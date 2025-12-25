إطلالة الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا في جلسة التصوير الشتوية جاءت مشبعة بالدفء والأنوثة، إذ اختارت فستاناً مخملياً باللون الأحمر العميق، مكشوف الكتفين، عكس إحساساً كلاسيكياً فاخراً يتناغم مع أجواء الشتاء والاحتفالات. خامة المخمل أضافت ثراءً بصرياً واضحاً، ومنحت الفستان حضوراً قوياً دون الحاجة إلى تفاصيل مبالغ فيها، فيما عزز كشف الكتفين من نعومة الإطلالة وأضفى عليها لمسة أنثوية جذابة.

القفازات المصنوعة من نفس خامة الفستان جاءت كامتداد ذكي للتصميم، مؤكدة وحدة اللوك ومضيفة طابعاً مسرحياً راقياً يستحضر أجواء الأزياء الكلاسيكية. أما القبعة الصغيرة المخملية، فكانت تفصيلاً لافتاً عزز هوية الإطلالة وأعادها إلى روح قديمة أنيقة، قريبة من أسلوب هوليوود الكلاسيكي، من دون أن تبدو متكلفة أو خارجة عن السياق.