أوضحت الدراسات أن القلق والتوتر النفسي يزيدان إفراز هرمون الكورتيزول، ما يحفز الغدد الدهنية في الجلد ويزيد من ظهور حب الشباب والجفاف. كما قد يؤدي القلق المزمن إلى التهابات جلدية طويلة المدى مثل الأكزيما أو الصدفية.

أما بالنسبة للشعر، فقد يتسبب التوتر المستمر في تساقط مؤقت للشعر أو ظهور الثعلبة البقعية نتيجة ضعف دورة نمو الشعر وزيادة الالتهابات في فروة الرأس.

ولتخفيف تأثير القلق، ينصح بممارسة تقنيات الاسترخاء اليومية مثل التنفس العميق واليوغا والتأمل، بالإضافة إلى ممارسة الرياضة بانتظام لتحفيز الدورة الدموية وتقليل التوتر. كما يُفضل اتباع نظام غذائي متوازن غني بالفيتامينات والمعادن ومضادات الأكسدة، إلى جانب الالتزام ببروتين عناية بالبشرة والشعر يشمل التنظيف والترطيب والحماية من أشعة الشمس.

وفي حالات القلق المزمن، يُنصح باستشارة أخصائي نفسي أو طبيب للاطمئنان على الصحة النفسية، إذ إن الاعتناء بالنفس ينعكس مباشرة على نضارة البشرة وكثافة الشعر وصحتهما العامة.