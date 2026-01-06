

The Saudi fashion scene has entered a new phase of global presence with the participation of 100 Saudi brands in the Tranoï exhibition in Paris, one of the most prominent international platforms specialized in ready-to-wear fashion. This participation came as part of the Spring/Summer 2026 collections, reflecting the development of the local industry and its ability to compete in a high-standard global market.

The Saudi brands presented designs that blend cultural identity with contemporary expression, with a clear focus on quality, innovation, and craftsmanship, capturing the attention of international buyers and experts. This step confirms that Saudi fashion is no longer confined to the local framework but has become part of the global scene, supported by a clear creative vision and ambition that reflects the maturity of the sector and the expansion of its horizons.