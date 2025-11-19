The Cityscape real estate exhibition witnessed the signing of two agreements between Maz Real Estate and Nama Capital, along with Al-Aqarat Company, valued at 1.24 billion Saudi Riyals. The first agreement was signed between Maz Real Estate and Nama Capital for 1 billion Riyals to establish real estate investment funds, while the second agreement, signed between Maz Real Estate, Nama Capital, and Al-Aqarat Company, was valued at 240 million Riyals to develop a quality project in one of the vital areas of Riyadh, contributing to the development of the real estate sector and enhancing sustainability for future projects.

The agreements were signed by the Vice President of Al-Aqarat Development and Real Estate, Fares Al-Sawaf, the CEO of Maz Real Estate, Zaid Al-Subaie, and the Head of the Real Estate Department at Nama Capital, Bassam Al-Bassam, during the Cityscape exhibition, as part of a joint collaboration aimed at developing quality projects and launching real estate funds that contribute to enhancing the national real estate sector.

These two agreements represent a pivotal step towards enabling quality investments in the real estate market through investment funds targeting the development of sustainable residential and commercial projects, in partnership with Nama Capital, which is one of the leading companies in asset management with extensive experience in real estate investment. This partnership has created investment opportunities that yield rewarding returns for investors, enriching communities in collaboration with its real estate developer partners to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the sector, and supporting the achievement of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives in diversifying the investment base, improving quality of life, and building an innovative and attractive urban system.

These partnerships align with the strategic direction of "Maz Real Estate" to enhance its competitive capabilities and expand its business scope through investment solutions that support the continuity of growth in the national real estate sector, focusing on developing quality human-centered real estate products based on quality and sustainability.

The CEO of Maz Real Estate, Zaid Al-Subaie, confirmed that the agreements come as part of a clear work path aimed at improving the efficiency of the sector through diverse investment models, noting that the company is working to enhance its presence through projects that create a positive impact on the urban landscape and solidify the principle of sustainability as a fundamental element in all its future initiatives. He added that these partnerships represent an extension of the company's approach to providing a comprehensive development experience that places the client at the heart of every decision.

For his part, the Head of Investment at Maz Real Estate, Nawaf Al-Eid, explained that establishing real estate funds represents an important opportunity to maximize the benefits of investment tools, considering that these funds will open avenues for beneficiaries to own long-term value real estate projects that possess a human character enhancing quality of life. He pointed out that Maz aims through this step to build a more diverse investment system capable of keeping pace with the rapid growth witnessed in the sector by developing investment tools capable of achieving rewarding returns and creating quality opportunities that support the local economy and enhance the efficiency of the real estate market.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Nama Capital, Hisham Manaa, confirmed that these strategic partnerships reflect Nama Capital's commitment to supporting the urban renaissance taking place in the Kingdom and developing investment solutions that meet market aspirations and achieve sustainable value for investors. The agreements signed today represent an extension of the company's role in enabling quality real estate funds that contribute to enhancing quality of life and promote innovation and governance in the real estate development sector.

For his part, the Head of the Real Estate Department at Nama Capital, Bassam Al-Bassam, confirmed that these agreements reflect Nama Capital's direction towards expanding its business scope in the real estate sector through well-studied investment solutions targeting the most growing locations. The company is currently focusing on developing quality projects that elevate the urban landscape and enhance the quality of real estate products in partnership with developers who possess solid execution capabilities.

Maz Real Estate affirms that these agreements represent a turning point for continuing innovation in real estate development solutions, alongside its commitment to the highest standards of quality, governance, and sustainability, enhancing its role as a real estate developer contributing to building an integrated urban environment that supports sustainable development.