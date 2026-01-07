The star of the reality show Dubai Bling, Farhana Bodi, celebrated her birthday with a striking feminine look, choosing a pink dress adorned with delicate details that reflected her exquisite taste, and paired it with a fur shawl that added a touch of luxury and elegance to the outfit.

She completed the look with a stunning diamond set that enhanced her lavish presence, confirming her style known for blending boldness with sophistication at special occasions.