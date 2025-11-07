أوصى فضيلة إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن عواد الجهني، المسلمين بتقوى الله وعبادته، والتقرب إليه بطاعته بما يرضيه وتجنب مساخطه ومناهيه.

وقال فضيلته في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: إن من نعم الله على خلقه أن هداهم وأرشدهم إلى الإيمان به وامتنّ عليهم بذلك قال تعالى: (يَمُنُّونَ عَلَيْكَ أَنْ أَسْلَمُوا قُل لَّا تَمُنُّوا عَلَيَّ إِسْلَامَكُم بَلِ اللَّهُ يَمُنُّ عَلَيْكُمْ أَنْ هَدَاكُمْ لِلْإِيمَانِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ)، موضحًا أن الإيمان بالله تعالى هو التصديق والاعتقاد الجازم بأن الله تعالى هو رب كل شيء ومليكه، وخالقه ومدبره، وأنه وحده الذي يستحق العبادة، من صلاة وصوم ودعاء ورجاء، وخوف وذل وخضوع، وأنه المتصف بصفات الكمال كلها، المنزّه عن كل عيب ونقص.

وأشار الدكتور الجهني إلى أن الإيمان ليس بالتحلي، ولا بالتمني، ولكن ما وقر في القلب، وصدقته الأعمال، وهو قول باللسان وتصديق بالجنان وعمل بالجوارح والأركان يزيد بالطاعة وينقص بالمعصية، والإيمان بالله سبحانه وتعالى رأس كل فلاح، فما أنزلت الكتب ولا أرسلت الرسل إلا لأجل تقريره، وتثبيته في النفوس فهو أصل الأصول وأول ركن من أركان الإيمان الستة، مؤكدًا أنه منحة ربانية ونعمة عظيمة جليلة في حياة المسلم، نعمة تزكي العمر وتبارك الحياة، وتضمن الآخرة، وترفع صاحبها في الدنيا والآخرة، لأن فيها الحياة الحقيقية والسعادة الأخروية، وهذه النعمة لا يعرفها إلا من ذاق طعمها، ولا يحس بها إلا من عاشها، وهو نور هادٍ مضيء يهبه الله تعالى لمن يشاء من عباده، ويصرفه عمن يشاء، قال تعالى: (قُلْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُضِلُّ مَن يَشَاء وَيَهْدِي إِلَيْهِ مَنْ أَنَابَ).

وأوضح فضيلته أن الإيمان الصادق الرباني هو أساس كل خير ومنبع العزة ومصدر الكرامة والشرف والسيادة يعيش صاحبه عزيزًا سعيدًا قويًا ثابتًا على طريق الحق، وقد وعد الله عز وجل أهل الإيمان والطاعة بالنصر والتمكين في الأرض في بيان رباني كريم قال تعالى: (هذا بيان للناس وهدى وموعظة للمتقين وَلَا تَهِنُوا وَلَا تَحْزَنُوا وَأَنتُمُ الأَعْلَوْنَ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ إِن يَمْسَسْكُمْ قَرْحٌ فَقَدْ مَسَّ الْقَوْمَ قَرْحٌ مِثْلُهُ وَتِلْكَ الأَيَّامُ نُدَاوِلُهَا بَيْنَ النَّاسِ وَلِيَعْلَمَ اللهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَيَتَّخِذَ مِنكُمْ شُهَدَاء وَاللهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الظَّالِمِينَ وَلِيُمَحِّصَ اللهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَيَمْحَقَ الكافرين).

وبين فضيلته أن حكمة الله تعالى اقتضت أن جعل هذه الأمة خير أمة أخرجت للناس، يأمرون بالمعروف وينهون عن المنكر، ويؤمنون بالله، وأمرهم سبحانه بالعمل الصالح: (وَاعْمَلُوا صالحًا إِنِّي بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ عَلِيمٌ)، فإن الإيمان بالله سبحانه وتعالى والعمل الصالح دواء الروح وغذاء القلب، الذي متى استقر في القلب عاد على صاحبه بكل خير في الدنيا والآخرة، وهو طوق النجاة الذي يحتمي به العبد أمام أمواج الشهوات والشبهات والفتن العاتية.

وأكّد الدكتور عبدالله الجهني أن الإيمان بالله عز وجل يبعث في قلب المؤمن الرضا عن الله عز وجل في كل أحواله، وشعور العبد المؤمن بالرضا عن خالقه هو أول سبب من أسباب السكينة النفسية التي هي جوهر السعادة، فبرضا الإنسان عن نفسه وعما كتبه الله له يطمئن إلى حاضره، وبيقينه بالآخرة والجزاء العادل يطمئن إلى مستقبله، ومعنى ذلك أن المؤمن لا يتحسر على الماضي باكيًا حزينًا، ولا يعيش الحاضر ساخطًا، ولا يواجه المستقبل خائفًا، لأن في دينه من الأسلحة ما يستعين بها على الصمود في معركة الحياة ويواجه بها كوارثها وآلامها ومصائبها، فإياك إياك أن تفارق الرضا عنه طرفة عين فتسقط من عينه، ففي الاتصال بالله قوة للنفس ورضا عنها وطمأنينة للقلب.

وفي المدينة المنورة أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم المسلمين في خطبته بتقوى الله ومراقبته في السر والعلانية.

وقال فضيلته في خطبة الجمعة من المسجد النبوي اليوم: أمر الله عباده أن يتمسكوا بالإسلام ويأخذوا بجميع عراه وشرائعه، ولا بد للإسلام من إيمان يحققه ويصدقه ومن أركان الإيمان الستة الإيمان باليوم الآخر، ومنه الإيمان بكل ما أخبر به النبي- صلى الله عليه وسلم- مما يكون بعد الموت من فتنة القبر وعذابة ونعيمة إلى البعث والنشور، وأول مراحل الانتقال لهذه الدار حضور الأجل فتنزل إلى المؤمن ملائكة من السماء بيض الوجوه، كأن وجوههم الشمس، معهم كفن من أكفان الجنة، وحنوط أي طيب من حنوط الجنة حتى يجلسوا منه مدّ البصر، ثم يجيء ملك الموت، حتى يجلس عند رأسه، فيقول أيتها النفس الطيبة أخرجي إلى مغفرة من الله ورضوان، فتخرج تسيل كما تسيل القطرة من فيّ السقاء.

ومضى فضيلته قائلًا: وأما الكافر فتنزل إليه من السماء ملائكة سود الوجوه معهم المسوح وهو اللباس الخشن فيجلسون منه مدّ البصر، ثم يجيء ملك الموت، حتى يجلس عند رأسه فيقول أيتها النفس الخبيثة أخرجي إلى سخط من الله وغضب، فتفرق في جسده فينزعها كما ينزع السفود -أي حديدة فيها شعب معقوفة- من الصوف المبلول (رواه مسلم).

وبين فضيلته أن العبد بعد نزع الروح يرحل إلى حياة أخرى أطول من حياة الدنيا، وهي حياة البرزخ بين الدنيا وقيام الساعة، والقبر أول منزل من منازل الأخرة، فإذا وُضع الميت فيه سمع قرع نعال أهله إذا انصرفوا عنه، ثم يفتن في قبرة فتنة عظيمة بسؤاله ثلاثة أسئلة لا يجيب عليها إلا القلة من الناس، فيأتيه ملكان يجلسانه ويسألانه: من ربك وما دينك ومن نبيك، ومن ثبته الله قال الله ربي والإسلام ديني ومحمد نبيي، فيقال له أنظر إلى مقعدك من النار أبدلك الله به مقعدًا من الجنة، فيراهما جميعًا، وأما الكافر أو المنافق فيقول لا أدري كنت أقول ما يقول الناس، فيقال له لا دريت ولا تليت ثم يضرب بمطرقة من حديد ضربة بين أذنيه ثم يصيح صيحة يسمعها من يليه إلا الثقلين (متفق عليه).

وختم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم خطبته، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الأمة تبتلى في قبورها أي بالعذاب فيها فالنبي- صلى الله علية وسلم- كان يتعوذ بالله من عذاب القبر دبر كل صلاة، مبينًا فضيلته أن توحيد الله ولوازمه أعظم سبيل للنجاة من عذاب القبر والعمل الصالح مؤنس في القبور، فالعاقل يتزود من الصالحات قبل الرحيل فوعد الله حق، والأجل قادم والحياة وإن طالت فلا مناص من القبر.