The regulatory teams at the Public Transport Authority continued their inspection rounds, during which they apprehended 1,278 violators from Saturday to Friday, from November 29 to December 5, who faced legal actions including vehicle impoundment and financial fines for engaging in passenger transport activities without obtaining a "Kaddadah" license, across various regions of the Kingdom, in cooperation with several relevant authorities.

The Authority revealed that the regulatory teams caught 586 violators who were conducting preparatory work ("hauling") for passenger transport using their private vehicles without a license, and 692 violators who transported passengers in their private vehicles in unauthorized ways.

The Authority confirmed that these campaigns are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance competitiveness in the transport sector and to curb illegal practices that harm the quality of transport and the safety of passengers, emphasizing that this is a step that contributes to improving compliance rates in the passenger transport sector, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Authority noted that the new land transport system on the roads, issued by Royal Decree No. (M/188) dated (1446/08/24 AH), emphasized the prohibition of transport activities without a legal license, and stipulated that penalties for repeated violations include financial fines of up to 11,000 Riyals and vehicle impoundment for 25 days for those conducting preparatory work ("hauling"), while penalties for engaging in unauthorized transport can reach fines of 20,000 Riyals and vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days, with the possibility of selling the violating vehicle at a public auction and deporting non-Saudis in case of repeated violations.

The Authority urged everyone to familiarize themselves with the regulations and rules of the land transport system on the roads, available on the official website: (https://www.tga.gov.sa).