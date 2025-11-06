After the approval of the Council of Ministers to grant financial incentive rewards to those who contribute to uncovering violations of the municipal penalties regulations, the Ministry of Municipalities clarified the mechanism for granting the reward. It stated that this step is an extension of its efforts to involve community members in monitoring municipal violations, particularly elements of visual distortion, through the accredited observer initiative, which is considered one of the innovative oversight tools based on digital technologies. This contributes to enhancing the quality of life and improving the urban environment. The ministry indicated that the decision is based on qualifying and training community members to obtain the title of "accredited observer," which can be done by registering through the "Baladi" platform and after passing an accredited training course according to specific criteria.

The ministry confirmed that reports are subject to precise standards that ensure the accuracy of the information provided regarding violations, including that they must be documented with clear images, accurate geographical locations, and complete information to be officially approved. It pointed out that financial rewards will be granted to the reporters based on the severity of the violation, the difficulty of discovering it, and the effort expended. The reward can reach up to 25% of the total value of the reported violation, within a precise governance system that ensures transparency and prevents the repetition or duplication of reports.

The ministry added that the "accredited observer" is an extension of the community oversight model adopted by the ministry, aimed at enhancing community participation and establishing a culture of compliance and shared responsibility in protecting the urban landscape and public safety from random practices and municipal violations. It noted that the decision came to empower the community to actively contribute to protecting the urban environment and to support the ministry's objectives towards more organized and attractive cities and a more efficient and inclusive municipal sector.