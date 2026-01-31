أعلنت شركة توزيع وتسويق السيارات المحدودة (ADMC)، الوكيل الرسمي لعلامة جريت وول موتورز (GWM) في المملكة العربية السعودية، عن الإطلاق الرسمي لسيارة HAVAL V7، وذلك خلال حفل أُقيم في فندق الريتز كارلتون بمدينة جدة، بحضور ممثلين عن الشركتين، إلى جانب نخبة من الإعلاميين والصحفيين والمؤثرين، إضافة إلى شركاء النجاح من الموزعين المعتمدين.

شركة توزيع وتسويق السيارات المحدودة تدشّن سيارة HAVAL V7 الجديدة كليًا

وتأتي HAVAL V7 كإضافة نوعية إلى فئة سيارات الـSUV، حيث تجمع بين تصميم عصري جريء وتقنيات ذكية متقدمة، وقد صُممت لتلبية تطلعات المالك في مختلف أنماط الاستخدام، سواء للتنقل اليومي داخل المدن أو للرحلات الطويلة ومغامرات نهاية الأسبوع. ويجسد هذا المزيج المتوازن بين الأداء والتقنية رؤية العلامة في تقديم مركبات تجمع بين الاعتمادية والابتكار، مع تركيز واضح على راحة السائق والركاب وتجربة قيادة واثقة.

وشهد حفل التدشين لحظة كشف مميزة عن سيارة HAVAL V7، حيث تم استعراض مواصفاتها ومميزاتها، إلى جانب إتاحة الفرصة للحضور لتجربة قيادة السيارة، ما مكّن الإعلاميين والشركاء من اختبار أدائها عن قرب والتعرّف على قدراتها العملية.

شركة توزيع وتسويق السيارات المحدودة تدشّن سيارة HAVAL V7 الجديدة كليًا

ويأتي هذا الإطلاق في إطار التزام ADMC وجريت وول موتورز (GWM) المستمر بتقديم أحدث الابتكارات في قطاع السيارات وتعزيز حضور العلامة في السوق السعودي، بما يتماشى مع تطلعات العملاء المحليين ويعكس حرص الشركة على الارتقاء بتجربة العملاء وتقديم خيارات تلبي احتياجاتهم المتجددة.