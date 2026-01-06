دخلت الموضة السعودية مرحلة جديدة من الحضور العالمي مع مشاركة 100 علامة تجارية سعودية في معرض ترانوي بباريس، أحد أبرز المنصات الدولية المتخصصة في الأزياء الجاهزة. وجاءت هذه المشاركة ضمن عروض مجموعات ربيع وصيف 2026، لتعكس تطور الصناعة المحلية وقدرتها على المنافسة في سوق عالمي عالي المعايير.
وقدمت العلامات السعودية تصاميم تمزج بين الهوية الثقافية والطرح العصري، مع تركيز واضح على الجودة، الابتكار، والحرفية، ما لفت أنظار المشترين والخبراء الدوليين. هذه الخطوة تؤكد أن الأزياء السعودية لم تعد محصورة في الإطار المحلي، بل أصبحت جزءًا من المشهد العالمي، مدعومة برؤية إبداعية واضحة وطموح يعكس نضج القطاع واتساع آفاقه.
