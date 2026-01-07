تعود اللفة الفرنسية للشعر خياراً جماليّاً أنيقاً يرفع الشعر بأسلوب راقٍ دون مبالغة في الترتيب أو التصنع.

هذا الستايل يتميّز بعفويته المدروسة، إذ يمنح الإطلالة لمسة كلاسيكية هادئة تبرز ملامح الوجه وتناسب مختلف المناسبات، من الإطلالات اليومية الراقية إلى المناسبات الرسمية.

اللفة الفرنسية تعكس مفهوم الجمال البسيط، وتعتمد على ترتيب غير صارم يمنح الشعر حركة طبيعية وأناقة خالدة.