يعلم الجميع أن التدخين ضار ويؤدي إلى العديد من العواقب الصحية، ولكن على الرغم من كل الأدلة العلمية التي تم جمعها، لا تزال هناك مجموعة من المفاهيم الخاطئة المنتشرة حول مصدر الضرر المرتبط بالتدخين.

ولا شك أن الخيار الأفضل لأي شخص هو الإقلاع تماماً عن التدخين واستهلاك النيكوتين، وأنه لم يفت الأوان لأي شخص لاتخاذ هذا القرار وإحداث هذا التغيير الجدري في حياته. ومن المعروف بالنسبة للأشخاص الذين نجحوا في الإقلاع عن التدخين أنهم يلاحظون تحسناً لافتاً في التنفس وحاسة التذوق والشم بعد أيام قليلة من الإقلاع. وفي غضون عام واحد على الإقلاع، ربما يكونون قد نجحوا في تخفيض خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية والجهاز التنفسي.

أما بالنسبة لأولئك الذي قرروا عدم الإقلاع عن التدخين، فلا بد من مساعدتهم عبر استخدام المنتجات البديلة القادرة على أن تكون أقل ضرراً من الاستمرار في التدخين، وعلى الرغم من أنها تسبب الإدمان وليست خالية من المخاطر، إلا أنها توفر للمدخنين البالغين خياراً أفضل وأقل ضرراً من مواصلة التدخين.

وهنا تأتي أهمية معالجة الشائعات والمفاهيم المغلوطة المنتشرة حول البدائل الخالية من الدخان، وذلك من خلال تعريف المدخنين البالغين بهذه التقنيات والمنتجات الجديدة. فما هي الحقائق الخمس التي يجب أن يعرفها الجميع عن التدخين والبدائل الخالية من الدخان؟

المشكلة الحقيقية تكمن في دخان السجائر

تقوم السيجارة المشتعلة بتوليد الدخان، ويحتوي هذا الدخان على مستويات مرتفعة جداً من المركبات الكيميائية، قامت الهيئات الصحية بتصنيف نحو 100 مادة كيميائية منها على أنها ضارة أو قد تكون ضارة. إن استنشاق الدخان بما يحتويه من تلك المركبات الكيميائية هو السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين.

الحقيقة حول النيكوتين

على عكس ما يشاع ويعتقده الكثيرون، فإن النيكوتين، على الرغم من أنه يسبب الإدمان وغير خالٍ من المخاطر، لا يعد السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين، إنما المستويات العالية من المواد الكيميائية المتولدة في دخان السجائر. ويعتبر النيكوتين مادة طبيعية توجد في العديد من النباتات بما فيها أوراق التبغ التي تحتوي على نسبة مرتفعة منه.

كما يعد النيكوتين واحداً من الأسباب الرئيسية التي تجعل الأشخاص يستمرون في التدخين إلى جانب العوامل الأخرى مثل الطعم والعادات والطقوس المرتبطة بالتدخين.

الإقلاع عن التبغ ومنتجات النيكوتين هو الخيار الأفضل

بعد امتصاص النيكوتين في الجسم فإنه يرتبط بمستقبلات محددة في الدماغ وغيرها من الناقلات العصبية، ويحفز عملية إطلاق مادة عضوية تسمى الدوبامين التي تساهم في الشعور بالمتعة والسعادة، وبعد تكرار هذا التحفيز لمدة من الزمن بسبب وجود النيكوتين يعتاد الدماغ على وجوده. وعند الإقلاع عن المنتجات المحتوية على النيكوتين تحصل عملية عكسية لذلك لدى الأشخاص.

على الرغم من أنه قد يبدو أنه من الصعب القيام بذلك، إلا أن الملايين من الأشخاص ينجحون كل عام في الإقلاع عن التدخين والتوقف عن استخدام منتجات التبغ والنيكوتين كلياً، ما يشكل الخيار الأفضل لصحتهم. وبالنسبة للمدخنين الذين يتخذون قرار الإقلاع عن التدخين ويحتاجون للمساعدة، هناك مجموعة واسعة من المنتجات الطبية وخدمات الدعم المتاحة من المتخصصين في مجال الصحة لمساعدتهم في رحلتهم للإقلاع عن التبغ والنيكوتين تماماً.

حقيقة القطران

عندما نسمع بكلمة القطران المرتبطة بالتدخين، نتخيل جميعاً تلك المادة السائلة اللزجة سوداء أو بنية اللون المستخدمة في تعبيد الطرق. لكن الحقيقة مختلفة تماماً عن هذا التصور، فالقطران هو مقياس وزن معياري تم اختباره آلياً لقياس معدل رواسب الجسيمات المتبقية من دخان السجائر بعد إزالة الماء والنيكوتين منها.

وتقوم المنتجات الخالية من الدخان بتسخين التبغ بدلاً من حرقه ما يجعل التركيب الكيميائي للهباء الجوي أو ألأيروسول الذي تولده مختلفاً اختلافاً جذرياً عن دخان السجائر. ويمكن لاستبعاد الدخان أن يسهم بشكل كبير في تقليل التعرض للمواد الكيميائية السامة مقارنة بدخان السجائر، كما أنه يؤدي إلى التخلص بشكل لافت من وجود جزيئات الكربون الصلبة الموجودة فيه. إن ذلك لا يجعل المنتجات الخالية من الدخان خالية من المخاطر إلا أنه يجعلها مختلفة تماماً عن السجائر بفضل التخلص من دخان الاحتراق في السيجارة.

هناك بدائل أقل ضرراً مقارنة بالاستمرار في التدخين

إن الفرق الأساسي بين المنتجات الخالية من الدخان والسجائر هو أن البدائل الخالية من الدخان توصل النيكوتين دون احتراق، وعند إزالة عملية الاحتراق والدخان الناتج عنها، يمكن تقليل مستويات المواد الكيميائية الضارة واحتمالية الضرر بشكل كبير مقارنة بدخان السجائر.

يظل الإقلاع هو القرار الأفضل دائماً، ولكن قد يود المدخنون الذين سيستمرون في التدخين استكشاف علم وابتكار البدائل الخالية من الدخان بمزيد من التفاصيل. وتعد المنتجات الخالية من الدخان مثل السجائر الإلكترونية ومنتجات تسخين التبغ ومنتجات استهلاك النيكوتين عن طريق الفم، مع أنها مسببة للإدمان، بديلاً أفضل بكثير للمدخنين البالغين من الاستمرار في التدخين (إذا ما تم إثباتها علمياً وصُنعت وفقاً لمعايير الجودة المناسبة).

من المهم أن نتذكر جميعاً أن المنتجات الخالية من الدخان مخصصة للمدخنين البالغين فقط، كبدائل عن الاستمرار في التدخين. كما أنها ليست منتجات للمساعدة على الإقلاع أو التوقف عن التدخين لأنها توفر النيكوتين الذي يُسبب الإدمان. ويبقى الإقلاع عن التبغ والنيكوتين نهائياً هو الخيار الأفضل دائماً، ويمكن لأخصائيي الرعاية الصحية وخدمات الإقلاع عن التدخين المعترف بها تقديم المشورة اللازمة حول الإقلاع عن التدخين.

وفي النهاية يعرف معظمنا شخصاً يدخن سواءً كان صديقاً أو فرداً من أفراد من العائلة. ويمكن أن يسهم فهم مصادر الأضرار المرتبطة بالتدخين والحصول على معلومات دقيقة حولها، في مساعدة المدخنين الذين لا يقلعون عن التدخين على اتخاذ قرار مستنير والابتعاد عن السجائر للأبد.

• شركة فيليب موريس للخدمات الإدارية (الشرق الأوسط) المحدودة.