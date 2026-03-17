The latest survey of fund managers conducted by "Bank of America" revealed that the excessive optimism that dominated the stock market in recent months has begun to fade as global investors turn to pessimism.



The strategist "Michael Hartnett" stated in a note that the market confidence index fell to its lowest level in six months during March, driven by increasing fears of the ongoing war in Iran and potential disruptions in the private credit sector.



Liquidity Levels



The survey, which included 181 participants with total assets of $529 billion, showed the largest jump in cash liquidity levels since March 2020, with cash holdings rising to 4.3% of total investment portfolios, according to "Bloomberg".



Among the key findings of the report: a sharp shift towards commodities, with investors recording the highest level of long positions since April 2022, and a net increase in allocation of 34% above the usual relative weight, along with significant optimism towards emerging markets; about 53% of investors increased the weight of stocks in these markets in their portfolios, the highest level since February 2021, and a sharp decline in investment appetite in the "consumer discretionary" sector, with participants recording the lowest allocation level for this sector since December 2022.