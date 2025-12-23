Studies have shown that anxiety and psychological stress increase the secretion of cortisol, which stimulates the sebaceous glands in the skin and increases the appearance of acne and dryness. Chronic anxiety may also lead to long-term skin inflammations such as eczema or psoriasis.

As for hair, continuous stress can cause temporary hair loss or the appearance of alopecia areata due to weakened hair growth cycles and increased inflammation in the scalp.

لتخفيف تأثير القلق، ينصح بممارسة تقنيات الاسترخاء اليومية.

To mitigate the effects of anxiety, it is recommended to practice daily relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, yoga, and meditation, in addition to exercising regularly to stimulate circulation and reduce stress. It is also advisable to follow a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, along with adhering to a skincare and haircare routine that includes cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection.

قد يتسبب التوتر المستمر في تساقط مؤقت للشعر أو ظهور الثعلبة البقعية.

In cases of chronic anxiety, it is advisable to consult a psychologist or doctor to ensure mental health, as self-care directly reflects on the freshness of the skin and the density and overall health of the hair.