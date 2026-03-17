The World Food Programme of the United Nations has warned that the number of people facing acute hunger levels could reach record highs by the end of 2026, should the military escalation in the Middle East continue, along with the resulting destabilization of the global economy and energy markets.



The report published today indicated that if the conflict persists until mid this year, with oil prices remaining above $100 per barrel, it could push an additional 45 million people into food insecurity or worse; adding this population to the 318 million people who are already suffering from a global food crisis.



Current forecasts place the world at risk of repeating the scenario of 2022 during the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, where global hunger reached record levels, affecting 349 million people, reflecting the close connection between energy and food markets.



Price Increases



In terms of prices, oil prices rose more than 3% today; recovering losses from the previous session amid renewed concerns about supplies, with the Strait of Hormuz being nearly completely closed and U.S. allies rejecting calls to deploy warships to escort oil tankers through this strategic passage.



Brent crude futures rose $3.32, or 3.32%, to $103.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by $3.36, or 3.59%, to $96.86.



In the previous session, Brent crude futures recorded a decline of 2.8% at settlement, while WTI crude fell by 5.3% after some ships sailed through the strait.