واصلت الفرق الرقابية في الهيئة العامة للنقل جولاتها التفتيشية، إذ ضبطت، خلال الفترة من السبت إلى الجمعة الموافق 29 نوفمبر الماضي حتى الـ5 من شهر ديسمبر الجاري، 1,278 مخالفاً، أوقعت بحقهم الإجراءات النظامية التي تتضمن حجز المركبات وغرامات مالية؛ لممارستهم نشاط نقل الركاب دون الحصول على ترخيص «الكدادة»، وذلك في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بالتعاون مع عدد من الجهات المعنية.
وكشفت الهيئة أن الفرق الرقابية ضبطت 586 مخالفاً قاموا بالأعمال التحضيرية «المناداة» لنقل الركاب باستخدام سياراتهم الخاصة دون ترخيص، و692 مخالفاً نقلوا الركاب على متن سياراتهم الخاصة بطرق غير نظامية.
وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه الحملات تأتي ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لتعزيز التنافسية في قطاع النقل، والحد من الممارسات غير المشروعة التي تضر بجودة النقل وسلامة الركاب، مشددةً على أن هذه خطوة تسهم في تعزيز معدل الامتثال بقطاع نقل الركاب، تماشياً مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية.
وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن النظام الجديد للنقل البري الجديد على الطرق، الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م/188) وتاريخ (1446/08/24هـ)، شدد على منع ممارسة النقل دون ترخيص نظامي، ونصت العقوبات عند تكرار المخالفات على غرامات مالية تصل إلى 11,000 ريال مع حجز المركبة لمدة 25 يوماً بحق من يقوم بالأعمال التحضيرية «المناداة»، فيما تصل العقوبات إلى غرامة قدرها 20,000 ريال وحجز المركبة لمدة تصل إلى 60 يوماً بحق من يزاول النقل غير النظامي، مع إمكانية بيع المركبة المخالفة في مزاد علني وإبعاد غير السعودي في حال تكرار المخالفة.
ودعت الهيئة الجميع إلى الاطلاع على أنظمة ولوائح نظام النقل البري على الطرق، وذلك عبر الموقع الإلكتروني الرسمي: (https://www.tga.gov.sa).
The regulatory teams at the Public Transport Authority continued their inspection rounds, during which they apprehended 1,278 violators from Saturday to Friday, from November 29 to December 5, who faced legal actions including vehicle impoundment and financial fines for engaging in passenger transport activities without obtaining a "Kaddadah" license, across various regions of the Kingdom, in cooperation with several relevant authorities.
The Authority revealed that the regulatory teams caught 586 violators who were conducting preparatory work ("hauling") for passenger transport using their private vehicles without a license, and 692 violators who transported passengers in their private vehicles in unauthorized ways.
The Authority confirmed that these campaigns are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance competitiveness in the transport sector and to curb illegal practices that harm the quality of transport and the safety of passengers, emphasizing that this is a step that contributes to improving compliance rates in the passenger transport sector, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.
The Authority noted that the new land transport system on the roads, issued by Royal Decree No. (M/188) dated (1446/08/24 AH), emphasized the prohibition of transport activities without a legal license, and stipulated that penalties for repeated violations include financial fines of up to 11,000 Riyals and vehicle impoundment for 25 days for those conducting preparatory work ("hauling"), while penalties for engaging in unauthorized transport can reach fines of 20,000 Riyals and vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days, with the possibility of selling the violating vehicle at a public auction and deporting non-Saudis in case of repeated violations.
The Authority urged everyone to familiarize themselves with the regulations and rules of the land transport system on the roads, available on the official website: (https://www.tga.gov.sa).