatest causes of divine mercy, divine kindness, and achieving success in both this worldly life and the Hereafter. He thanked Allah, the Exalted, for the blessings of safety, comprehensive justice, abundant blessings, and abundant goodness in this blessed land, and for preserving these blessings and binding them with gratitude.

The prayer was performed in all the governorates, centers, and villages of the region.