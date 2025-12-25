في إطلالتها خلال حفلة الكريسماس الخاصة بها، اختارت الفاشنيستا يومي ظهوراً يعكس أناقة كلاسيكية مدروسة بروح أنثوية راقية. ظهرت بفستان أسود كلاسيكي يبتعد عن المبالغة ويعتمد على بساطة التصميم، مع حزام يحدد الخصر ويمنح القصة توازناً أنيقاً. التفصيل الأبرز كان العقدة الخلفية على شكل فيونكة، المصنوعة من قماش أبيض منقط بالأسود، والتي أضافت لمسة بصرية لافتة وحولت الفستان من تصميم تقليدي إلى قطعة تحمل طابعاً فرنسياً أنيقاً ولمسة احتفالية ذكية تناسب أجواء الكريسماس.

تسريحة الشعر جاءت مرفوعة بأسلوب فرنسي راقٍ، عكست هدوءاً وثقة، وأبرزت ملامح الوجه والعنق بانسيابية ناعمة. اختيار العقد المخملي المزّين بكريستالة من الأمام أضاف بعداً فاخراً للتسريحة، وخلق توازناً جميلاً بين نعومة المخمل ولمعان الكريستال، من دون أن يطغى على بساطة اللوك.