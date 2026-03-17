حذر برنامج الأغذية العالمي التابع للأمم المتحدة من أن أعداد الأشخاص الذين يواجهون مستويات حادة من الجوع قد تسجل أرقاماً قياسية بحلول نهاية عام 2026، وذلك في حال استمرار التصعيد العسكري في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وما يتبعه من زعزعة لاستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي وأسواق الطاقة.


وأوضح التقرير المنشور اليوم أن استمرار النزاع حتى منتصف العام الحالي، مع بقاء أسعار النفط فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل، قد يدفع بنحو 45 مليون شخص إضافي إلى دائرة انعدام الأمن الغذائي أو ما هو أسوأ؛ لتنضم هذه الكتلة البشرية إلى 318 مليون شخص يعانون بالفعل من أزمة غذاء عالمية.


وتضع التوقعات الحالية العالم أمام خطر تكرار سيناريو عام 2022 إبان اندلاع الحرب في أوكرانيا، حيث بلغ الجوع العالمي مستويات قياسية، وتأثر به 349 مليون شخص، ما يعكس الارتباط الوثيق بين أسواق الطاقة والغذاء.


زيادة الأسعار


وعلى صعيد الأسعار، ارتفعت أسعار النفط أكثر من 3% اليوم؛ لتعوض خسائر الجلسة السابقة في ظل تجدد المخاوف بشأن الإمدادات، مع إغلاق مضيق هرمز بشكل شبه كامل ورفض حلفاء الولايات المتحدة الدعوات لنشر سفن حربية لمرافقة ناقلات النفط عبر هذا الممر الإستراتيجي.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3.32 دولار، أو 3.32%، إلى 103.53 دولار للبرميل، في حين ارتفع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 3.36 دولار، أو 3.59%، إلى 96.86 دولار.


وفي الجلسة السابقة، سجلت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت انخفاضاً 2.8% عند التسوية، بينما تراجع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 5.3% بعد أن أبحرت بعض السفن عبر المضيق.