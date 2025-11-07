The National Cybersecurity Authority has established new rules for regulating and investigating cybersecurity violations, assigning inspection duties to inspectors authorized to enter locations, access networks, and review data, while also implementing financial rewards for those who report violations.



The rules, presented on the "Consultation" platform to gather public opinions before their adoption, clarify that inspectors will be responsible for monitoring, regulating violations, investigating them, and seizing evidence. They are permitted to access networks, information technology systems, operational technologies, and their components, including hardware and software, in addition to reviewing and inspecting data and backups.



Inspectors will also collect necessary evidence and information, examine documents and data, make copies of them, and photograph all available evidence within their view. They have the right to seize any documents, records, devices, or software suspected of being related to the violation, document them in inspection reports, and take necessary actions to conclude the regulation and investigation processes.



The rules stipulate that the authority may, in urgent cases, suspend or halt any activity related to cybersecurity or networks or information technology systems and operational technologies if it is the subject of a violation.



Regarding reporting, the "Regulations for Reporting Cyber Violations" set the criteria for granting financial rewards to reporters, which shall not exceed 50,000 riyals or 1% of the collected fine (whichever is lower). The established criteria for determining the reward amount include: the importance of the report in proving the violation, the accuracy of the information, the severity of the violation, the level of risk faced by the reporter, and the potential damages that could have occurred had the report not been made.