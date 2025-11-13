برعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، واصل منتدى TOURISE 2025 أعماله بالعاصمة الرياض لليوم الثاني، وسط حضور دولي واسع لمناقشة مستقبل قطاع السياحة واستدامته.وفيما حشد المنتدى خبراء الاقتصاد والمستثمرين ومسؤولين حكوميين من داخل السعودية وخارجها في جلسات حوارية مفتوحة، شهد أمس، إعلان صندوق التنمية السياحية استثمارات جديدة بقيمة 2.9 مليار ريال (773 مليون دولار) تشمل مشاريع فندقية ومنتجعات سياحية في مناطق مختلفة، إضافةً إلى حزمة مبادرات لتحفيز الشراكات بين المستثمرين المحليين والعالميين.

وبينما يختتم المنتدى أعماله اليوم (الخميس)، الذي انطلق تحت شعار «الخطوة الضخمة المستقبلية»، بمشاركة أكثر من 140 متحدثا دوليا، ويهدف إلى إطلاق مبادرات نوعية تعزز التعاون الدولي وتستشرف مستقبل السياحة خلال العقود القادمة؛ وصف المشاركون أمس بأنه يوم «التحوّل من الأرقام إلى التنفيذ»، إذ انتقلت الحوارات من مرحلة الإعلان إلى مرحلة بناء الآليات والمشروعات الفعلية، ليؤكد المنتدى أن الرياض تمضي بثقة لتصبح عاصمة عالمية لصناعة السياحة والاستدامة خلال العقود القادمة.

وعلى هامش الفعاليات، واصل المنتدى جلساته النقاشية التي ركزت على التحول التقني في صناعة السياحة، ودور الذكاء الاصطناعي في تحسين تجربة المسافر، إضافة إلى مناقشة مستقبل التنقل الذكي، وتمكين الشباب من قيادة مسارات الابتكار في القطاع.


الخطيب: استثمرنا 200 مليار دولار في السياحة منذ إطلاق الرؤية

كشف وزير السياحة أحمد عقيل الخطيب، خلال حديثه في المنتدى، أن «الشراكات هي أساس التقدّم، فالقطاع العام يضع الرؤية والقطاع الخاص يجسّدها»، مؤكداً أن منتدى TOURISE جاء ليُحوّل الرؤى إلى واقع ملموس عبر مشاريع واستثمارات نوعية. وأوضح أن المنتدى يُجسّد التعاون الدولي في قطاع يُقدّر حجمه بمليارات الدولارات، مشيراً إلى أن السعودية تمكّنت من بناء بنية تحتية تستوعب 150 مليون مسافر سنوياً، وأن قيمة الاستثمارات التراكمية منذ إطلاق رؤية 2030 تراوح بين 150 و200 مليار دولار.

وأضاف الخطيب، أن المملكة أصبحت بيئة جاذبة للرساميل العالمية في مجال الضيافة والترفيه والسياحة، وأن المنتدى هذا العام شهد توقيع صفقات ومذكرات تفاهم تتجاوز 113 مليار دولار، ما يعكس الثقة الدولية في الاقتصاد السعودي ومكانته كمركز رئيسي للسياحة المستدامة.

الجبير: مواجهة التغيّر المناخي ركيزة لاستدامة السياحة

شارك وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل الجبير في جلسة بعنوان «العالم أمام مفترق طرق مناخي»، ضمن أعمال اليوم الثاني للمنتدى، إذ أكّد أن مواجهة التغيّر المناخي أصبحت ركيزة رئيسية لضمان استدامة القطاع السياحي عالمياً. وقال الجبير إن «السياحة مرتبطة ارتباطاً وثيقاً بالبيئة، وأي اختلال في توازن المناخ يؤثر مباشرة على الاقتصادات والمجتمعات التي تعتمد على السفر والسياحة»، مشدّداً على أهمية توحيد الجهود بين الدول لمواءمة سياسات السياحة مع الالتزامات البيئية الدولية، وتعزيز الاستثمار في الحلول التقنية الخضراء والطاقة النظيفة.

الدخيل لـ«عكاظ»: المنتدى حدث فريد لتحديات السفر والسياحة

كشف المتحدث باسم المنتدى عبدالله الدخيل، في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»، أن المنتدى يُعد حدثاً فريداً يجمع لأول مرة القطاعين العام والخاص في منصة واحدة، ويرسم خارطة طريق للسياحة العالمية لخمسين عاماً قادمة من خلال 40 جلسة و15 ورشة عمل بمشاركة 120 متحدثاً من قادة القطاع حول العالم، مع توقّع توقيع أكثر من 80 اتفاقية خلال أيامه الثلاثة، ويهدف إلى صياغة حلول مشتركة لتحديات السفر والسياحة عالميا، وابتكار أدوات جديدة تُسهم في تطوير التجارب السياحية وتعزيز التنافسية بين الوجهات، بما يتماشى مع رؤية السعودية 2030 وطموحاتها في جعل الرياض مركزاً عالميا لصناعة المستقبل السياحي.