عاد القماش المنقط ليحجز مكانه في واجهة الصيحات، لكن حضوره هذا الموسم يتطلب لمسة أكثر جرأة في التنسيق.
تبدأ أولى النصائح باختيار القطعة المنقطة كلحظة بصرية أساسية في الإطلالة، مع الحرص على دمجها مع عناصر محايدة تتيح للنقشة أن تظهر بوضوح دون ازدحام بصري.
أما النصيحة الثانية فتركّز على اللعب بالأحجام؛ فمزج النقاط الكبيرة مع تفاصيل بسيطة يمنح مظهرًا معاصرًا ويخلق توازنًا ذكيًا بين الجرأة والنعومة.
وتأتي النصيحة الثالثة لتشجّع على إدخال لون مفاجئ في الإطلالة، سواء عبر حذاء بارز أو حقيبة ملوّنة، ما يمنح الإطلالة المنقطة حيوية ويمنعها من الميل إلى الطابع الكلاسيكي التقليدي.
بهذه الخطوات البسيطة، يتحول المنقط من نقشة مألوفة إلى خيار لافت يعبّر عن شخصية واثقة وعصرية.
The polka dot fabric has returned to secure its place in the trend spotlight, but its presence this season requires a bolder touch in styling.
The first tip is to choose the polka dot piece as a key visual moment in the look, ensuring it is paired with neutral elements that allow the pattern to stand out clearly without visual clutter.
The second tip focuses on playing with sizes; mixing large dots with simple details gives a contemporary appearance and creates a smart balance between boldness and softness.
The third tip encourages introducing a surprising color into the look, whether through standout shoes or a colorful bag, which adds vibrancy to the polka dot outfit and prevents it from leaning towards a traditional classic style.
With these simple steps, polka dots transform from a familiar pattern into a striking choice that expresses a confident and modern personality.