Airlines have canceled more than 200 flights to and from Portugal, while schools and hundreds of major stores and businesses closed their doors today as Storm Charles made landfall, accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds.



Proactive Measures



Although the storm was less severe than initially expected, the government, which faced criticism for its slow response to a series of storms that hit the country in January and February, took proactive measures by placing all emergency services and military units on alert, canceling classes, closing non-essential public services, and advising people to stay at home. The Portuguese meteorological agency stated, "The eye of the storm split into two over the Atlantic Ocean, causing its strength to diminish upon reaching the south of the country."



High State of Alert



Civil protection chief Mario Silvestri said, "Authorities are maintaining a high state of alert in anticipation of sudden flooding, strong winds, and rough seas, after recording 538 incidents since midnight." Storm Charles had already swept through the Madeira archipelago, causing flooding and uprooting trees. Emergency services rescued a man swept away by water when his garage was flooded on Madeira Island, but no injuries were reported. Portugal and neighboring Spain have been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday due to Storm Bruna, with reports of flooding in several areas, including road tunnels in Lisbon, most of which are closed.



Serious Impacts



The new storm is expected to reach southwestern Spain later, after the Spanish meteorological agency warned of "serious or extreme" impacts due to heavy rains, strong winds, and rough seas, which could exacerbate the conditions caused by Storm Bruna. In central Spain, authorities continue the evacuation of more than 3,000 people in the town of Pedralaves due to the risk of flooding from a local dam, warning that they expect the intensity of rainfall to increase.