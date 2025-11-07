The esteemed Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani, advised Muslims to have piety towards Allah and to worship Him, drawing closer to Him through obedience in ways that please Him and avoiding His discontent and prohibitions.

He stated in the Friday sermon delivered today at the Grand Mosque: Among the blessings of Allah upon His creation is that He has guided them and directed them towards faith in Him, and He has bestowed this upon them, as He says: (They count it a favor to you that they have embraced Islam. Say, "Do not count your Islam as a favor to me. Rather, Allah has favored you by guiding you to faith if you should be among the truthful.") He clarified that faith in Allah is the firm belief and conviction that Allah is the Lord of all things, their Sovereign, Creator, and Sustainer, and that He alone deserves worship, including prayer, fasting, supplication, hope, fear, humility, and submission. He is characterized by all the attributes of perfection and is free from any flaw or deficiency.

Dr. Al-Juhani pointed out that faith is not merely an adornment or a wish, but rather what resides in the heart and is affirmed by actions. It is a statement by the tongue, a belief in the heart, and actions by the limbs and the pillars of faith that increase with obedience and decrease with disobedience. Faith in Allah, the Exalted, is the foundation of all success; the scriptures were revealed and the messengers were sent solely to establish it and affirm it in souls. It is the root of all roots and the first pillar of the six pillars of faith, emphasizing that it is a divine gift and a great blessing in the life of a Muslim, a blessing that purifies life and blesses existence, guarantees the Hereafter, and elevates its possessor in this world and the next, for it contains true life and eternal happiness. This blessing is known only by those who have tasted its flavor, and only those who have lived it can truly feel it. It is a guiding light that Allah grants to whomever He wills among His servants and withholds from whomever He wills, as He says: (Say, "Indeed, Allah leads astray whom He wills and guides to Himself whoever turns back.")

He explained that true, divine faith is the foundation of all good, the source of honor, dignity, and leadership, allowing its possessor to live with dignity, happiness, strength, and steadfastness on the path of truth. Allah, the Almighty, has promised the people of faith and obedience victory and empowerment on earth in a noble divine statement, as He says: (This is a declaration for the people and guidance and instruction for those conscious of Allah. And do not weaken or grieve, for you are the highest if you are believers. If a wound should touch you, a wound has already touched the other people. And those days [of varying fortune] We alternate among the people, and that Allah may make evident those who believe and may take to Himself from among you martyrs. And Allah does not like the wrongdoers and may purify Allah those who believe and destroy the disbelievers.)

He indicated that Allah's wisdom necessitated that He made this nation the best nation brought forth for mankind, commanding them to enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong, and to believe in Allah. He commanded them to engage in righteous deeds: (And do good; indeed, I am Knowing of what you do.) For faith in Allah, the Exalted, and righteous deeds are the remedy for the soul and the nourishment for the heart, which, when firmly established in the heart, returns all good to its possessor in this world and the Hereafter. It is the lifeline that the servant clings to in the face of the waves of desires, doubts, and severe trials.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Juhani affirmed that faith in Allah, the Almighty, instills in the believer's heart satisfaction with Allah in all circumstances. The feeling of satisfaction of the believing servant with his Creator is the primary reason for the tranquility of the soul, which is the essence of happiness. For with a person's satisfaction with himself and with what Allah has decreed for him, he finds peace in his present, and with his certainty in the Hereafter and the just recompense, he finds peace in his future. This means that the believer does not lament the past with tears and sadness, nor does he live in the present with discontent, nor does he face the future with fear, for in his religion are the weapons he uses to withstand the battle of life and confront its calamities, pains, and misfortunes. So beware, beware of departing from satisfaction with Him for the blink of an eye, lest you fall from His sight. For in connecting with Allah is strength for the soul, satisfaction with it, and tranquility for the heart.

In Medina, the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim, advised Muslims in his sermon to have piety towards Allah and to be mindful of Him in private and public.

He stated in the Friday sermon from the Prophet's Mosque today: Allah commanded His servants to adhere to Islam and to hold fast to all its tenets and laws. Islam must be accompanied by faith that affirms and validates it, and among the six pillars of faith is belief in the Hereafter, which includes belief in all that the Prophet (peace be upon him) informed about what occurs after death, from the trial of the grave and its punishment and bliss to resurrection and the gathering. The first stage of transition to that abode is the arrival of death, at which point angels with white faces descend from the heavens, as if their faces were the sun, carrying a shroud from the shrouds of Paradise and fragrant perfume from the fragrances of Paradise until they sit at a distance from him. Then the Angel of Death comes to sit at his head and says, "O good soul, come out to forgiveness from Allah and His pleasure," and it flows out like a drop from the mouth of a waterskin.

He continued: As for the disbeliever, angels with black faces descend upon him from the heavens, carrying coarse garments, and they sit at a distance from him. Then the Angel of Death comes to sit at his head and says, "O wicked soul, come out to the wrath of Allah and His anger," and it disperses within his body, and he pulls it out like a thorn - that is, a metal rod with curved prongs - from wet wool (narrated by Muslim).

He explained that after the soul is extracted, the servant departs to another life that is longer than the life of this world, which is the life of Barzakh between this world and the Day of Resurrection. The grave is the first dwelling of the Hereafter. When the deceased is placed in it, he hears the sound of his family’s footsteps as they depart from him. Then he is subjected to a great trial in his grave with three questions that only a few people can answer. Two angels come to him, seating him and asking him: Who is your Lord? What is your religion? Who is your Prophet? The one whom Allah keeps firm will say: "My Lord is Allah, my religion is Islam, and my Prophet is Muhammad." He will be told: "Look at your place in the Fire; Allah has replaced it for you with a place in Paradise," and he will see both. As for the disbeliever or hypocrite, he will say: "I do not know; I used to say what the people say." He will be told: "You did not know, nor did you recite," and then he will be struck with a hammer of iron between his ears, and he will scream a scream that is heard by those who are near him, except for the two weighty ones (agreed upon).

And the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim, concluded his sermon by pointing out that this nation is tested in its graves, meaning with punishment therein. The Prophet (peace be upon him) used to seek refuge with Allah from the punishment of the grave after every prayer. He clarified that the oneness of Allah and its requirements is the greatest means of salvation from the punishment of the grave, and righteous deeds are a comfort in the graves. The wise person prepares with good deeds before departing, for the promise of Allah is true, and the appointed time is approaching, and life, no matter how long it is, cannot escape from the grave.