ألغت شركات الطيران أكثر من 200 رحلة جوية من البرتغال وإليها، في حين أغلقت المدارس ومئات المتاجر الكبرى والشركات أبوابها اليوم مع وصول العاصفة تشارلز إلى اليابسة، مصحوبة بأمطار غزيرة ورياح عاتية.
إجراءات استباقية
ورغم أن العاصفة كانت أقل حدة مما كان متوقعاً في البداية، فإن الحكومة، التي تعرضت لانتقادات بسبب بطء استجابتها لسلسلة من العواصف التي ضربت البلاد في شهري يناير وفبراير الماضيين، اتخذت إجراءات استباقية، إذ وضعت جميع أجهزة الطوارئ ووحدات الجيش في حالة تأهب، وألغت الدراسة، وأغلقت الخدمات العامة غير الضرورية، ونصحت الناس بالبقاء في منازلهم. وقالت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية في البرتغال: «إن عين العاصفة انقسمت إلى نصفين فوق المحيط الأطلسي، مما أدى إلى تراجع قوتها عند وصولها في جنوب البلاد.»
درجة عالية من التأهب
وقال قائد الحماية المدنية ماريو سيلفستري: «إن السلطات تحافظ على درجة عالية من التأهب تحسباً لحدوث فيضانات مفاجئة ورياح عاتية وأمواج عاتية، بعد تسجيل 538 حادثة منذ منتصف الليل». وكانت العاصفة تشارلز قد اجتاحت بالفعل أرخبيل ماديرا، مما تسبب في فيضانات واقتلاع أشجار. وأنقذت أجهزة الطوارئ رجلاً جرفته المياه عندما غمرت المياه مرآبه في جزيرة ماديرا، لكن لم يتم الإبلاغ عن وقوع أي إصابات. وتشهد البرتغال وإسبانيا المجاورة أمطاراً غزيرة منذ يوم الأحد جراء العاصفة برونا، حيث جرى الإبلاغ عن فيضانات في عدة مناطق، بما في ذلك أنفاق الطرق في لشبونة، التي أغلق معظمها.
تأثيرات خطيرة
ومن المتوقع أن تصل العاصفة الجديدة إلى جنوب غرب إسبانيا في وقت لاحق، بعدما حذرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية في إسبانيا من حدوث تأثيرات «خطيرة أو بالغة الخطورة» ناجمة عن الأمطار الغزيرة والرياح العاتية والبحر الهائج، مما قد يؤدي إلى تفاقم الأوضاع التي تسببت فيها العاصفة برونا. وفي وسط إسبانيا، تواصل السلطات عملية إجلاء أكثر من 3000 شخص في بلدة بيدرالافيس بسبب خطر فيضان سد محلي، وحذرت من أنها تتوقع أن تزداد شدة هطول الأمطار.
Airlines have canceled more than 200 flights to and from Portugal, while schools and hundreds of major stores and businesses closed their doors today as Storm Charles made landfall, accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds.
Proactive Measures
Although the storm was less severe than initially expected, the government, which faced criticism for its slow response to a series of storms that hit the country in January and February, took proactive measures by placing all emergency services and military units on alert, canceling classes, closing non-essential public services, and advising people to stay at home. The Portuguese meteorological agency stated, "The eye of the storm split into two over the Atlantic Ocean, causing its strength to diminish upon reaching the south of the country."
High State of Alert
Civil protection chief Mario Silvestri said, "Authorities are maintaining a high state of alert in anticipation of sudden flooding, strong winds, and rough seas, after recording 538 incidents since midnight." Storm Charles had already swept through the Madeira archipelago, causing flooding and uprooting trees. Emergency services rescued a man swept away by water when his garage was flooded on Madeira Island, but no injuries were reported. Portugal and neighboring Spain have been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday due to Storm Bruna, with reports of flooding in several areas, including road tunnels in Lisbon, most of which are closed.
Serious Impacts
The new storm is expected to reach southwestern Spain later, after the Spanish meteorological agency warned of "serious or extreme" impacts due to heavy rains, strong winds, and rough seas, which could exacerbate the conditions caused by Storm Bruna. In central Spain, authorities continue the evacuation of more than 3,000 people in the town of Pedralaves due to the risk of flooding from a local dam, warning that they expect the intensity of rainfall to increase.