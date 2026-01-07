تعود اللفة الفرنسية للشعر خياراً جماليّاً أنيقاً يرفع الشعر بأسلوب راقٍ دون مبالغة في الترتيب أو التصنع.
هذا الستايل يتميّز بعفويته المدروسة، إذ يمنح الإطلالة لمسة كلاسيكية هادئة تبرز ملامح الوجه وتناسب مختلف المناسبات، من الإطلالات اليومية الراقية إلى المناسبات الرسمية.
اللفة الفرنسية تعكس مفهوم الجمال البسيط، وتعتمد على ترتيب غير صارم يمنح الشعر حركة طبيعية وأناقة خالدة.
The French twist for hair is an elegant aesthetic choice that elevates the hair in a refined manner without exaggeration in arrangement or artificiality.
This style is characterized by its studied spontaneity, as it gives the look a calm classic touch that highlights the facial features and suits various occasions, from sophisticated daily appearances to formal events.
The French twist reflects the concept of simple beauty and relies on a non-strict arrangement that gives the hair natural movement and timeless elegance.