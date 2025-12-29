حذر الكرملين من أن أوكرانيا «ستخسر مزيداً من الأراضي إذا لم تتوصل إلى اتفاق»، مشترطاً انسحاب القوات الأوكرانية كاملاً من الحدود الإدارية لدونباس لوقف الحرب.وأعلن اتفاقه مع تقييم الرئيس الأمر يكي دونالد ترمب بأن المحادثات الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا باتت في مراحلها الأخيرة.


السيطرة على دونباس


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الإثنين): «نحن نتحدث عن سحب القوات المسلحة التابعة لنظام كييف من دونباس»، وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان ذلك ينطبق أيضاً على منطقتي زابوريجيا وخيرسون، رفض الخوض في التفاصيل.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، قال إن السيطرة على دونباس ومحطة زابوريجيا النووية «لا تزال دون حسم» في خطة السلام المكونة من 20 بنداً.


وجاءت تصريحات الكرملين وزيلينسكي، عقب اجتماع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الأوكراني في فلوريدا، لبحث مسودة إطار السلام المطروحة لإنهاء الحرب بين كييف وموسكو.


وتسيطر روسيا حالياً على خمس الأراضي الأوكرانية، بما في ذلك شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها عام 2014، ونحو 90% من دونباس، و75% من منطقتي زابوريجيا وخيرسون، إضافة إلى أجزاء صغيرة من مناطق خاركيف وسومي وميكولايف ودنيبروبتروفسك، وفقاً للتقديرات الروسية.


منطقة اقتصادية حرة


وأبلغ زيلينسكي الصحفيين، الإثنين، أن المحادثات بشأن إنشاء منطقة اقتصادية حرة في دونباس لا تزال مستمرة، دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل.


وتقترح الولايات المتحدة إنشاء منطقة اقتصادية حرة إذا غادرت أوكرانيا منطقة دونيتسك في إقليم دونباس، رغم أنه لا يزال من غير الواضح كيف ستعمل تلك المنطقة عملياً.


ورفض بيسكوف التعليق على فكرة إنشاء منطقة اقتصادية حرة في دونباس، أو على مستقبل محطة زابوريجيا النووية الخاضعة للسيطرة الروسية، قائلاً إن الكرملين يرى أن من غير المناسب التطرق إلى هذه القضايا حالياً.


ولفت إلى أن اتصالاً هاتفياً آخر مرتقب قريباً بين الرئيسين ترمب وبوتين، بعد اتصالهما، الأحد، قبل اجتماعه مع زيلينسكي في فلوريدا. وأضاف بيسكوف أن إجراء مكالمة هاتفية بين بوتين وزيلينسكي ليس مطروحاً للنقاش حالياً.


ضمانات أمنية أمريكية


وخلال حديثه للصحفيين، الإثنين، قال زيلينسكي إن مسودة إطار السلام المطروحة لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا تتضمن ضمانات أمنية أمريكية لأوكرانيا تمتد لمدة 15 عاماً. وأوضح زيلينسكي أنه طلب من ترمب تقديم ضمانات أطول قد تصل إلى 50 عاماً، لافتاً إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي أكد خلال لقائهما، التزام واشنطن بتقديم ضمانات أمنية قوية لكييف. ولفت إلى أن آلية مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار سيتم تحديدها ضمن ترتيبات هذه الضمانات.


وشدد زيلينسكي على أن خطة السلام المؤلفة من 20 بنداً يجب طرحها في استفتاء شعبي داخل أوكرانيا، موضحاً أن وقف إطلاق النار لمدة لا تقل عن 60 يوماً يعد شرطاً أساسياً لإجراء هذا الاستفتاء بشكل آمن وشرعي.


وأكد أن الخطة ينبغي أن تُوقع من جانب أوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة وروسيا وأوروبا.


وأعلن استعداد أوكرانيا للتواصل مع روسيا «وفق أي صيغة ممكنة»، لكنه أوضح أن عقد اجتماع مباشر مع موسكو سيكون ممكناً فقط بعد اتفاق ترمب والقادة الأوروبيين على إطار السلام المقترح. وأعرب عن أمله في أن تبدأ الشراكات الدولية بتقديم ضمانات أمنية لأوكرانيا فور توقيع اتفاق السلام.


اتفاقية أمنية بين أمريكا وأوكرانيا


واعتبر زيلينسكي أن روسيا تُظهر بوضوح عدم رغبتها في وقف إطلاق النار حالياً، لكنه قال إن ترمب أبلغه بأنه ناقش مع بوتين خطة النقاط العشرين. وكشف اجتماعاً مرتقباً مع عدد من القادة الأوروبيين، لافتاً إلى أن كييف تسعى لاستضافة اجتماع لمستشاري الأمن القومي من الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا خلال الأيام القادمة.


فيما اعتبر ترمب أن لقاءه مع زيلينسكي جعل إبرام اتفاق لإنهاء حرب أوكرانيا «أقرب كثيراً. وأفصح عن وجود شبه اتفاق على اتفاقية أمنية بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا، لكنه أكد ضرورة حل بعض «القضايا الشائكة» المتعلقة بالأراضي.