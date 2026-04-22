stc Group has supported its participation as a digital partner in the "Makkah Route" initiative, one of the Ministry of Interior's initiatives under the Guest of Rahman Service Program, part of Saudi Vision 2030. This comes in conjunction with the launch of the initiative this year 1447 AH and the arrival of the first flights of the Guests of Rahman to the Kingdom.

stc Group will provide integrated digital services within the initiative's lounges in (10) countries through (17) international outlets at targeted international airports, aiming to facilitate the entry procedures for pilgrims into the Kingdom and complete their transactions in their departure countries before their arrival, at several outlets, including Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Senegal, Bangladesh, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Malaysia, the Maldives, and Brunei Darussalam.

The group embodies its commitment to leveraging its digital capabilities to facilitate the journey of the Guests of Rahman and enhance the pilgrimage experience to be smoother for millions of pilgrims from around the world. This is achieved by providing reliable communication services and integrated digital solutions that enable them to stay in touch with their loved ones and benefit from smart applications and services that enhance their experience and provide them with greater comfort and reassurance during their spiritual journey.

stc Group continues to support the efforts of government entities in serving the Guests of Rahman by harnessing its digital capabilities to contribute to the success of the Hajj season and enhance the pilgrims' experience, reflecting the level of care and attention that the Kingdom gives to the Guests of Rahman.