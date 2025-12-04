قدّمت سيدني سويني وأماندا سايفريد حضوراً لافتاً في العرض الأول لفيلم The Housemaid، لكن كل واحدة منهما اتخذت اتجاهاً مختلفاً تماماً في أسلوبها، ما جعل المقارنة بينهما محط اهتمام الصحافة والجمهور.

ظهرت سيدني بإطلالة تحمل طابع الفخامة الهوليوودية القديمة، مرتدية فستاناً مطرّزاً بالكريستال من دار ميو ميو مع شال من الريش الأبيض، ما منحها حضوراً درامياً واضحاً ينسجم مع مكانتها كبطلة العمل. اعتمدت تسريحة شعر مموجة بإيحاء كلاسيكي، ومكياجاً يركز على إبراز العينين، ليكتمل المشهد بإطلالة قوية تُذكّر بإطلالات نجمات السينما في عصرها الذهبي.

أما أماندا سايفريد فاتجهت نحو صورة أكثر هدوءاً ورقة، بفستان وردي ناعم من فيرساتشي بقصّة انسيابية خالية من الزخارف الثقيلة. الإطلالة جاءت بسيطة لكنها أنيقة، ركّزت فيها على التفاصيل الهادئة من مجوهرات خفيفة ومكياج ناعم وتسريحة طبيعية، ما عكس جانباً أنثوياً رقيقاً دون الحاجة إلى مبالغة في اللمعان أو الدراما.

المقارنة بين الإطلالتين تعكس اختلافاً في الشخصية الفنية لكل نجمة. سيدني اختارت البريق والدراما لتعزيز حضورها كواجهة الفيلم، بينما قدّمت أماندا صورة أكثر رصانة واتزاناً تكرّس حضورها بنعومة. وبين جرأة الأولى ورقة الثانية، بدا واضحاً أن كلا منهما قدّمت ما ينسجم مع هويتها ورؤيتها للظهور على السجادة الحمراء، ما جعل الحدث مساحة تجمع بين أسلوبين مختلفين.