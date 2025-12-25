في إطلالتها خلال حفلة الكريسماس الخاصة بها، اختارت الفاشنيستا يومي ظهوراً يعكس أناقة كلاسيكية مدروسة بروح أنثوية راقية. ظهرت بفستان أسود كلاسيكي يبتعد عن المبالغة ويعتمد على بساطة التصميم، مع حزام يحدد الخصر ويمنح القصة توازناً أنيقاً. التفصيل الأبرز كان العقدة الخلفية على شكل فيونكة، المصنوعة من قماش أبيض منقط بالأسود، والتي أضافت لمسة بصرية لافتة وحولت الفستان من تصميم تقليدي إلى قطعة تحمل طابعاً فرنسياً أنيقاً ولمسة احتفالية ذكية تناسب أجواء الكريسماس.
تسريحة الشعر جاءت مرفوعة بأسلوب فرنسي راقٍ، عكست هدوءاً وثقة، وأبرزت ملامح الوجه والعنق بانسيابية ناعمة. اختيار العقد المخملي المزّين بكريستالة من الأمام أضاف بعداً فاخراً للتسريحة، وخلق توازناً جميلاً بين نعومة المخمل ولمعان الكريستال، من دون أن يطغى على بساطة اللوك.
In her appearance during her special Christmas party, the fashionista Yumi chose a look that reflects a thoughtfully classic elegance with a sophisticated feminine spirit. She appeared in a classic black dress that avoids exaggeration and relies on the simplicity of the design, with a belt that defines the waist and gives the silhouette an elegant balance. The most prominent detail was the bow-shaped back knot, made of white fabric dotted with black, which added a striking visual touch and transformed the dress from a traditional design into a piece that carries a chic French character and a clever festive touch suitable for the Christmas atmosphere.
The hairstyle was styled up in a refined French manner, reflecting calmness and confidence, and highlighting the features of the face and neck with a soft fluidity. The choice of the velvet necklace adorned with a crystal at the front added a luxurious dimension to the hairstyle, creating a beautiful balance between the softness of the velvet and the shine of the crystal, without overshadowing the simplicity of the look.