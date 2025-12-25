The Lebanese artist Elissa's appearance in the winter photoshoot was filled with warmth and femininity, as she chose a deep red velvet dress with off-the-shoulder design, reflecting a luxurious classic feel that harmonizes with the winter atmosphere and celebrations. The velvet fabric added a clear visual richness and gave the dress a strong presence without the need for exaggerated details, while the off-the-shoulder style enhanced the softness of the look and added an attractive feminine touch.

The gloves made from the same fabric as the dress were a clever extension of the design, affirming the unity of the look and adding a sophisticated theatrical character that evokes the atmosphere of classic fashion. The small velvet hat was a striking detail that enhanced the identity of the look and brought it back to an elegant old spirit, reminiscent of classic Hollywood style, without appearing extravagant or out of context.