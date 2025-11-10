يعلم الجميع أن التدخين ضار ويؤدي إلى العديد من العواقب الصحية، ولكن على الرغم من كل الأدلة العلمية التي تم جمعها، لا تزال هناك مجموعة من المفاهيم الخاطئة المنتشرة حول مصدر الضرر المرتبط بالتدخين.
ولا شك أن الخيار الأفضل لأي شخص هو الإقلاع تماماً عن التدخين واستهلاك النيكوتين، وأنه لم يفت الأوان لأي شخص لاتخاذ هذا القرار وإحداث هذا التغيير الجدري في حياته. ومن المعروف بالنسبة للأشخاص الذين نجحوا في الإقلاع عن التدخين أنهم يلاحظون تحسناً لافتاً في التنفس وحاسة التذوق والشم بعد أيام قليلة من الإقلاع. وفي غضون عام واحد على الإقلاع، ربما يكونون قد نجحوا في تخفيض خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية والجهاز التنفسي.
أما بالنسبة لأولئك الذي قرروا عدم الإقلاع عن التدخين، فلا بد من مساعدتهم عبر استخدام المنتجات البديلة القادرة على أن تكون أقل ضرراً من الاستمرار في التدخين، وعلى الرغم من أنها تسبب الإدمان وليست خالية من المخاطر، إلا أنها توفر للمدخنين البالغين خياراً أفضل وأقل ضرراً من مواصلة التدخين.
وهنا تأتي أهمية معالجة الشائعات والمفاهيم المغلوطة المنتشرة حول البدائل الخالية من الدخان، وذلك من خلال تعريف المدخنين البالغين بهذه التقنيات والمنتجات الجديدة. فما هي الحقائق الخمس التي يجب أن يعرفها الجميع عن التدخين والبدائل الخالية من الدخان؟
المشكلة الحقيقية تكمن في دخان السجائر
تقوم السيجارة المشتعلة بتوليد الدخان، ويحتوي هذا الدخان على مستويات مرتفعة جداً من المركبات الكيميائية، قامت الهيئات الصحية بتصنيف نحو 100 مادة كيميائية منها على أنها ضارة أو قد تكون ضارة. إن استنشاق الدخان بما يحتويه من تلك المركبات الكيميائية هو السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين.
الحقيقة حول النيكوتين
على عكس ما يشاع ويعتقده الكثيرون، فإن النيكوتين، على الرغم من أنه يسبب الإدمان وغير خالٍ من المخاطر، لا يعد السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين، إنما المستويات العالية من المواد الكيميائية المتولدة في دخان السجائر. ويعتبر النيكوتين مادة طبيعية توجد في العديد من النباتات بما فيها أوراق التبغ التي تحتوي على نسبة مرتفعة منه.
كما يعد النيكوتين واحداً من الأسباب الرئيسية التي تجعل الأشخاص يستمرون في التدخين إلى جانب العوامل الأخرى مثل الطعم والعادات والطقوس المرتبطة بالتدخين.
الإقلاع عن التبغ ومنتجات النيكوتين هو الخيار الأفضل
بعد امتصاص النيكوتين في الجسم فإنه يرتبط بمستقبلات محددة في الدماغ وغيرها من الناقلات العصبية، ويحفز عملية إطلاق مادة عضوية تسمى الدوبامين التي تساهم في الشعور بالمتعة والسعادة، وبعد تكرار هذا التحفيز لمدة من الزمن بسبب وجود النيكوتين يعتاد الدماغ على وجوده. وعند الإقلاع عن المنتجات المحتوية على النيكوتين تحصل عملية عكسية لذلك لدى الأشخاص.
على الرغم من أنه قد يبدو أنه من الصعب القيام بذلك، إلا أن الملايين من الأشخاص ينجحون كل عام في الإقلاع عن التدخين والتوقف عن استخدام منتجات التبغ والنيكوتين كلياً، ما يشكل الخيار الأفضل لصحتهم. وبالنسبة للمدخنين الذين يتخذون قرار الإقلاع عن التدخين ويحتاجون للمساعدة، هناك مجموعة واسعة من المنتجات الطبية وخدمات الدعم المتاحة من المتخصصين في مجال الصحة لمساعدتهم في رحلتهم للإقلاع عن التبغ والنيكوتين تماماً.
حقيقة القطران
عندما نسمع بكلمة القطران المرتبطة بالتدخين، نتخيل جميعاً تلك المادة السائلة اللزجة سوداء أو بنية اللون المستخدمة في تعبيد الطرق. لكن الحقيقة مختلفة تماماً عن هذا التصور، فالقطران هو مقياس وزن معياري تم اختباره آلياً لقياس معدل رواسب الجسيمات المتبقية من دخان السجائر بعد إزالة الماء والنيكوتين منها.
وتقوم المنتجات الخالية من الدخان بتسخين التبغ بدلاً من حرقه ما يجعل التركيب الكيميائي للهباء الجوي أو ألأيروسول الذي تولده مختلفاً اختلافاً جذرياً عن دخان السجائر. ويمكن لاستبعاد الدخان أن يسهم بشكل كبير في تقليل التعرض للمواد الكيميائية السامة مقارنة بدخان السجائر، كما أنه يؤدي إلى التخلص بشكل لافت من وجود جزيئات الكربون الصلبة الموجودة فيه. إن ذلك لا يجعل المنتجات الخالية من الدخان خالية من المخاطر إلا أنه يجعلها مختلفة تماماً عن السجائر بفضل التخلص من دخان الاحتراق في السيجارة.
هناك بدائل أقل ضرراً مقارنة بالاستمرار في التدخين
إن الفرق الأساسي بين المنتجات الخالية من الدخان والسجائر هو أن البدائل الخالية من الدخان توصل النيكوتين دون احتراق، وعند إزالة عملية الاحتراق والدخان الناتج عنها، يمكن تقليل مستويات المواد الكيميائية الضارة واحتمالية الضرر بشكل كبير مقارنة بدخان السجائر.
يظل الإقلاع هو القرار الأفضل دائماً، ولكن قد يود المدخنون الذين سيستمرون في التدخين استكشاف علم وابتكار البدائل الخالية من الدخان بمزيد من التفاصيل. وتعد المنتجات الخالية من الدخان مثل السجائر الإلكترونية ومنتجات تسخين التبغ ومنتجات استهلاك النيكوتين عن طريق الفم، مع أنها مسببة للإدمان، بديلاً أفضل بكثير للمدخنين البالغين من الاستمرار في التدخين (إذا ما تم إثباتها علمياً وصُنعت وفقاً لمعايير الجودة المناسبة).
من المهم أن نتذكر جميعاً أن المنتجات الخالية من الدخان مخصصة للمدخنين البالغين فقط، كبدائل عن الاستمرار في التدخين. كما أنها ليست منتجات للمساعدة على الإقلاع أو التوقف عن التدخين لأنها توفر النيكوتين الذي يُسبب الإدمان. ويبقى الإقلاع عن التبغ والنيكوتين نهائياً هو الخيار الأفضل دائماً، ويمكن لأخصائيي الرعاية الصحية وخدمات الإقلاع عن التدخين المعترف بها تقديم المشورة اللازمة حول الإقلاع عن التدخين.
وفي النهاية يعرف معظمنا شخصاً يدخن سواءً كان صديقاً أو فرداً من أفراد من العائلة. ويمكن أن يسهم فهم مصادر الأضرار المرتبطة بالتدخين والحصول على معلومات دقيقة حولها، في مساعدة المدخنين الذين لا يقلعون عن التدخين على اتخاذ قرار مستنير والابتعاد عن السجائر للأبد.
Everyone knows that smoking is harmful and leads to many health consequences, but despite all the scientific evidence gathered, there remains a set of widespread misconceptions about the source of harm associated with smoking.
Undoubtedly, the best option for anyone is to completely quit smoking and consuming nicotine, and it is never too late for anyone to make this decision and effect this radical change in their life. It is well known that individuals who have successfully quit smoking notice a significant improvement in their breathing and senses of taste and smell just a few days after quitting. Within one year of quitting, they may have succeeded in reducing their risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.
As for those who have decided not to quit smoking, they must be assisted through the use of alternative products that can be less harmful than continuing to smoke. Although they are addictive and not risk-free, they provide adult smokers with a better and less harmful option than continuing to smoke.
This is where the importance of addressing the rumors and misconceptions surrounding smoke-free alternatives comes in, by educating adult smokers about these new technologies and products. So, what are the five facts that everyone should know about smoking and smoke-free alternatives?
The real problem lies in cigarette smoke
A burning cigarette generates smoke, which contains very high levels of chemical compounds, with health authorities classifying about 100 of these chemicals as harmful or potentially harmful. Inhaling smoke with its chemical compounds is the primary cause of smoking-related diseases.
The truth about nicotine
Contrary to what is rumored and believed by many, nicotine, although it is addictive and not risk-free, is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases; rather, it is the high levels of chemicals generated in cigarette smoke. Nicotine is a natural substance found in many plants, including tobacco leaves, which contain a high percentage of it.
Nicotine is also one of the main reasons people continue to smoke, alongside other factors such as taste, habits, and rituals associated with smoking.
Quitting tobacco and nicotine products is the best option
After nicotine is absorbed into the body, it binds to specific receptors in the brain and other neurotransmitters, stimulating the release of an organic substance called dopamine, which contributes to feelings of pleasure and happiness. After repeated stimulation over time due to the presence of nicotine, the brain becomes accustomed to it. When quitting nicotine-containing products, a reverse process occurs for individuals.
Although it may seem difficult to do, millions of people succeed each year in quitting smoking and completely stopping the use of tobacco and nicotine products, which is the best option for their health. For smokers who decide to quit and need help, there is a wide range of medical products and support services available from health professionals to assist them in their journey to completely quit tobacco and nicotine.
The truth about tar
When we hear the word tar associated with smoking, we all imagine that sticky black or brown liquid used for paving roads. But the reality is quite different from this perception; tar is a standardized weight measure that has been mechanically tested to measure the rate of particulate deposits remaining from cigarette smoke after removing water and nicotine.
Smoke-free products heat tobacco instead of burning it, which makes the chemical composition of the aerosol they generate fundamentally different from cigarette smoke. The exclusion of smoke can significantly reduce exposure to toxic chemicals compared to cigarette smoke, and it also leads to a noticeable elimination of the solid carbon particles present in it. While this does not make smoke-free products risk-free, it makes them entirely different from cigarettes due to the elimination of combustion smoke.
There are less harmful alternatives compared to continuing to smoke
The fundamental difference between smoke-free products and cigarettes is that smoke-free alternatives deliver nicotine without combustion, and by removing the combustion process and the resulting smoke, levels of harmful chemicals and the likelihood of harm can be significantly reduced compared to cigarette smoke.
Quitting remains the best decision always, but smokers who will continue to smoke may want to explore the science and innovation of smoke-free alternatives in more detail. Smoke-free products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and oral nicotine consumption products, while addictive, are a much better alternative for adult smokers than continuing to smoke (if scientifically proven and manufactured according to appropriate quality standards).
It is important for all of us to remember that smoke-free products are intended for adult smokers only, as alternatives to continuing to smoke. They are not products to help quit or stop smoking as they provide nicotine that causes addiction. Quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether remains the best option always, and recognized healthcare professionals and smoking cessation services can provide the necessary advice on quitting smoking.
In the end, most of us know someone who smokes, whether a friend or a family member. Understanding the sources of harm associated with smoking and obtaining accurate information about them can help smokers who do not quit smoking make an informed decision and stay away from cigarettes forever.
