Violence is one of the issues that affects the stability of families and communities, and its effects are not limited to physical harm but extend to the mental and social health of individuals exposed to violence. It can directly or indirectly affect children. The World Health Organization, in its report for 2026, indicates that about one billion children aged between two and 17 experienced some form of violence or neglect last year, with studies confirming the prolonged effects of domestic violence on children's health and development.

Locally, the Center of Excellence for Social Care at the Health Cluster in Mecca dealt with more than 450 cases of violence and domestic abuse in 2024, providing them with medical, psychological, and social services, while 80% of these cases were referred to the psychosocial rehabilitation clinic, indicating the importance of specialized intervention and integration among agencies to address the consequences of violence and protect family members.

Several parents shared their views with "Okaz" regarding raising children and the methods they use to deal with various behaviors, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, nurturing, role modeling, and giving children space appropriate to their ages to take on responsibilities.

Ignore minor mistakes

Shaima Madah spoke about her experience in the importance of combining traditional and modern educational methods, focusing on enhancing religious motivation within the family and building an environment based on values and safety. In dealing with undesirable behavior, she believes that the approach varies according to the child's age and the nature of the behavior. With younger children, some minor behaviors can be ignored so they do not receive attention, while with older children, the punishment corner can be used as a space for reflection on the mistake. With older children, involving them in discussions about behavior and appropriate consequences is crucial. Shaima emphasizes the importance of dialogue and nurturing with children of all ages, considering that a young child is capable of understanding when spoken to calmly and in an age-appropriate manner.

Do not mock them

Dr. Ibtisam Awad, a specialist in psychological guidance and counseling, pointed out the importance of psychological safety in upbringing, considering that a child needs love and nurturing with clear and consistent boundaries that allow them to express their feelings and fears without mockery or intimidation, helping them understand their rights and limits. When a mistake occurs, she advocates viewing it as an opportunity to learn by understanding the reasons behind the behavior, clarifying the mistake, and establishing logical and appropriate consequences while rejecting the wrong behavior without undermining the child's dignity. According to her view, firmness does not mean violence but aims to develop understanding, responsibility, and the choice of better behavior. Awad highlights that daily dialogue creates a space of trust that makes the family a safe haven for the child in times of mistakes, fear, or exposure to harm, allowing parents to set boundaries and hold children accountable without the child losing their sense of love, respect, and safety.

They learn from what they see, not what they hear!

Bandar Salem believes that upbringing starts with the behavior of parents before guiding the children, as children learn more from what they see than from what they hear. He points out that dealing with mistakes requires calmness and understanding of the reason, away from shouting or hitting, while setting clear boundaries and teaching the child to take responsibility for their actions. He adds that a father's presence and participation in the details of his children's lives help build a balanced relationship that makes guidance more effective and reduces the need for punishment. Rana Ali shares her educational experience, indicating that upbringing does not rely on a single method, as each child has their personality and way of responding, which necessitates understanding their needs and considering their developmental stage. She adds that reinforcing positive behavior and praising good attempts can be more effective than continuously focusing on mistakes, helping the child develop their behavior and boost their confidence.

Assign them simple tasks

Omar Al-Dosari believes that true upbringing is about preparing children for life, not protecting them from every experience or mistake. He emphasizes the importance of giving the child space to make decisions appropriate to their age while guiding them when necessary. He considers that bearing the natural consequences of actions helps children understand responsibility practically. He also believes that assigning them simple tasks at home enhances self-reliance and discipline, concluding that the goal of upbringing is to build a character capable of making choices and taking responsibility.

Panics and stress symptoms

Several specialists revealed to "Okaz" the psychological, educational, and social effects of domestic violence, ways to detect it, prevent it, and the role of media and regulations in protecting children and victims. Clinical psychologist Khalid Sharahili explains that exposure of a child to violence can lead to acute anxiety disorders, separation anxiety, panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress symptoms, along with a diminished sense of self-worth and feelings of guilt. With ongoing violence, the basic sense of safety may be affected, increasing the likelihood of depression and difficulties in emotional regulation in the long term. The effects of abuse manifest in various behaviors, most notably withdrawal, sudden introversion, academic decline, unusual silence, sleep disturbances, nightmares, and bedwetting, while in other children, it may appear in aggressive forms such as intense anger, self-harm, or harm to others, hyper-vigilance, and exaggerated reactions to sudden sounds or movements. Sharahili classifies deliberate neglect and punitive silence as forms of emotional neglect and psychological abuse, explaining that depriving a child of interaction and emotional responsiveness can affect their sense of safety and worthiness, leaving deep emotional scars that may extend into later stages of their lives. Abuse is not limited to physical harm; humiliation, constant belittling, threats, mockery, and psychological manipulation are forms of violence that may not leave visible physical marks.

Reverse parenting!

Sharahili refers to "reverse parenting" when a child bears psychological burdens beyond their developmental stage, which they may adapt to through excessive idealism, blind obedience, or striving for conditional love. The clinical psychologist uses methods to help overcome the barrier of silence, including play therapy and drawing, alongside building a therapeutic relationship and a safe environment that helps the child gradually disclose their feelings. The child's behavior, emotional expressions, and body language are observed during therapeutic interactions.

Conflicts and control

Psychological and educational consultant Mohammed Saad Al-Dhiab believes that domestic violence undermines a child's sense of safety and self-confidence, and its effects may manifest as anxiety, withdrawal, or aggressive behaviors. These effects may not be immediate; they can appear later with life pressures, especially if the experience is not addressed in a timely manner.

Al-Dhiab points out that children learn through observation and may acquire violent behavior from their surrounding environment, treating it as a means to resolve conflicts or impose control, which may contribute to its recurrence in their future relationships.

How to manage your anger

Family protection consultant and trainer Suleiman Mohammed Al-Nimr emphasizes that the effects of domestic violence are not limited to the individual but extend to the cohesion of the family and community, weakening the sense of safety, trust, and communication, and increasing conflicts and divisions within the home. Children may be affected by witnessing violence through observational learning, with some learning that shouting or hitting is a way to resolve conflicts, while others may exhibit fear, withdrawal, or difficulty expressing emotions and building healthy relationships.

These effects may extend to future relationships, but exposure to violence does not mean it will inevitably be repeated. A safe environment, the presence of a supportive adult, and early educational and psychological intervention can help the child overcome its effects.

Al-Nimr asserts that confronting violence requires protecting victims, addressing its causes, enhancing dialogue, managing anger, and resolving conflicts, with the assistance of specialists when needed. He emphasizes that awareness begins within the family by changing the way conflicts are handled, establishing dialogue, listening to children, and teaching family members to manage anger and resolve conflicts without shouting, humiliation, or threats, alongside correcting educational concepts that justify hitting and intimidation. Prevention requires the integration of roles among the family, school, and community through awareness programs, positive communication, enhancing the role of specialists, early family counseling, and encouraging families to allocate time for dialogue and participation. Al-Nimr stresses that early intervention contributes to reducing the effects of violence and protecting children.

There is a difference between firmness and abuse

Professor of Media at King Saud University Dr. Adel Al-Muqinzi believes that the role of media begins with correcting concepts that justify violence as a form of upbringing or discipline and clarifying the difference between educational firmness and abuse, providing practical educational alternatives, and seeking the assistance of specialists. Al-Muqinzi points out that human stories, dramatic scenes, and short videos may have a more significant impact than direct messages, considering the nature of each platform and linking the content to practical information about recognizing abuse and ways to seek help.

He emphasizes that awareness needs to be continuous, not seasonal, through content based on studies and data targeting families, children, and adolescents, alongside training media professionals to address the issue professionally while protecting the privacy and dignity of victims. He asserts that media should not only warn against violence but also contribute to building awareness that helps prevent it and change behavior.

No immunity for the abuser

Legal consultant Omar Al-Otaibi explains that Saudi regulations do not grant familial status immunity to the abuser, as the incident is viewed based on the nature of the act, its severity, and the resulting effects. Abuse includes physical, psychological, and sexual acts, as well as threats, in addition to neglect and failure to provide basic needs. Penalties vary according to the type of crime and its circumstances, with stricter penalties in some cases, including repeated abuse, use of weapons, or assault on specific groups.

Al-Otaibi points out that protecting children requires reporting cases of abuse or neglect, and regulations obligate those who are aware of such cases to inform the relevant authorities, providing mechanisms to deal with them and protect the child. Cases of domestic violence can also be reported through the Domestic Violence Reporting Center, allowing relevant authorities to assess the situation and take necessary actions.