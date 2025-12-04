قدّمت الفنانة شوق الهادي إطلالة جديدة مستوحاة من أجواء التسعينات، ظهرت فيها بمعطف فرو بتصميم جريء يحمل طبعة النمر، وهي طبعة تُعد من أبرز رموز الموضة القديمة التي عادت للواجهة في المواسم الأخيرة. اختيارها لهذا النوع من المعاطف يعكس ميولها نحو الإطلالات اللافتة التي تجمع بين الفخامة والطابع الدرامي، خصوصاً أن الفرو بنقشة النمر يُعتبر قطعة صعبة لكنها تمنح حضوراً قوياً.
رافقت الإطلالة تسريحة شعر منفوخة بلمسة تسعينية واضحة، ما أعطى شكلاً متناسقاً مع روح اللوك العام. الحجم الإضافي للشعر أضاف بُعداً كلاسيكياً يعيد للأذهان تسريحات تلك الحقبة التي اعتمدت على الكثافة والجرأة في التصفيف. ظهورها بهذا الشكل يعكس ثقة واضحة في تقديم نمط غير معتاد، ويكشف رغبتها في الخروج من الإطار التقليدي لإبراز شخصية مختلفة وأكثر قوة.