قدّمت سيدني سويني وأماندا سايفريد حضوراً لافتاً في العرض الأول لفيلم The Housemaid، لكن كل واحدة منهما اتخذت اتجاهاً مختلفاً تماماً في أسلوبها، ما جعل المقارنة بينهما محط اهتمام الصحافة والجمهور.
ظهرت سيدني بإطلالة تحمل طابع الفخامة الهوليوودية القديمة، مرتدية فستاناً مطرّزاً بالكريستال من دار ميو ميو مع شال من الريش الأبيض، ما منحها حضوراً درامياً واضحاً ينسجم مع مكانتها كبطلة العمل. اعتمدت تسريحة شعر مموجة بإيحاء كلاسيكي، ومكياجاً يركز على إبراز العينين، ليكتمل المشهد بإطلالة قوية تُذكّر بإطلالات نجمات السينما في عصرها الذهبي.
أما أماندا سايفريد فاتجهت نحو صورة أكثر هدوءاً ورقة، بفستان وردي ناعم من فيرساتشي بقصّة انسيابية خالية من الزخارف الثقيلة. الإطلالة جاءت بسيطة لكنها أنيقة، ركّزت فيها على التفاصيل الهادئة من مجوهرات خفيفة ومكياج ناعم وتسريحة طبيعية، ما عكس جانباً أنثوياً رقيقاً دون الحاجة إلى مبالغة في اللمعان أو الدراما.
المقارنة بين الإطلالتين تعكس اختلافاً في الشخصية الفنية لكل نجمة. سيدني اختارت البريق والدراما لتعزيز حضورها كواجهة الفيلم، بينما قدّمت أماندا صورة أكثر رصانة واتزاناً تكرّس حضورها بنعومة. وبين جرأة الأولى ورقة الثانية، بدا واضحاً أن كلا منهما قدّمت ما ينسجم مع هويتها ورؤيتها للظهور على السجادة الحمراء، ما جعل الحدث مساحة تجمع بين أسلوبين مختلفين.
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried made a striking appearance at the premiere of The Housemaid, but each took a completely different direction in their style, making the comparison between them a focal point for the press and the audience.
Sydney appeared in a look that carried the essence of old Hollywood glamour, wearing a crystal-embroidered gown from Miu Miu with a white feather shawl, which gave her a clear dramatic presence that matched her status as the film's leading lady. She opted for a wavy hairstyle with classic inspiration and makeup that focused on highlighting the eyes, completing the scene with a strong look reminiscent of the appearances of cinema stars in their golden age.
On the other hand, Amanda Seyfried leaned towards a more serene and delicate image, donning a soft pink dress from Versace with a flowing silhouette free of heavy embellishments. The look was simple yet elegant, focusing on understated details with light jewelry, soft makeup, and a natural hairstyle, reflecting a gentle feminine side without the need for excessive shine or drama.
The comparison between the two looks reflects a difference in the artistic personality of each star. Sydney chose sparkle and drama to enhance her presence as the face of the film, while Amanda presented a more composed and balanced image that solidified her presence with grace. Between the boldness of the former and the delicacy of the latter, it was clear that each offered what resonated with her identity and vision for appearing on the red carpet, making the event a space that brought together two different styles.