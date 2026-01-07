احتفلت نجمة برنامج الواقع Dubai Bling فرحانة بودي بعيد ميلادها بإطلالة أنثوية لافتة، اختارت فيها فستاناً وردياً مطرزاً بتفاصيل ناعمة عكست ذوقها الراقي، ونسّقته مع شال من الفرو أضفى لمسة فخامة وأناقة على الإطلالة.
وأكملت اللوك بطقم ماس راقٍ عزز حضورها الباذخ، ليؤكد أسلوبها المعروف بمزج الجرأة مع الرقي في المناسبات الخاصة.
The star of the reality show Dubai Bling, Farhana Bodi, celebrated her birthday with a striking feminine look, choosing a pink dress adorned with delicate details that reflected her exquisite taste, and paired it with a fur shawl that added a touch of luxury and elegance to the outfit.
She completed the look with a stunning diamond set that enhanced her lavish presence, confirming her style known for blending boldness with sophistication at special occasions.