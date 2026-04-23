Summary of the financial results for the first quarter of 2026:

Total operating income: Generally stable at 3.612 million Saudi Riyals, compared to 3.620 million Saudi Riyals in the first quarter of 2025.

Net loans and advances: 307 billion Saudi Riyals, an increase of 10%, compared to 279 billion Saudi Riyals in the first quarter of 2025.

Customer deposits: 331 billion Saudi Riyals, an increase of 14%, compared to 290 billion Saudi Riyals in the first quarter of 2025.

Total equity: 81 billion Saudi Riyals, an increase of 11%, compared to 73 billion Saudi Riyals in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income after zakat and income tax: 2.086 million Saudi Riyals, a decrease of 2% compared to 2.135 million Saudi Riyals in the first quarter of 2025.

Today, Lubna Olayan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Saudi First Bank, announced the bank's financial results for the period ending March 31, 2026. The "First" achieved stable performance during the first quarter of 2026, with total operating income of 3.612 million Saudi Riyals, reflecting the efficiency of its diversified business model and continued growth across various core sectors. Net income after zakat and income tax reached 2.086 million Saudi Riyals, a slight annual decline of 2%, primarily due to the bank adopting a cautious and proactive approach to risk management, which enhances the robustness and quality of its financial position, enabling it to confidently navigate current economic and geopolitical changes. In her statement on these financial results, Lubna Olayan commented: “The bank's performance in the first quarter demonstrates the strength of its diversified business model, with continued growth across both the retail and corporate sectors, supported by strong liquidity levels and a diversified funding structure.”

Liquidity at the "First" remains one of its key strengths, as customer deposits have risen in line with the bank's strategic priorities, supporting ongoing lending activity and balance sheet growth.

The bank continues to focus on maintaining the strength of its financial position, supported by strong capital, stable liquidity, and a prudent approach to risk management, ensuring its ability to adapt to changing market conditions and continue supporting its clients and the economy at large.

During the quarter, the "First" continued to achieve growth in its core businesses, with the retail banking sector recording a growth of 2% quarter-on-quarter and 10% year-on-year, indicating strong performance despite a slowdown in market pace. Meanwhile, the corporate banking sector maintained strong momentum, driven by a promising business portfolio that contributed to a growth of 3% quarter-on-quarter.

Fee income saw a decline during the period due to recent regulatory changes that affected retail banking fees; however, this was partially offset by gains realized from the bank's investment portfolio, reflecting effective balance sheet management and diversification of income sources. The bank's commitment to sustainability was recognized through an upgrade in its rating on the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) global index for environmental, social, and governance practices to "AA," affirming its ongoing progress in integrating sustainability principles into its operations. The bank also made contributions of 24 million Riyals to support community development programs across various regions of the Kingdom, stemming from its core values and commitment to making a tangible positive impact. Additionally, it was awarded several prestigious awards, including the "Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Practices in Saudi Arabia" from Euromoney for the third consecutive year, along with the "Best Bank in Saudi Arabia 2025," reinforcing its leadership position in sustainability and outstanding performance.

The "First" confirms its readiness to continue achieving sustainable growth, relying on a strong capital base, solid liquidity, and a strategic roadmap aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, with a focus on organized execution, customer-centric innovation, and prudent risk management to keep pace with economic changes. Olayan concluded by saying: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our clients for their trust, and our employees for their continued dedication. We also appreciate the ongoing support from regulatory authorities and our strategic partner HSBC, as well as the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority, as we continue to build on our achievements.”