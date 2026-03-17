كشف أحدث استطلاع لمديري الصناديق الاستثمارية أجراه «بنك أوف أمريكا» أن حالة التفاؤل المفرط التي سادت سوق الأسهم خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية بدأت تتلاشى مع تحول المستثمرين العالميين إلى التشاؤم.


وأوضح الإستراتيجي «مايكل هارتنت» في مذكرة أن مؤشر قياس ثقة السوق تراجع إلى أدنى مستوياته في ستة أشهر خلال مارس الماضي، مدفوعاً بالمخاوف المتزايدة من استمرار الحرب في إيران والاضطرابات المحتملة في قطاع الائتمان الخاص.


مستويات السيولة


وأظهر المسح، الذي ضم 181 مشاركاً بإجمالي أصول 529 مليار دولار، قفزة هي الأكبر في مستويات السيولة النقدية منذ مارس 2020، حيث ارتفعت الحيازات النقدية لتصل إلى 4.3% من إجمالي المحافظ الاستثمارية، حسبما نقلت «بلومبرغ».


ومن أبرز نتائج التقرير: توجه حاد نحو السلع الأساسية، حيث سجل المستثمرون أعلى مستوى للمراكز الشرائية منذ أبريل 2022، وبصافي زيادة في التخصيص بلغت 34% فوق الوزن النسبي المعتاد، و تفاؤل كبير تجاه الأسواق الناشئة؛ حيث بلغت نسبة المستثمرين الذين رفعوا وزن أسهم هذه الأسواق في محافظهم نحو 53%، وهو المستوى الأعلى منذ فبراير 2021، وتراجع حاد في شهية الاستثمار بقطاع «السلع الاستهلاكية الكمالية»، إذ سجل المشاركون أدنى مستوى تخصيص لهذا القطاع منذ ديسمبر 2022.