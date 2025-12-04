The artist Shoug Al-Hadi presented a new look inspired by the vibes of the nineties, where she appeared in a bold fur coat featuring a leopard print, a design that is considered one of the most prominent symbols of vintage fashion that has made a comeback in recent seasons. Her choice of this type of coat reflects her inclination towards striking looks that combine luxury with a dramatic flair, especially since leopard print fur is considered a challenging piece but provides a strong presence.

Accompanying the look was a voluminous hairstyle with a clear nineties touch, which gave a cohesive shape to the overall look. The added volume of the hair brought a classic dimension that evokes memories of hairstyles from that era, which relied on density and boldness in styling. Her appearance in this way reflects a clear confidence in presenting an unconventional style and reveals her desire to step outside the traditional framework to showcase a different and stronger personality.