في ظهور لافت يخطف الأنظار، عادت النجمة العالمية ريهانا لتؤكد مكانتها كأيقونة موضة لا تعرف القيود، بإطلالة جريئة، بعد أيام قليلة من ولادتها.

اختارت ريهانا طقماً أنيقاً باللونين الأبيض والأسود، قدّم رؤية عصرية للكلاسيكيات، وجسّد جرأتها المعهودة في كسر القوالب التقليدية. وزادت الإطلالة فخامة بقبعة من الفرو متناغمة مع الفستان، منحت اللوك لمسة درامية راقية، فيما أكملت تنسيقها بنظارات بيضاء موقعة من شانيل عززت هوية الإطلالة البصرية.

ولم يكن الحضور الآسر مقتصراً على الأزياء فحسب، إذ شاركت ريهانا صورة مؤثرة تجمعها بطفلتها الرضيعة، في مشهد جمع بسلاسة بين الأمومة والأناقة، مؤكدة أن أسلوبها المتفرّد لا يغيب حتى في أكثر لحظاتها حميمية.

بهذا الظهور، تثبت ريهانا مرة أخرى أن الموضة بالنسبة لها ليست مجرد ملابس، بل تعبير عن القوة والهوية في كل مراحل الحياة.