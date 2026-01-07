احتفلت نجمة برنامج الواقع Dubai Bling فرحانة بودي بعيد ميلادها بإطلالة أنثوية لافتة، اختارت فيها فستاناً وردياً مطرزاً بتفاصيل ناعمة عكست ذوقها الراقي، ونسّقته مع شال من الفرو أضفى لمسة فخامة وأناقة على الإطلالة.

وأكملت اللوك بطقم ماس راقٍ عزز حضورها الباذخ، ليؤكد أسلوبها المعروف بمزج الجرأة مع الرقي في المناسبات الخاصة.