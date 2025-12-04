Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried made a striking appearance at the premiere of The Housemaid, but each took a completely different direction in their style, making the comparison between them a focal point for the press and the audience.

Sydney appeared in a look that carried the essence of old Hollywood glamour, wearing a crystal-embroidered gown from Miu Miu with a white feather shawl, which gave her a clear dramatic presence that matched her status as the film's leading lady. She opted for a wavy hairstyle with classic inspiration and makeup that focused on highlighting the eyes, completing the scene with a strong look reminiscent of the appearances of cinema stars in their golden age.

On the other hand, Amanda Seyfried leaned towards a more serene and delicate image, donning a soft pink dress from Versace with a flowing silhouette free of heavy embellishments. The look was simple yet elegant, focusing on understated details with light jewelry, soft makeup, and a natural hairstyle, reflecting a gentle feminine side without the need for excessive shine or drama.

The comparison between the two looks reflects a difference in the artistic personality of each star. Sydney chose sparkle and drama to enhance her presence as the face of the film, while Amanda presented a more composed and balanced image that solidified her presence with grace. Between the boldness of the former and the delicacy of the latter, it was clear that each offered what resonated with her identity and vision for appearing on the red carpet, making the event a space that brought together two different styles.