واصلت الفرق الرقابية في الهيئة العامة للنقل جولاتها التفتيشية، إذ ضبطت، خلال الفترة من السبت إلى الجمعة الموافق 29 نوفمبر الماضي حتى الـ5 من شهر ديسمبر الجاري، 1,278 مخالفاً، أوقعت بحقهم الإجراءات النظامية التي تتضمن حجز المركبات وغرامات مالية؛ لممارستهم نشاط نقل الركاب دون الحصول على ترخيص «الكدادة»، وذلك في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بالتعاون مع عدد من الجهات المعنية.

وكشفت الهيئة أن الفرق الرقابية ضبطت 586 مخالفاً قاموا بالأعمال التحضيرية «المناداة» لنقل الركاب باستخدام سياراتهم الخاصة دون ترخيص، و692 مخالفاً نقلوا الركاب على متن سياراتهم الخاصة بطرق غير نظامية.

وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه الحملات تأتي ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لتعزيز التنافسية في قطاع النقل، والحد من الممارسات غير المشروعة التي تضر بجودة النقل وسلامة الركاب، مشددةً على أن هذه خطوة تسهم في تعزيز معدل الامتثال بقطاع نقل الركاب، تماشياً مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية.

وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن النظام الجديد للنقل البري الجديد على الطرق، الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م/188) وتاريخ (1446/08/24هـ)، شدد على منع ممارسة النقل دون ترخيص نظامي، ونصت العقوبات عند تكرار المخالفات على غرامات مالية تصل إلى 11,000 ريال مع حجز المركبة لمدة 25 يوماً بحق من يقوم بالأعمال التحضيرية «المناداة»، فيما تصل العقوبات إلى غرامة قدرها 20,000 ريال وحجز المركبة لمدة تصل إلى 60 يوماً بحق من يزاول النقل غير النظامي، مع إمكانية بيع المركبة المخالفة في مزاد علني وإبعاد غير السعودي في حال تكرار المخالفة.

ودعت الهيئة الجميع إلى الاطلاع على أنظمة ولوائح نظام النقل البري على الطرق، وذلك عبر الموقع الإلكتروني الرسمي: (https://www.tga.gov.sa).