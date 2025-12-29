حذر الكرملين من أن أوكرانيا «ستخسر مزيداً من الأراضي إذا لم تتوصل إلى اتفاق»، مشترطاً انسحاب القوات الأوكرانية كاملاً من الحدود الإدارية لدونباس لوقف الحرب.وأعلن اتفاقه مع تقييم الرئيس الأمر يكي دونالد ترمب بأن المحادثات الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا باتت في مراحلها الأخيرة.
السيطرة على دونباس
وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الإثنين): «نحن نتحدث عن سحب القوات المسلحة التابعة لنظام كييف من دونباس»، وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان ذلك ينطبق أيضاً على منطقتي زابوريجيا وخيرسون، رفض الخوض في التفاصيل.
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، قال إن السيطرة على دونباس ومحطة زابوريجيا النووية «لا تزال دون حسم» في خطة السلام المكونة من 20 بنداً.
وجاءت تصريحات الكرملين وزيلينسكي، عقب اجتماع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الأوكراني في فلوريدا، لبحث مسودة إطار السلام المطروحة لإنهاء الحرب بين كييف وموسكو.
وتسيطر روسيا حالياً على خمس الأراضي الأوكرانية، بما في ذلك شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها عام 2014، ونحو 90% من دونباس، و75% من منطقتي زابوريجيا وخيرسون، إضافة إلى أجزاء صغيرة من مناطق خاركيف وسومي وميكولايف ودنيبروبتروفسك، وفقاً للتقديرات الروسية.
منطقة اقتصادية حرة
وأبلغ زيلينسكي الصحفيين، الإثنين، أن المحادثات بشأن إنشاء منطقة اقتصادية حرة في دونباس لا تزال مستمرة، دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل.
وتقترح الولايات المتحدة إنشاء منطقة اقتصادية حرة إذا غادرت أوكرانيا منطقة دونيتسك في إقليم دونباس، رغم أنه لا يزال من غير الواضح كيف ستعمل تلك المنطقة عملياً.
ورفض بيسكوف التعليق على فكرة إنشاء منطقة اقتصادية حرة في دونباس، أو على مستقبل محطة زابوريجيا النووية الخاضعة للسيطرة الروسية، قائلاً إن الكرملين يرى أن من غير المناسب التطرق إلى هذه القضايا حالياً.
ولفت إلى أن اتصالاً هاتفياً آخر مرتقب قريباً بين الرئيسين ترمب وبوتين، بعد اتصالهما، الأحد، قبل اجتماعه مع زيلينسكي في فلوريدا. وأضاف بيسكوف أن إجراء مكالمة هاتفية بين بوتين وزيلينسكي ليس مطروحاً للنقاش حالياً.
ضمانات أمنية أمريكية
وخلال حديثه للصحفيين، الإثنين، قال زيلينسكي إن مسودة إطار السلام المطروحة لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا تتضمن ضمانات أمنية أمريكية لأوكرانيا تمتد لمدة 15 عاماً. وأوضح زيلينسكي أنه طلب من ترمب تقديم ضمانات أطول قد تصل إلى 50 عاماً، لافتاً إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي أكد خلال لقائهما، التزام واشنطن بتقديم ضمانات أمنية قوية لكييف. ولفت إلى أن آلية مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار سيتم تحديدها ضمن ترتيبات هذه الضمانات.
وشدد زيلينسكي على أن خطة السلام المؤلفة من 20 بنداً يجب طرحها في استفتاء شعبي داخل أوكرانيا، موضحاً أن وقف إطلاق النار لمدة لا تقل عن 60 يوماً يعد شرطاً أساسياً لإجراء هذا الاستفتاء بشكل آمن وشرعي.
وأكد أن الخطة ينبغي أن تُوقع من جانب أوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة وروسيا وأوروبا.
وأعلن استعداد أوكرانيا للتواصل مع روسيا «وفق أي صيغة ممكنة»، لكنه أوضح أن عقد اجتماع مباشر مع موسكو سيكون ممكناً فقط بعد اتفاق ترمب والقادة الأوروبيين على إطار السلام المقترح. وأعرب عن أمله في أن تبدأ الشراكات الدولية بتقديم ضمانات أمنية لأوكرانيا فور توقيع اتفاق السلام.
اتفاقية أمنية بين أمريكا وأوكرانيا
واعتبر زيلينسكي أن روسيا تُظهر بوضوح عدم رغبتها في وقف إطلاق النار حالياً، لكنه قال إن ترمب أبلغه بأنه ناقش مع بوتين خطة النقاط العشرين. وكشف اجتماعاً مرتقباً مع عدد من القادة الأوروبيين، لافتاً إلى أن كييف تسعى لاستضافة اجتماع لمستشاري الأمن القومي من الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا خلال الأيام القادمة.
فيما اعتبر ترمب أن لقاءه مع زيلينسكي جعل إبرام اتفاق لإنهاء حرب أوكرانيا «أقرب كثيراً. وأفصح عن وجود شبه اتفاق على اتفاقية أمنية بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا، لكنه أكد ضرورة حل بعض «القضايا الشائكة» المتعلقة بالأراضي.
The Kremlin warned that Ukraine "will lose more territory if it does not reach an agreement," conditioning the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the administrative borders of Donbas to stop the war. It announced its agreement with the assessment of President Donald Trump that the talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine are now in their final stages.
Control over Donbas
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today (Monday): "We are talking about the withdrawal of the armed forces of the Kyiv regime from Donbas," and when asked if this also applies to the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, he declined to elaborate.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that control over Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "remains unresolved" in the 20-point peace plan.
The statements from the Kremlin and Zelensky came after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart in Florida to discuss the proposed peace framework aimed at ending the war between Kyiv and Moscow.
Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, approximately 90% of Donbas, and 75% of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, in addition to small parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, according to Russian estimates.
Free Economic Zone
Zelensky informed reporters on Monday that talks regarding the establishment of a free economic zone in Donbas are still ongoing, without disclosing further details.
The United States proposes to create a free economic zone if Ukraine leaves the Donetsk region in Donbas, although it remains unclear how that zone would practically operate.
Peskov declined to comment on the idea of establishing a free economic zone in Donbas or on the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under Russian control, stating that the Kremlin believes it is inappropriate to address these issues at this time.
He noted that another anticipated phone call between Presidents Trump and Putin is expected soon, following their call on Sunday before Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Florida. Peskov added that a phone call between Putin and Zelensky is not currently on the agenda.
U.S. Security Guarantees
During his remarks to reporters on Monday, Zelensky stated that the proposed peace framework to end the war with Russia includes U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine lasting 15 years. Zelensky explained that he asked Trump for longer guarantees that could extend up to 50 years, noting that the U.S. president confirmed during their meeting Washington's commitment to providing strong security guarantees to Kyiv. He pointed out that the mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire will be determined within the arrangements of these guarantees.
Zelensky emphasized that the 20-point peace plan should be put to a public referendum within Ukraine, explaining that a ceasefire of at least 60 days is a prerequisite for conducting this referendum safely and legitimately.
He confirmed that the plan should be signed by Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Europe.
Zelensky announced Ukraine's readiness to communicate with Russia "in any possible format," but clarified that a direct meeting with Moscow would only be possible after Trump and European leaders agree on the proposed peace framework. He expressed hope that international partnerships would begin to provide security guarantees to Ukraine immediately after the peace agreement is signed.
Security Agreement Between the U.S. and Ukraine
Zelensky considered that Russia clearly shows its unwillingness to cease fire at this time, but he said that Trump informed him he discussed the 20-point plan with Putin. He revealed an upcoming meeting with several European leaders, noting that Kyiv is seeking to host a meeting of national security advisors from the United States and Europe in the coming days.
Trump considered that his meeting with Zelensky brought the conclusion of an agreement to end the war in Ukraine "much closer." He revealed that there is a near agreement on a security agreement between the United States and Ukraine, but he emphasized the need to resolve some "thorny issues" related to territories.