يُعد إجراء الجلوكوز من أحدث تقنيات العناية بالبشرة التي تعتمد على حقن مادة الجلوكوز المركز لتحفيز تجديد الخلايا وتعزيز إشراقة البشرة.

ويهدف هذا الإجراء إلى تنشيط إنتاج الكولاجين والإيلاستين، ما يسهم في تحسين مرونة الجلد وتقليل ظهور الخطوط الدقيقة والتجاعيد البسيطة.

إجراء الجلوكوز.. تقنية مبتكرة لتعزيز إشراقة ومرونة البشرة

كما يساعد الجلوكوز في ترطيب البشرة بعمق وتحسين مظهرها العام، ليبدو الوجه أكثر نضارة وحيوية.

ويشير خبراء الجلدية إلى أن هذه التقنية تُعد خيارًا آمنًا نسبيًا للمراجعين الراغبين في تحسين ملامحهم دون اللجوء إلى العمليات الجراحية، شرط تنفيذها على يد مختصين معتمدين وضمن بروتوكولات طبية دقيقة لضمان النتائج المرجوة وتقليل المخاطر المحتملة.