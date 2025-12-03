إجراء الجلوكوز.. تقنية مبتكرة لتعزيز إشراقة ومرونة البشرة

The glucose procedure is one of the latest skincare techniques that involves injecting concentrated glucose to stimulate cell renewal and enhance skin radiance.

This procedure aims to activate the production of collagen and elastin, which contributes to improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and minor wrinkles.

Glucose also helps deeply hydrate the skin and improve its overall appearance, making the face look more refreshed and vibrant.

Dermatology experts indicate that this technique is considered a relatively safe option for clients wishing to enhance their features without resorting to surgical procedures, provided it is performed by certified specialists and within precise medical protocols to ensure the desired results and minimize potential risks.