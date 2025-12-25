In her appearance during her special Christmas party, the fashionista Yumi chose a look that reflects a thoughtfully classic elegance with a sophisticated feminine spirit. She appeared in a classic black dress that avoids exaggeration and relies on the simplicity of the design, with a belt that defines the waist and gives the silhouette an elegant balance. The most prominent detail was the bow-shaped back knot, made of white fabric dotted with black, which added a striking visual touch and transformed the dress from a traditional design into a piece that carries a chic French character and a clever festive touch suitable for the Christmas atmosphere.

The hairstyle was styled up in a refined French manner, reflecting calmness and confidence, and highlighting the features of the face and neck with a soft fluidity. The choice of the velvet necklace adorned with a crystal at the front added a luxurious dimension to the hairstyle, creating a beautiful balance between the softness of the velvet and the shine of the crystal, without overshadowing the simplicity of the look.