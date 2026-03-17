حذر برنامج الأغذية العالمي التابع للأمم المتحدة من أن أعداد الأشخاص الذين يواجهون مستويات حادة من الجوع قد تسجل أرقاماً قياسية بحلول نهاية عام 2026، وذلك في حال استمرار التصعيد العسكري في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وما يتبعه من زعزعة لاستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي وأسواق الطاقة.
وأوضح التقرير المنشور اليوم أن استمرار النزاع حتى منتصف العام الحالي، مع بقاء أسعار النفط فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل، قد يدفع بنحو 45 مليون شخص إضافي إلى دائرة انعدام الأمن الغذائي أو ما هو أسوأ؛ لتنضم هذه الكتلة البشرية إلى 318 مليون شخص يعانون بالفعل من أزمة غذاء عالمية.
وتضع التوقعات الحالية العالم أمام خطر تكرار سيناريو عام 2022 إبان اندلاع الحرب في أوكرانيا، حيث بلغ الجوع العالمي مستويات قياسية، وتأثر به 349 مليون شخص، ما يعكس الارتباط الوثيق بين أسواق الطاقة والغذاء.
زيادة الأسعار
وعلى صعيد الأسعار، ارتفعت أسعار النفط أكثر من 3% اليوم؛ لتعوض خسائر الجلسة السابقة في ظل تجدد المخاوف بشأن الإمدادات، مع إغلاق مضيق هرمز بشكل شبه كامل ورفض حلفاء الولايات المتحدة الدعوات لنشر سفن حربية لمرافقة ناقلات النفط عبر هذا الممر الإستراتيجي.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3.32 دولار، أو 3.32%، إلى 103.53 دولار للبرميل، في حين ارتفع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 3.36 دولار، أو 3.59%، إلى 96.86 دولار.
وفي الجلسة السابقة، سجلت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت انخفاضاً 2.8% عند التسوية، بينما تراجع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 5.3% بعد أن أبحرت بعض السفن عبر المضيق.
The World Food Programme of the United Nations has warned that the number of people facing acute hunger levels could reach record highs by the end of 2026, should the military escalation in the Middle East continue, along with the resulting destabilization of the global economy and energy markets.
The report published today indicated that if the conflict persists until mid this year, with oil prices remaining above $100 per barrel, it could push an additional 45 million people into food insecurity or worse; adding this population to the 318 million people who are already suffering from a global food crisis.
Current forecasts place the world at risk of repeating the scenario of 2022 during the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, where global hunger reached record levels, affecting 349 million people, reflecting the close connection between energy and food markets.
Price Increases
In terms of prices, oil prices rose more than 3% today; recovering losses from the previous session amid renewed concerns about supplies, with the Strait of Hormuz being nearly completely closed and U.S. allies rejecting calls to deploy warships to escort oil tankers through this strategic passage.
Brent crude futures rose $3.32, or 3.32%, to $103.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by $3.36, or 3.59%, to $96.86.
In the previous session, Brent crude futures recorded a decline of 2.8% at settlement, while WTI crude fell by 5.3% after some ships sailed through the strait.