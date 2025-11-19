شهد معرض سيتي سكيب العقاري توقيع شركة ماز العقارية اتفاقيتين جمعت «نما كابيتال» و شركة «عقارات»بقيمة مليار و 240 مليون ريال سعودي، حيث تم توقيع الاتفاقية الأولى بين ماز العقارية ونما كابيتال بقيمة «مليار» ريال لإنشاء صناديق عقارية استثمارية، بينما تمت الاتفاقية الثانية الموقعة بين ماز العقارية ونما كابيتال وشركة عقارات بقيمة 240 مليون ريال؛ لتطوير مشروع نوعي في إحدى المناطق الحيوية في مدينة الرياض بما يسهم في تطوير القطاع العقاري وتعزيز الاستدامة للمشاريع المستقبلية.

وقد وقّع الاتفاقية كلٌ من نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة عقارات للتطوير والتنمية فارس الصواف، والرئيس التنفيذي لماز العقارية زيد السبيعي، ورئيس قسم العقارات في نما كابيتال بسّام البسّام، وذلك خلال فعاليات معرض سيتي سكيب، في إطار تعاون مشترك يهدف إلى تطوير مشاريع نوعية وإطلاق صناديق عقارية تُسهم في تعزيز القطاع العقاري الوطني.

وتشكل هاتان الاتفاقيتان خطوة محورية نحو تمكين الاستثمارات النوعية في السوق العقاري، من خلال صناديق استثمارية تستهدف تطوير مشاريع سكنية وتجارية مستدامة، بالشراكة مع نما كابيتال التي تعد إحدى الشركات الرائدة في إدارة الأصول بخبرات واسعة في الاستثمار العقاري والتي استطاعت من خلالها إنشاء فرص استثمارية تحقق عوائد مجزية للمستثمرين؛ لتُسهم في إثراء المجتمعات بالتعاون مع شركائها المطورين العقاريين لمواكبة التحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها القطاع، وتدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنويع القاعدة الاستثمارية ورفع جودة الحياة، وبناء منظومة عمرانية مبتكرة وجاذبة.

وتأتي هذه الشراكات ضمن التوجه الإستراتيجي لـ«ماز العقارية» لتعزيز قدراتها التنافسية وتوسيع نطاق أعمالها عبر حلول استثمارية تدعم استمرارية النمو في القطاع العقاري الوطني، مع التركيز على تطوير منتجات عقارية نوعية مؤنسنة ترتكز على الجودة والاستدامة.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة ماز العقارية، زيد السبيعي: أن الاتفاقيات تأتي ضمن مسار عمل واضح يستهدف رفع كفاءة القطاع عبر نماذج استثمارية متنوعة، مشيرًا إلى أن الشركة تعمل على تعزيز حضورها من خلال مشاريع تُحدث أثرًا إيجابيًا في المشهد العمراني، وتُرسّخ مبدأ الاستدامة بوصفه عنصرًا أساسيًا في جميع مبادراتها المستقبلية، وأضاف أن هذه الشراكات تمثل امتدادًا لنهج الشركة في تقديم تجربة تطويرية متكاملة تضع العميل في قلب كل قرار.

من جهته، أوضح رئيس الاستثمار في شركة ماز العقارية، نواف العيد: أن إنشاء الصناديق العقارية يمثل فرصة مهمة لتعظيم الاستفادة من الأدوات الاستثمارية، معتبرًا أن هذه الصناديق ستفتح آفاقًا أمام المستفيدين للتملك في مشاريع عقارية ذات قيمة طويلة المدى تتمتع بطابع إنساني يعزز جودة الحياة، وأشار إلى أن ماز تسعى من خلال هذه الخطوة إلى بناء منظومة استثمارية أكثر تنوّعًا وقدرة على مواكبة النمو المتسارع الذي يشهده القطاع، من خلال تطوير أدوات استثمارية قادرة على تحقيق عوائد مجزية وخلق فرص نوعية تدعم الاقتصاد المحلي وتعزز كفاءة السوق العقاري.

فيما أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لـ«نما كابيتال» هشام مناع: أن هذه الشراكات الإستراتيجية تعكس التزام نما كابيتال بدعم النهضة العمرانية التي تشهدها المملكة، وتطوير حلول استثمارية تواكب تطلعات السوق وتحقق قيمة مستدامة للمستثمرين. وتمثل الاتفاقيات الموقعة اليوم امتدادًا لدور الشركة في تمكين صناديق عقارية نوعية تُسهم في رفع جودة الحياة، وتعزيز الابتكار والحوكمة في قطاع التطوير العقاري.

ومن جهته أكد رئيس قسم العقارات في نما كابيتال بسام البسام: أن هذه الاتفاقيات تعكس توجه نما كابيتال نحو توسيع نطاق أعمالها في القطاع العقاري عبر حلول استثمارية مدروسة تستهدف المواقع الأكثر نمواً. وتركّز الشركة في هذه المرحلة على تطوير مشاريع نوعية ترتقي بالمشهد العمراني، وتعزز جودة المنتج العقاري بالشراكة مع مطورين يتمتعون بقدرات تنفيذية راسخة.

وتؤكد ماز العقارية أن هذه الاتفاقيات تعد نقطة تحول لمواصلة الابتكار في حلول التطوير العقاري، إلى جانب التزامها بأعلى معايير الجودة والحوكمة والاستدامة، بما يعزز دورها كمطور عقاري يسهم في بناء بيئة عمرانية متكاملة تدعم التنمية المستدامة.