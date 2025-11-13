استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، اليوم في المنامة، رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ ورؤساء المجالس التشريعية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ورئيس البرلمان العربي، بمناسبة الاجتماع الدوري الـ19 لرؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة لدول الخليج العربية الذي يعقد غداً في المنامة.

وأشار ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين إلى الدور البارز للمجالس التشريعية الخليجية في تنسيق المواقف والرؤى المشتركة، ودعم الجهود في مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والمحافل الدولية، بما يعكس وحدة الصف الخليجي ويجسد رؤى وتطلعات قادة دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً ونماءً، معرباً عن تمنياته لهم بالتوفيق والسداد في اجتماعهم وتحقيق النتائج المرجوة بما يعزز مسيرة مجلس التعاون الخليجي وتطلعات شعوبه.

من جانبهم، تقدم رؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ببالغ شكرهم وامتنانهم على حفاوة الاستقبال وما يوليه من حرص واهتمام بتعزيز أواصر العمل الخليجي المشترك على جميع الأصعدة.