في Coachella 2026، عكست الأزياء هذا العام تحولاً واضحاً من ستايل البوهو التقليدي إلى إطلالات أكثر نضجاً وتنظيماً، أقرب لعروض الأزياء منها لستايل المهرجانات العفوي.

برزت صيحات مستوحاة من الطابع الصحراوي والـWestern مثل الفروينج والبوتات الجلدية، لكن بأسلوب أكثر هدوءاً وأناقة. في المقابل، ظهرت الأقمشة الشفافة والدانتيل والتفاصيل الأنثوية الناعمة، غالباً ممزوجة بعناصر قوية مثل الجلد أو الإكسسوارات الثقيلة، ما خلق تبايناً بصرياً لافتاً.

كما استمر حضور الدنيم والقصّات الجريئة مثل الخصر المنخفض، إلى جانب الإطلالات المونوكروم بالألوان الحيادية، والستايل الرياضي العملي. بالمجمل، ركزت أزياء كوتشيلا 2026 على التعبير عن الهوية الشخصية بأسلوب جريء ومدروس، مع تراجع واضح للرموز القديمة مثل تيجان الورود والستايل الهيبي التقليدي.