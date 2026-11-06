العنف من القضايا التي تمس استقرار الأسرة والمجتمع ولا تقتصر آثاره على الأذى الجسدي بل تمتد إلى الصحة النفسية والاجتماعية للأشخاص المتعرضين للعنف وقد تطال الأطفال بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة، وتشير منظمة الصحة العالمية في تقريرها لعام 2026م، إلى أن نحو مليار طفل تتراوح أعمارهم بين عامين و17 عاماً تعرّضوا خلال العام الماضي لشكل من أشكال العنف أو الإهمال مع تأكيد الدراسات على الآثار الممتدة للعنف داخل الأسرة على صحة الأطفال ونموهم.

على الصعيد المحلي باشر مركز الامتياز للرعاية الاجتماعية بالتجمع الصحي في مكة المكرمة أكثر من 450 حالة عنف وإيذاء أسري في 2024م، قُدمت لها خدمات طبية ونفسية واجتماعية فيما أُحيل 80% منها إلى عيادة التأهيل النفسي الاجتماعي في مؤشر على أهمية التدخل المتخصص والتكامل بين الجهات للتعامل مع تبعات العنف وحماية أفراد الأسرة.

وكشف عدد من أولياء الأمور لـ«عكاظ» رؤيتهم حول تربية الأبناء والأساليب التي يتبعونها في التعامل مع السلوكيات المختلفة مؤكدين أهمية الحوار والاحتواء والقدوة ومنح الأبناء مساحة تتناسب مع أعمارهم لتحمل المسؤولية.

تجاهلوا الأخطاء البسيطة

تحدثت شيماء مداح عن تجربتها في أهمية الجمع بين الأساليب التربوية التقليدية والحديثة مع التركيز على تعزيز الوازع الديني داخل الأسرة وبناء بيئة قائمة على القيم والأمان، وفي التعامل مع السلوك غير المرغوب ترى أن الأسلوب يختلف بحسب عمر الطفل وطبيعة السلوك فمع الأطفال الأصغر يمكن تجاهل بعض السلوكيات البسيطة حتى لا تحظى باهتمام بينما يمكن مع الأكبر سناً استخدام ركن العقاب كمساحة للتفكير في الخطأ ومع الأبناء الأكبر سناً إشراكهم في النقاش حول السلوك والعواقب المناسبة، وتشدد شيماء على أهمية الحوار والاحتواء مع الأبناء في مختلف أعمارهم معتبرة أن الطفل الصغير قادر على الاستيعاب متى جرى الحديث معه بهدوء وبأسلوب يناسب عمره.

لا تسخروا منهم

الأخصائية في التوجيه والإرشاد النفسي الدكتورة ابتسام عواض، أشارت إلى أهمية الأمان النفسي في التربية معتبرة أن الطفل يحتاج إلى الحب والاحتواء مع حدود واضحة وثابتة تتيح له التعبير عن مشاعره ومخاوفه دون سخرية أو تخويف وتساعده على إدراك حقوقه وحدوده، وعند وقوع الخطأ تدعو إلى النظر إليه باعتباره فرصة للتعلم من خلال فهم أسباب السلوك وتوضيح الخطأ ووضع نتائج منطقية ومناسبة مع رفض السلوك الخاطئ دون المساس بكرامة الطفل، فالحزم بحسب رؤيتها لا يعني العنف وإنما يهدف إلى تنمية الفهم وتحمل المسؤولية واختيار السلوك الأفضل، وتلفت عواض إلى أن الحوار اليومي يصنع مساحة من الثقة تجعل الأسرة ملاذاً آمناً للطفل عند الخطأ أو الخوف أو التعرض للأذى ويمكن للوالدين وضع الحدود والمحاسبة دون أن يفقد الطفل شعوره بالمحبة والاحترام والأمان.

يتعلم مما يراه لا ما يسمعه!

يرى بندر سالم، أن التربية تبدأ من سلوك الوالدين قبل توجيه الأبناء فالطفل يتعلم مما يراه أكثر مما يسمعه، ويشير إلى أن التعامل مع الأخطاء يحتاج إلى هدوء وفهم للسبب بعيداً عن الصراخ أو الضرب مع وضع حدود واضحة وتعليم الطفل تحمل مسؤولية أفعاله، ويضيف أن حضور الأب ومشاركته في تفاصيل حياة أبنائه يساعد على بناء علاقة متوازنة تجعل التوجيه أكثر تأثيراً وتقلل الحاجة إلى العقاب، وتشارك رنا علي تجربتها التربوية مشيرة إلى أن التربية لا تقوم على أسلوب واحد فلكل طفل شخصيته وطريقته في الاستجابة ما يستدعي فهم حاجاته ومراعاة مرحلته العمرية، وتضيف أن تعزيز السلوك الإيجابي والثناء على المحاولات الجيدة قد يكون أكثر تأثيراً من التركيز المستمر على الأخطاء ويساعد الطفل على تطوير سلوكه وتعزيز ثقته.

كلفوهم بأعمال بسيطة

ويرى عمر الدوسري، أن التربية الحقيقية تقوم على إعداد الأبناء للحياة لا حمايتهم من كل تجربة أو خطأ، ويشير إلى أهمية منح الطفل مساحة لاتخاذ القرار بما يتناسب مع عمره مع توجيهه عند الحاجة، ويعتبر أن تحمل النتائج الطبيعية للأفعال يساعد الأبناء على فهم المسؤولية بصورة عملية، كما يرى أن تكليفهم بمهام بسيطة داخل المنزل يعزز الاعتماد على النفس والانضباط، ويختتم بأن الهدف من التربية هو بناء شخصية قادرة على الاختيار وتحمل المسؤولية.

نوبات هلع وأعراض كرب

كشف عدد من المختصين لـ«عكاظ» الآثار النفسية والتربوية والاجتماعية للعنف الأسري وسبل اكتشافه والوقاية منه ودور الإعلام والأنظمة في حماية الأطفال والمتضررين ويوضح الأخصائي النفسي الإكلينيكي خالد شراحيلي، أن تعرض الطفل للعنف قد يؤدي إلى اضطرابات القلق الحاد وقلق الانفصال ونوبات الهلع وأعراض كرب ما بعد الصدمة إلى جانب تدني مفهوم الذات والشعور بالذنب، ومع استمرار العنف قد يتأثر الإحساس الأساسي بالأمان ما يزيد احتمالية الاكتئاب وصعوبات تنظيم الانفعالات على المدى البعيد، وتظهر آثار التعنيف في سلوكيات مختلفة أبرزها الانسحاب والانطواء المفاجئ والتراجع الدراسي والصمت غير المعتاد واضطرابات النوم والكوابيس والتبول اللاإرادي في حين قد تظهر لدى أطفال آخرين بصورة عدوانية كالغضب الشديد وإيذاء الذات أو الآخرين وفرط اليقظة والمبالغة في ردود الفعل تجاه الأصوات أو الحركات المفاجئة، ويصنف شراحيلي التجاهل المتعمد والصمت العقابي ضمن الإهمال العاطفي والإيذاء النفسي موضحاً أن حرمان الطفل من التفاعل والاستجابة الوجدانية قد يؤثر في شعوره بالأمان والاستحقاق ويترك آثاراً عاطفية عميقة قد تمتد إلى مراحل لاحقة من حياته، ولا يقتصر الإيذاء على الضرب فالإهانة والتقليل المستمر والتهديد والسخرية والتلاعب النفسي من أشكال العنف التي قد لا تترك آثاراً جسدية ظاهرة.

الوالدية المعكوسة !

شراحيلي، يشير إلى «الوالدية المعكوسة» حين يتحمل الطفل أعباء نفسية تفوق مرحلته العمرية وقد يتكيف معها من خلال المثالية المفرطة أو الطاعة العمياء أو السعي للحصول على الحب المشروط، ويستخدم المختص النفسي الإكلينيكي شراحيلي أساليب تساعد على تجاوز حاجز الصمت من بينها العلاج باللعب والرسم إلى جانب بناء علاقة علاجية وبيئة آمنة تساعد الطفل على الإفصاح تدريجياً، كما تتم ملاحظة سلوكه وتعبيراته الانفعالية ولغة جسده أثناء التفاعل العلاجي.

الخلافات وفرض السيطرة

يرى المستشار النفسي والتربوي محمد سعد آل ذياب أن العنف الأسري يزعزع شعور الطفل بالأمان وثقته بنفسه وبمن حوله وقد تظهر آثاره في صورة قلق أو انسحاب أو سلوكيات عدوانية، وقد لا تكون هذه الآثار فورية إذ يمكن أن تظهر لاحقاً مع الضغوط الحياتية خصوصاً إذا لم تتم معالجة التجربة في وقتها.

ويشير آل ذياب، إلى أن الطفل يتعلم بالملاحظة وقد يكتسب السلوك العنيف من البيئة المحيطة به فيتعامل معه بوصفه وسيلة لحل الخلافات أو فرض السيطرة ما قد يسهم في تكراره في علاقاته المستقبلية.

كيف تدير غضبك

يؤكد المستشار والمدرب الأسري والتربوي في مجال الحماية الأسرية سليمان محمد النمر أن العنف الأسري لا يقتصر أثره على الفرد بل يمتد إلى تماسك الأسرة والمجتمع إذ يضعف الشعور بالأمان والثقة والتواصل ويزيد الصراعات والانقسام داخل المنزل، كما قد يتأثر الأبناء بمشاهدة العنف من خلال التعلم بالملاحظة فيتعلم بعضهم أن الصراخ أو الضرب وسيلة لحل الخلافات فيما قد يظهر لدى آخرين الخوف والانسحاب أو صعوبة التعبير عن المشاعر وبناء علاقات صحية.

وقد تمتد هذه الآثار إلى العلاقات المستقبلية إلا أن التعرض للعنف لا يعني حتمية تكراره إذ يمكن للبيئة الآمنة ووجود شخص بالغ داعم والتدخل التربوي والنفسي المبكر أن تساعد الطفل على تجاوز آثاره.

ويؤكد النمر أن مواجهة العنف تتطلب حماية المتضررين ومعالجة أسبابه وتعزيز الحوار وإدارة الغضب وحل الخلافات مع الاستعانة بالمختصين عند الحاجة، ويؤكد أن الوعي يبدأ من داخل الأسرة بتغيير طريقة التعامل مع الخلافات وترسيخ الحوار والاستماع للأبناء وتعليم أفراد الأسرة إدارة الغضب وحل الخلافات دون صراخ أو إهانة أو تهديد إلى جانب تصحيح المفاهيم التربوية التي تبرر الضرب والتخويف، وتتطلب الوقاية تكامل أدوار الأسرة والمدرسة والمجتمع من خلال برامج التوعية والتواصل الإيجابي وتعزيز دور المختصين والاستشارة الأسرية المبكرة وتشجيع الأسر على تخصيص أوقات للحوار والمشاركة، ويشدد النمر على أن التدخل المبكر يسهم في الحد من آثار العنف وحماية الأبناء.

فرق بين الحزم والإيذاء

أستاذ الإعلام في جامعة الملك سعود الدكتور عادل المكينزي، يرى أن دور الإعلام يبدأ من تصحيح المفاهيم التي تبرر العنف باعتباره تربية أو تأديباً وتوضيح الفرق بين الحزم التربوي والإيذاء مع تقديم بدائل تربوية عملية والاستعانة بالمختصين، ويلفت المكينزي إلى أن القصص الإنسانية والمشاهد الدرامية والفيديوهات القصيرة قد تكون أكثر تأثيراً من الرسائل المباشرة مع مراعاة طبيعة كل منصة وربط المحتوى بمعلومات عملية حول التعرف على الإيذاء وطرق طلب المساعدة.

ويشدد على أن التوعية تحتاج إلى أن تكون مستمرة لا موسمية من خلال محتوى يستند إلى الدراسات والبيانات ويستهدف الأسرة والأطفال واليافعين إلى جانب تدريب الإعلاميين على تناول القضية بمهنية وحماية خصوصية المتضررين وكرامتهم، ويؤكد أن الإعلام لا ينبغي أن يكتفي بالتحذير من العنف بل يسهم في بناء وعي يساعد على الوقاية منه وتغيير السلوك.

لا حصانة للمعتدي

يبين المستشار القانوني عمر العتيبي، أن الأنظمة السعودية لا تمنح الصفة الأسرية حصانة للمعتدي إذ يُنظر إلى الواقعة بحسب طبيعة الفعل وجسامته والآثار المترتبة عليه ويشمل الإيذاء الأفعال الجسدية والنفسية والجنسية والتهديد بها إضافة إلى الإهمال والتقصير في توفير الحاجات الأساسية، وتختلف العقوبات بحسب نوع الجريمة وظروفها مع تشديدها في بعض الحالات ومنها تكرار الإيذاء أو استخدام السلاح أو الاعتداء على فئات محددة.

ويشير العتيبي إلى أن حماية الأطفال تتطلب الإبلاغ عن حالات الإيذاء أو الإهمال وتُلزم الأنظمة من يعلم بهذه الحالات بإبلاغ الجهات المختصة مع توفير آليات للتعامل معها وحماية الطفل، كما يمكن الإبلاغ عن حالات العنف الأسري عبر مركز بلاغات العنف الأسري بما يتيح للجهات المختصة تقييم الحالة واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.