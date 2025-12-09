عاد القماش المنقط ليحجز مكانه في واجهة الصيحات، لكن حضوره هذا الموسم يتطلب لمسة أكثر جرأة في التنسيق.

تبدأ أولى النصائح باختيار القطعة المنقطة كلحظة بصرية أساسية في الإطلالة، مع الحرص على دمجها مع عناصر محايدة تتيح للنقشة أن تظهر بوضوح دون ازدحام بصري.

أما النصيحة الثانية فتركّز على اللعب بالأحجام؛ فمزج النقاط الكبيرة مع تفاصيل بسيطة يمنح مظهرًا معاصرًا ويخلق توازنًا ذكيًا بين الجرأة والنعومة.

وتأتي النصيحة الثالثة لتشجّع على إدخال لون مفاجئ في الإطلالة، سواء عبر حذاء بارز أو حقيبة ملوّنة، ما يمنح الإطلالة المنقطة حيوية ويمنعها من الميل إلى الطابع الكلاسيكي التقليدي.

بهذه الخطوات البسيطة، يتحول المنقط من نقشة مألوفة إلى خيار لافت يعبّر عن شخصية واثقة وعصرية.