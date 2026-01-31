شركة توزيع وتسويق السيارات المحدودة تدشّن سيارة HAVAL V7 الجديدة كليًا

ADMC, the official distributor and marketer of automobiles for Great Wall Motors (GWM) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the official launch of the HAVAL V7 during a ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, attended by representatives from both companies, alongside a select group of media, journalists, and influencers, as well as successful partners from authorized distributors.

The HAVAL V7 comes as a qualitative addition to the SUV category, combining bold modern design with advanced smart technologies. It is designed to meet the owner's aspirations across various usage patterns, whether for daily commuting within cities or for long trips and weekend adventures. This balanced mix of performance and technology embodies the brand's vision of offering vehicles that combine reliability and innovation, with a clear focus on the comfort of the driver and passengers and a confident driving experience.

The launch ceremony featured a special reveal moment for the HAVAL V7, showcasing its specifications and features, along with providing attendees the opportunity to test drive the vehicle, allowing media and partners to closely experience its performance and learn about its practical capabilities.

This launch is part of ADMC and Great Wall Motors' (GWM) ongoing commitment to delivering the latest innovations in the automotive sector and enhancing the brand's presence in the Saudi market, aligning with local customer aspirations and reflecting the company's dedication to elevating the customer experience and providing options that meet their evolving needs.