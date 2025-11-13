The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today in Manama, received the Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, along with the heads of the legislative councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the President of the Arab Parliament, on the occasion of the 19th periodic meeting of the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils of the Gulf Arab states, which will be held tomorrow in Manama.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain pointed to the prominent role of the Gulf legislative councils in coordinating positions and common visions, and supporting efforts on various regional issues and international forums, reflecting the unity of the Gulf front and embodying the visions and aspirations of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries towards a more prosperous and flourishing future. He expressed his wishes for their success and achievement of the desired results in their meeting, which would enhance the path of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the aspirations of its peoples.

For their part, the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and the care and attention given to strengthening the bonds of joint Gulf work at all levels.