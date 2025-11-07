حددت الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني قواعد جديدة لضبط مخالفات الأمن السيبراني والتحقيق فيها، أوكلت خلالها مهام الضبط والتفتيش إلى مفتشين مخوّلين بالدخول إلى الأماكن والوصول إلى الشبكات والاطلاع على البيانات، مع اعتماد مكافآت مالية للمبادِرين بالإبلاغ عن المخالفات.


وأوضحت القواعد، المطروحة على منصة «استطلاع» لأخذ مرئيات العموم قبل اعتمادها، أن المفتشين سيتولون أعمال الرقابة وضبط المخالفات والتحقيق فيها، والتحفظ على المضبوطات. ويُسمح لهم بالدخول إلى الشبكات وأنظمة تقنية المعلومات والتقنيات التشغيلية ومكوناتها من أجهزة وبرمجيات، إضافة إلى الاطلاع على البيانات والنسخ الاحتياطية وتفتيشها وفحصها.


ويتولى المفتشون كذلك جمع الأدلة والمعلومات اللازمة وفحص الوثائق والبيانات وأخذ نسخ منها، والتصوير بكل الوسائل المتاحة لما يقع تحت نظرهم من أدلة. كما يحق لهم التحفظ على أي وثائق أو سجلات أو أجهزة أو برمجيات يُشتبه في صلتها بالمخالفة، وإثباتها في محاضر التفتيش، واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات لإنهاء أعمال الضبط والتحقيق.


ونصت القواعد على أنه يجوز للهيئة، في الحالات العاجلة، تعليق أو إيقاف أي نشاط مرتبط بالأمن السيبراني أو بالشبكات أو أنظمة تقنية المعلومات والتقنيات التشغيلية، إذا كان محل مخالفة.


وفي ما يخص الإبلاغ، حدّدت «قواعد تنظيم الإبلاغ عن المخالفات السيبرانية» ضوابط منح المكافآت المالية للمبلغين، بحيث لا تتجاوز 50 ألف ريال أو 1% من قيمة الغرامة المحصّلة (أيهما أقل). وتشمل المعايير المعتمدة لتحديد قيمة المكافأة: أهمية البلاغ في إثبات المخالفة، دقة المعلومات، خطورة المخالفة، حجم المخاطر التي واجهها المبلّغ، وحجم الأضرار المحتملة لو لم يتم الإبلاغ.