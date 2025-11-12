شارك وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل الجبير في جلسة حوارية بعنوان «العالم أمام مفترق طرق مناخي»، ضمن فعاليات منتدى TOURISE العالمي الذي تستضيفه الرياض، بمشاركة واسعة من القادة وصنّاع القرار والمبتكرين في قطاع السياحة العالمي. وأكد أن مواجهة التغير المناخي مسؤولية مشتركة.


وكشف وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب أن حجم الاستثمارات التي ضُخت في قطاع السياحة منذ إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030 وحتى الآن، يراوح بين 150 و200 مليار دولار، مؤكدا أن البنية التحتية الحالية قادرة على استيعاب 150 مليون مسافر، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات الرؤية.


وأوضح أن المملكة تمتلك أكثر من 500 ألف غرفة فندقية مرخصة، كافية لتحقيق أهداف القطاع، مشيرا إلى أن الوزارة تعمل على تطوير وجهات جديدة مثل البحر الأحمر والدرعية والقدية، إلى جانب بناء تجارب سياحية مبتكرة.


وأكد أن قيمة الصفقات السياحية المعلنة للمملكة في منتدى TOURISE بلغت نحو 68 مليار دولار من أصل 113 مليار دولار، أعلن عنها عالميا في اليوم الأول، مبينا أن 60% من الاستثمارات المعلنة تتجه إلى السعودية، وهو ما يعكس مكانة المملكة كمحرك رئيسي لقطاع السياحة العالمي.


يشار أن منتدى TOURISE انطلق تحت شعار «الخطوة الضخمة المستقبلية»، بمشاركة أكثر من 140 متحدثا دوليا، ويهدف إلى إطلاق مبادرات نوعية تعزز التعاون الدولي وتستشرف مستقبل السياحة خلال العقود القادمة.