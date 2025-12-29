The Kremlin warned that Ukraine "will lose more territory if it does not reach an agreement," conditioning the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the administrative borders of Donbas to stop the war. It announced its agreement with the assessment of President Donald Trump that the talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine are now in their final stages.



Control over Donbas



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today (Monday): "We are talking about the withdrawal of the armed forces of the Kyiv regime from Donbas," and when asked if this also applies to the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, he declined to elaborate.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that control over Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "remains unresolved" in the 20-point peace plan.



The statements from the Kremlin and Zelensky came after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart in Florida to discuss the proposed peace framework aimed at ending the war between Kyiv and Moscow.



Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, approximately 90% of Donbas, and 75% of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, in addition to small parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, according to Russian estimates.



Free Economic Zone



Zelensky informed reporters on Monday that talks regarding the establishment of a free economic zone in Donbas are still ongoing, without disclosing further details.



The United States proposes to create a free economic zone if Ukraine leaves the Donetsk region in Donbas, although it remains unclear how that zone would practically operate.



Peskov declined to comment on the idea of establishing a free economic zone in Donbas or on the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under Russian control, stating that the Kremlin believes it is inappropriate to address these issues at this time.



He noted that another anticipated phone call between Presidents Trump and Putin is expected soon, following their call on Sunday before Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Florida. Peskov added that a phone call between Putin and Zelensky is not currently on the agenda.



U.S. Security Guarantees



During his remarks to reporters on Monday, Zelensky stated that the proposed peace framework to end the war with Russia includes U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine lasting 15 years. Zelensky explained that he asked Trump for longer guarantees that could extend up to 50 years, noting that the U.S. president confirmed during their meeting Washington's commitment to providing strong security guarantees to Kyiv. He pointed out that the mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire will be determined within the arrangements of these guarantees.



Zelensky emphasized that the 20-point peace plan should be put to a public referendum within Ukraine, explaining that a ceasefire of at least 60 days is a prerequisite for conducting this referendum safely and legitimately.



He confirmed that the plan should be signed by Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Europe.



Zelensky announced Ukraine's readiness to communicate with Russia "in any possible format," but clarified that a direct meeting with Moscow would only be possible after Trump and European leaders agree on the proposed peace framework. He expressed hope that international partnerships would begin to provide security guarantees to Ukraine immediately after the peace agreement is signed.



Security Agreement Between the U.S. and Ukraine



Zelensky considered that Russia clearly shows its unwillingness to cease fire at this time, but he said that Trump informed him he discussed the 20-point plan with Putin. He revealed an upcoming meeting with several European leaders, noting that Kyiv is seeking to host a meeting of national security advisors from the United States and Europe in the coming days.



Trump considered that his meeting with Zelensky brought the conclusion of an agreement to end the war in Ukraine "much closer." He revealed that there is a near agreement on a security agreement between the United States and Ukraine, but he emphasized the need to resolve some "thorny issues" related to territories.