استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، اليوم في المنامة، رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ ورؤساء المجالس التشريعية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ورئيس البرلمان العربي، بمناسبة الاجتماع الدوري الـ19 لرؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة لدول الخليج العربية الذي يعقد غداً في المنامة.
وأشار ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين إلى الدور البارز للمجالس التشريعية الخليجية في تنسيق المواقف والرؤى المشتركة، ودعم الجهود في مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والمحافل الدولية، بما يعكس وحدة الصف الخليجي ويجسد رؤى وتطلعات قادة دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً ونماءً، معرباً عن تمنياته لهم بالتوفيق والسداد في اجتماعهم وتحقيق النتائج المرجوة بما يعزز مسيرة مجلس التعاون الخليجي وتطلعات شعوبه.
من جانبهم، تقدم رؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ببالغ شكرهم وامتنانهم على حفاوة الاستقبال وما يوليه من حرص واهتمام بتعزيز أواصر العمل الخليجي المشترك على جميع الأصعدة.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today in Manama, received the Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, along with the heads of the legislative councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the President of the Arab Parliament, on the occasion of the 19th periodic meeting of the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils of the Gulf Arab states, which will be held tomorrow in Manama.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain pointed to the prominent role of the Gulf legislative councils in coordinating positions and common visions, and supporting efforts on various regional issues and international forums, reflecting the unity of the Gulf front and embodying the visions and aspirations of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries towards a more prosperous and flourishing future. He expressed his wishes for their success and achievement of the desired results in their meeting, which would enhance the path of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the aspirations of its peoples.
For their part, the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and the care and attention given to strengthening the bonds of joint Gulf work at all levels.