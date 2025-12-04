قدّمت الفنانة شوق الهادي إطلالة جديدة مستوحاة من أجواء التسعينات، ظهرت فيها بمعطف فرو بتصميم جريء يحمل طبعة النمر، وهي طبعة تُعد من أبرز رموز الموضة القديمة التي عادت للواجهة في المواسم الأخيرة. اختيارها لهذا النوع من المعاطف يعكس ميولها نحو الإطلالات اللافتة التي تجمع بين الفخامة والطابع الدرامي، خصوصاً أن الفرو بنقشة النمر يُعتبر قطعة صعبة لكنها تمنح حضوراً قوياً.
رافقت الإطلالة تسريحة شعر منفوخة بلمسة تسعينية واضحة، ما أعطى شكلاً متناسقاً مع روح اللوك العام. الحجم الإضافي للشعر أضاف بُعداً كلاسيكياً يعيد للأذهان تسريحات تلك الحقبة التي اعتمدت على الكثافة والجرأة في التصفيف. ظهورها بهذا الشكل يعكس ثقة واضحة في تقديم نمط غير معتاد، ويكشف رغبتها في الخروج من الإطار التقليدي لإبراز شخصية مختلفة وأكثر قوة.
شوق الهادي تعود بإطلالة مستوحاة من التسعينات
قدّمت الفنانة شوق الهادي إطلالة جديدة مستوحاة من أجواء التسعينات، ظهرت فيها بمعطف فرو بتصميم جريء يحمل طبعة النمر، وهي طبعة تُعد من أبرز رموز الموضة القديمة التي عادت للواجهة في المواسم الأخيرة. اختيارها لهذا النوع من المعاطف يعكس ميولها نحو الإطلالات اللافتة التي تجمع بين الفخامة والطابع الدرامي، خصوصاً أن الفرو بنقشة النمر يُعتبر قطعة صعبة لكنها تمنح حضوراً قوياً.
The artist Shoug Al-Hadi presented a new look inspired by the vibes of the nineties, where she appeared in a bold fur coat featuring a leopard print, a design that is considered one of the most prominent symbols of vintage fashion that has made a comeback in recent seasons. Her choice of this type of coat reflects her inclination towards striking looks that combine luxury with a dramatic flair, especially since leopard print fur is considered a challenging piece but provides a strong presence.
Accompanying the look was a voluminous hairstyle with a clear nineties touch, which gave a cohesive shape to the overall look. The added volume of the hair brought a classic dimension that evokes memories of hairstyles from that era, which relied on density and boldness in styling. Her appearance in this way reflects a clear confidence in presenting an unconventional style and reveals her desire to step outside the traditional framework to showcase a different and stronger personality.