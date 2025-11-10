Everyone knows that smoking is harmful and leads to many health consequences, but despite all the scientific evidence gathered, there remains a set of widespread misconceptions about the source of harm associated with smoking.

Undoubtedly, the best option for anyone is to completely quit smoking and consuming nicotine, and it is never too late for anyone to make this decision and effect this radical change in their life. It is well known that individuals who have successfully quit smoking notice a significant improvement in their breathing and senses of taste and smell just a few days after quitting. Within one year of quitting, they may have succeeded in reducing their risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

As for those who have decided not to quit smoking, they must be assisted through the use of alternative products that can be less harmful than continuing to smoke. Although they are addictive and not risk-free, they provide adult smokers with a better and less harmful option than continuing to smoke.

This is where the importance of addressing the rumors and misconceptions surrounding smoke-free alternatives comes in, by educating adult smokers about these new technologies and products. So, what are the five facts that everyone should know about smoking and smoke-free alternatives?

The real problem lies in cigarette smoke

A burning cigarette generates smoke, which contains very high levels of chemical compounds, with health authorities classifying about 100 of these chemicals as harmful or potentially harmful. Inhaling smoke with its chemical compounds is the primary cause of smoking-related diseases.

The truth about nicotine

Contrary to what is rumored and believed by many, nicotine, although it is addictive and not risk-free, is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases; rather, it is the high levels of chemicals generated in cigarette smoke. Nicotine is a natural substance found in many plants, including tobacco leaves, which contain a high percentage of it.

Nicotine is also one of the main reasons people continue to smoke, alongside other factors such as taste, habits, and rituals associated with smoking.

Quitting tobacco and nicotine products is the best option

After nicotine is absorbed into the body, it binds to specific receptors in the brain and other neurotransmitters, stimulating the release of an organic substance called dopamine, which contributes to feelings of pleasure and happiness. After repeated stimulation over time due to the presence of nicotine, the brain becomes accustomed to it. When quitting nicotine-containing products, a reverse process occurs for individuals.

Although it may seem difficult to do, millions of people succeed each year in quitting smoking and completely stopping the use of tobacco and nicotine products, which is the best option for their health. For smokers who decide to quit and need help, there is a wide range of medical products and support services available from health professionals to assist them in their journey to completely quit tobacco and nicotine.

The truth about tar

When we hear the word tar associated with smoking, we all imagine that sticky black or brown liquid used for paving roads. But the reality is quite different from this perception; tar is a standardized weight measure that has been mechanically tested to measure the rate of particulate deposits remaining from cigarette smoke after removing water and nicotine.

Smoke-free products heat tobacco instead of burning it, which makes the chemical composition of the aerosol they generate fundamentally different from cigarette smoke. The exclusion of smoke can significantly reduce exposure to toxic chemicals compared to cigarette smoke, and it also leads to a noticeable elimination of the solid carbon particles present in it. While this does not make smoke-free products risk-free, it makes them entirely different from cigarettes due to the elimination of combustion smoke.

There are less harmful alternatives compared to continuing to smoke

The fundamental difference between smoke-free products and cigarettes is that smoke-free alternatives deliver nicotine without combustion, and by removing the combustion process and the resulting smoke, levels of harmful chemicals and the likelihood of harm can be significantly reduced compared to cigarette smoke.

Quitting remains the best decision always, but smokers who will continue to smoke may want to explore the science and innovation of smoke-free alternatives in more detail. Smoke-free products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and oral nicotine consumption products, while addictive, are a much better alternative for adult smokers than continuing to smoke (if scientifically proven and manufactured according to appropriate quality standards).

It is important for all of us to remember that smoke-free products are intended for adult smokers only, as alternatives to continuing to smoke. They are not products to help quit or stop smoking as they provide nicotine that causes addiction. Quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether remains the best option always, and recognized healthcare professionals and smoking cessation services can provide the necessary advice on quitting smoking.

In the end, most of us know someone who smokes, whether a friend or a family member. Understanding the sources of harm associated with smoking and obtaining accurate information about them can help smokers who do not quit smoking make an informed decision and stay away from cigarettes forever.

• Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited.