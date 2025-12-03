بعد الإقبال على قطرات تبييض العيون.. تحذيرات طبية من المخاطر الصحية

After noticing the interest of girls in eye whitening drops, medical authorities have warned against the random use of these products, pointing out the health risks associated with them.

Studies have shown that these drops can cause severe eye irritation, persistent redness, chronic dryness, as well as the potential for corneal damage with prolonged use or high doses.

Research also confirms that some eye whitening products contain chemicals that may affect vision temporarily or permanently, especially when not adhering to the doctor's instructions.

Ophthalmologists indicate that resorting to these drops without consulting a specialist is considered dangerous, and it is always recommended to seek safe alternatives for treating eye redness or whitening issues, such as medically approved moisturizing drops, to maintain eye health and visual safety.