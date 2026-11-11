ألغت شركات الطيران أكثر من 200 رحلة جوية من البرتغال وإليها، في حين أغلقت المدارس ومئات المتاجر الكبرى والشركات أبوابها اليوم مع وصول العاصفة تشارلز إلى اليابسة، مصحوبة بأمطار غزيرة ورياح عاتية.


إجراءات استباقية


ورغم أن العاصفة كانت أقل حدة مما كان متوقعاً في البداية، فإن الحكومة، التي تعرضت لانتقادات بسبب بطء استجابتها لسلسلة من العواصف التي ضربت البلاد في شهري يناير وفبراير الماضيين، اتخذت إجراءات استباقية، إذ وضعت جميع أجهزة الطوارئ ووحدات الجيش في حالة تأهب، وألغت الدراسة، وأغلقت الخدمات العامة غير الضرورية، ونصحت الناس بالبقاء في منازلهم. وقالت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية في البرتغال: «إن عين العاصفة انقسمت إلى نصفين فوق المحيط الأطلسي، مما أدى إلى تراجع قوتها عند وصولها في جنوب البلاد.»


درجة عالية من التأهب


وقال قائد الحماية المدنية ماريو سيلفستري: «إن السلطات تحافظ على درجة عالية من التأهب تحسباً لحدوث فيضانات مفاجئة ورياح عاتية وأمواج عاتية، بعد تسجيل 538 حادثة منذ منتصف الليل». وكانت العاصفة تشارلز قد اجتاحت بالفعل أرخبيل ماديرا، مما تسبب في فيضانات واقتلاع أشجار. وأنقذت أجهزة الطوارئ رجلاً جرفته المياه عندما غمرت المياه مرآبه في جزيرة ماديرا، لكن لم يتم الإبلاغ عن وقوع أي إصابات. وتشهد البرتغال وإسبانيا المجاورة أمطاراً غزيرة منذ يوم الأحد جراء العاصفة برونا، حيث جرى الإبلاغ عن فيضانات في عدة مناطق، بما في ذلك أنفاق الطرق في لشبونة، التي أغلق معظمها.


تأثيرات خطيرة


ومن المتوقع أن تصل العاصفة الجديدة إلى جنوب غرب إسبانيا في وقت لاحق، بعدما حذرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية في إسبانيا من حدوث تأثيرات «خطيرة أو بالغة الخطورة» ناجمة عن الأمطار الغزيرة والرياح العاتية والبحر الهائج، مما قد يؤدي إلى تفاقم الأوضاع التي تسببت فيها العاصفة برونا. وفي وسط إسبانيا، تواصل السلطات عملية إجلاء أكثر من 3000 شخص في بلدة بيدرالافيس بسبب خطر فيضان سد محلي، وحذرت من أنها تتوقع أن تزداد شدة هطول الأمطار.