ملخص النتائج المالية للربع الأول من عام 2026:

إجمالي دخل العمليات: مستقر بشكل عام عند 3.612 مليون ريال سعودي، مقارنة بـ3.620 مليون ريال سعودي في الربع الأول من عام 2025.  

صافي القروض والسلف: 307 مليارات ريال سعودي بزيادة قدرها 10% على، مقارنة بـ279 مليار ريال سعودي في الربع الأول من عام 2025. 

ودائع العملاء: 331 مليار ريال سعودي بزيادة قدرها 14%، مقارنة بـ290 مليار ريال سعودي في الربع الأول من عام 2025. 

إجمالي حقوق الملكية: 81 مليار ريال سعودي بزيادة قدرها 11%، مقارنة بـ73 مليار ريال سعودي في الربع الأول من عام 2025. 

صافي الدخل بعد الزكاة وضريبة الدخل: 2.086 مليون ريال سعودي، بانخفاض قدره 2% مقارنةً بـ2.135 مليون ريال سعودي في الربع الأول من عام 2025.  

 أعلنت اليوم، لبنى العليان، رئيس مجلس إدارة البنك السعودي الأول، النتائج المالية للبنك للفترة المنتهية في 31 مارس 2026. وحقق «الأول» أداءً مستقراً خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026، ليكون إجمالي دخل العمليات 3.612 مليون ريال سعودي، ما يعكس كفاءة نموذج الأعمال المتنوع واستمرار النمو في مختلف القطاعات الأساسية. وبلغ صافي الدخل بعد الزكاة وضريبة الدخل 2.086 مليون ريال سعودي، بانخفاض طفيف نسبته 2% على أساس سنوي، ويعود ذلك بشكل رئيسي إلى تبني البنك نهجاً حذراً واستباقياً في إدارة المخاطر، بما يعزز صلابة وجودة مركزه المالي ويخوله للتعامل بثقة مع المتغيرات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية الراهنة. وفي تصريحها على هذه النتائج المالية، علقت لبنى العليان: «يُظهر أداء البنك في الربع الأول متانة نموذج أعماله المتنوع، مع استمرار النمو عبر كلٍ من قطاعي الأفراد والشركات، مدعوماً بمستويات سيولة قوية وهيكل تمويلي متنوع».

 ولا تزال السيولة لدى «الأول» تمثل أحد أبرز نقاط قوته، إذ شهدت ودائع العملاء ارتفاعاً متوافقاً مع أولويات البنك الإستراتيجية، مما يدعم استمرار النشاط الإقراضي ونمو الميزانية العمومية.

 ويواصل البنك تركيزه بالحفاظ على متانة مركزه المالي، المدعوم برأس مال قوي وسيولة مستقرة ونهج حكيم في إدارة المخاطر، بما يضمن قدرته على التكيف مع ظروف السوق المتغيرة والاستمرار في دعم عملائه والاقتصاد بشكل عام.

 وخلال الربع، واصل «الأول» تحقيق نمو في أعماله الأساسية، إذ سجل قطاع الخدمات المصرفية للأفراد نمواً بنسبة 2% على أساس ربعي و10% على أساس سنوي، ليشير إلى قوة الأداء رغم تباطؤ وتيرة السوق. فيما واصل قطاع الخدمات المصرفية للشركات تحقيق زخم قوي، مدفوعاً بمحفظة أعمال واعدة أسهمت في تحقيق نمو بنسبة 3% على أساس ربعي.

 كما شهد دخل الرسوم انخفاضاً خلال الفترة نتيجة التغيرات التنظيمية الأخيرة التي أثرت على رسوم الخدمات المصرفية للأفراد، إلا أن ذلك تم تعويضه جزئياً من خلال مكاسب محققة من محفظة استثمارات البنك، مما يعكس كفاءة إدارة الميزانية العمومية وتنوع مصادر الدخل. وقد حظي التزام البنك بالاستدامة بالتقدير من خلال رفع تصنيفه في مؤشر مورجان ستانلي العالمي «MSCI» في الممارسات البيئية والاجتماعية وحوكمة الشركات إلى درجة «AA»، في تأكيد على التقدم المستمر في دمج مبادئ الاستدامة ضمن عملياته. كما قدم كذلك مساهمات بقيمة 24 مليون ريال لدعم برامج تنمية المجتمع في مختلف مناطق المملكة، انطلاقاً من قيمه الأساسية والتزامه بإحداث أثر إيجابي ملموس. وكذلك تم تتويجه بعدد من الجوائز المرموقة، من بينها جائزة «أفضل بنك في مجال الممارسات البيئية والاجتماعية والحوكمة المؤسسية في المملكة العربية السعودية» من يوروموني للعام الثالث على التوالي، إلى جانب جائزة «أفضل بنك في المملكة العربية السعودية 2025»، مما يؤكد مكانته الريادية في الاستدامة وأداه المتميز.

 ويؤكد «الأول» جاهزيته لمواصلة تحقيق نمو مستدام، مستنداً إلى قاعدة رأسمالية قوية وسيولة متينة وخارطة طريق إستراتيجية تتماشى مع رؤية السعودية 2030، مع التركيز على التنفيذ المنظم، والابتكار الذي يركز على العملاء، والإدارة الحصيفة للمخاطر لمواكبة المتغيرات الاقتصادية. واختتمت العليان، قائلة: «بالنيابة عن مجلس الإدارة، أود أن أشكر عملاءنا على ثقتهم، وموظفينا على تفانيهم المستمر. كما نثمّن الدعم المستمر من الجهات التنظيمية وشريكنا الإستراتيجي إتش إس بي سي، وكذلك البنك المركزي السعودي وهيئة السوق المالية، مع استمرارنا في مواصلة البناء على ما حققناه من إنجازات».