Under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the TOURISE 2025 Forum continued its activities in the capital, Riyadh, for the second day, amidst a wide international presence to discuss the future and sustainability of the tourism sector. While the forum gathered economic experts, investors, and government officials from within Saudi Arabia and abroad in open dialogue sessions, the Tourism Development Fund announced yesterday new investments worth 2.9 billion riyals (773 million dollars) that include hotel projects and tourist resorts in various regions, in addition to a package of initiatives to stimulate partnerships between local and global investors.

As the forum concludes its activities today (Thursday), which launched under the slogan "The Giant Future Step," with the participation of more than 140 international speakers, it aims to launch qualitative initiatives that enhance international cooperation and anticipate the future of tourism over the coming decades; participants described yesterday as the day of "transitioning from numbers to implementation," as discussions moved from the announcement phase to building mechanisms and actual projects, confirming that Riyadh is confidently moving to become a global capital for tourism and sustainability in the coming decades.

On the sidelines of the events, the forum continued its discussion sessions, focusing on the technological transformation in the tourism industry, the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing the traveler's experience, as well as discussing the future of smart mobility and empowering youth to lead innovation pathways in the sector.



Al-Khateeb: We have invested 200 billion dollars in tourism since the launch of the vision

During his speech at the forum, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb revealed that "partnerships are the foundation of progress, as the public sector sets the vision and the private sector embodies it," emphasizing that the TOURISE Forum came to transform visions into tangible reality through qualitative projects and investments. He explained that the forum embodies international cooperation in a sector valued in billions of dollars, noting that Saudi Arabia has managed to build infrastructure capable of accommodating 150 million travelers annually, and that the cumulative value of investments since the launch of Vision 2030 ranges between 150 and 200 billion dollars.

Al-Khateeb added that the Kingdom has become an attractive environment for global capital in the fields of hospitality, entertainment, and tourism, and that this year's forum witnessed the signing of deals and memorandums of understanding exceeding 113 billion dollars, reflecting international confidence in the Saudi economy and its position as a major hub for sustainable tourism.

Al-Jubeir: Addressing climate change is a cornerstone for tourism sustainability

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir participated in a session titled "The World at a Climate Crossroads," during the second day of the forum, where he confirmed that addressing climate change has become a key pillar to ensure the sustainability of the tourism sector globally. Al-Jubeir stated that "tourism is closely linked to the environment, and any disruption in climate balance directly affects the economies and communities that rely on travel and tourism," stressing the importance of unifying efforts among countries to align tourism policies with international environmental commitments and to enhance investment in green technological solutions and clean energy.

Al-Dakhil to "Okaz": The forum is a unique event for travel and tourism challenges

Forum spokesperson Abdullah Al-Dakhil revealed in a special statement to "Okaz" that the forum is a unique event that brings together, for the first time, the public and private sectors on a single platform, charting a roadmap for global tourism for the next fifty years through 40 sessions and 15 workshops with the participation of 120 speakers from industry leaders around the world, with expectations of signing more than 80 agreements during its three days, aiming to formulate joint solutions to global travel and tourism challenges and innovate new tools that contribute to developing tourism experiences and enhancing competitiveness among destinations, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and its ambitions to make Riyadh a global center for the future of tourism.



