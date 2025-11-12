The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel Al-Jubeir, participated in a panel discussion titled "The World at a Climate Crossroads," as part of the global TOURISE Forum hosted in Riyadh, with wide participation from leaders, decision-makers, and innovators in the global tourism sector. He emphasized that addressing climate change is a shared responsibility.



Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb revealed that the amount of investments injected into the tourism sector since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 until now ranges between 150 and 200 billion dollars, confirming that the current infrastructure is capable of accommodating 150 million travelers, in line with the vision's targets.



He explained that the Kingdom has more than 500,000 licensed hotel rooms, sufficient to achieve the sector's goals, noting that the ministry is working on developing new destinations such as the Red Sea, Diriyah, and Qiddiya, in addition to building innovative tourism experiences.



He confirmed that the value of announced tourism deals for the Kingdom at the TOURISE Forum reached about 68 billion dollars out of a total of 113 billion dollars announced globally on the first day, indicating that 60% of the announced investments are directed towards Saudi Arabia, reflecting the Kingdom's position as a major driver of the global tourism sector.



It is noteworthy that the TOURISE Forum was launched under the slogan "The Next Big Step," with the participation of more than 140 international speakers, aiming to launch qualitative initiatives that enhance international cooperation and anticipate the future of tourism in the coming decades.