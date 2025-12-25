إطلالة الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا في جلسة التصوير الشتوية جاءت مشبعة بالدفء والأنوثة، إذ اختارت فستاناً مخملياً باللون الأحمر العميق، مكشوف الكتفين، عكس إحساساً كلاسيكياً فاخراً يتناغم مع أجواء الشتاء والاحتفالات. خامة المخمل أضافت ثراءً بصرياً واضحاً، ومنحت الفستان حضوراً قوياً دون الحاجة إلى تفاصيل مبالغ فيها، فيما عزز كشف الكتفين من نعومة الإطلالة وأضفى عليها لمسة أنثوية جذابة.
القفازات المصنوعة من نفس خامة الفستان جاءت كامتداد ذكي للتصميم، مؤكدة وحدة اللوك ومضيفة طابعاً مسرحياً راقياً يستحضر أجواء الأزياء الكلاسيكية. أما القبعة الصغيرة المخملية، فكانت تفصيلاً لافتاً عزز هوية الإطلالة وأعادها إلى روح قديمة أنيقة، قريبة من أسلوب هوليوود الكلاسيكي، من دون أن تبدو متكلفة أو خارجة عن السياق.
The Lebanese artist Elissa's appearance in the winter photoshoot was filled with warmth and femininity, as she chose a deep red velvet dress with off-the-shoulder design, reflecting a luxurious classic feel that harmonizes with the winter atmosphere and celebrations. The velvet fabric added a clear visual richness and gave the dress a strong presence without the need for exaggerated details, while the off-the-shoulder style enhanced the softness of the look and added an attractive feminine touch.
The gloves made from the same fabric as the dress were a clever extension of the design, affirming the unity of the look and adding a sophisticated theatrical character that evokes the atmosphere of classic fashion. The small velvet hat was a striking detail that enhanced the identity of the look and brought it back to an elegant old spirit, reminiscent of classic Hollywood style, without appearing extravagant or out of context.