بعد أن لوحظ إقبال الفتيات على قطرات تبييض العيون، حذّرت الجهات الطبية من الاستخدام العشوائي لهذه المنتجات، مشيرة إلى المخاطر الصحية المرتبطة بها.

بعد الإقبال على قطرات تبييض العيون.. تحذيرات طبية من المخاطر الصحية

وقد بينت الدراسات أن هذه القطرات قد تسبب تهيّجًا شديدًا للعين، واحمرارا مستمرا، وجفافًا مزمنًا، فضلاً عن إمكانية تلف القرنية عند الاستخدام الطويل أو الجرعات العالية.

كما تؤكد الأبحاث أن بعض منتجات تبييض العين تحتوي على مواد كيميائية قد تؤثر على الرؤية بشكل مؤقت أو دائم، خصوصًا عند عدم الالتزام بتعليمات الطبيب.

ويشير أطباء العيون إلى أن اللجوء لهذه القطرات دون استشارة مختص يُعد أمرًا خطيرًا، ويُنصح دائمًا بالبحث عن بدائل آمنة لمعالجة احمرار العين أو مشاكل التفتيح، مثل القطرات المرطبة المعتمدة طبيًا، للحفاظ على صحة العين وسلامة الرؤية.