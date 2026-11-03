أعلن البنك السعودي الأول والصندوق الثقافي عن توقيع اتفاقية تمويل لدعم تطوير متحف جديد في مدينة الرياض، حيث سيقدم للزوار تجربة تفاعلية تستعرض جانباً من تاريخ المملكة وإرثها الثقافي.
وتمثل الاتفاقية خطوةً جديدةً تعزز شراكتهما في دعم المشاريع الثقافية، وتعزيز دور القطاع المالي كشريكٍ فاعلٍ في تنمية القطاع الثقافي والاقتصاد الإبداعي.

وفي تعليقه على هذه الاتفاقية، صرح ياسر البراك، الرئيس التنفيذي لمصرفية الشركات والمصرفية المؤسسية لدى الأول: "يزخر القطاع الثقافي في المملكة بفرص واعدة للاستثمار والنمو، ويؤدي التمويل دوراً مهماً في تمكين الجهات العاملة في هذا المجال من تحويل مشاريعها الطموحة إلى واقع.
ومن خلال شراكتنا مع الصندوق الثقافي، نعمل على تعزيز وصول هذه الجهات إلى التمويل اللازم لتطوير مشاريعها، وتوسيع أعمالها، والمساهمة في مواصلة نمو القطاع."

وأكد البراك: "إن هذه الشراكة تُسهم في دعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 من خلال تعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص، وإيجاد فرصاً اقتصاديةً ووظيفيةً، والمساهمة في إثراء المشهد الثقافي في المملكة. كما تبرز الدور الذي يمكن للمؤسسات المالية أن تؤديه في دعم المشاريع التي تحتفي بإرث المملكة وتقدم تجارب جاذبة للأجيال القادمة."

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع الأعمال في الصندوق الثقافي باسل العلولا: "نعمل في الصندوق الثقافي على توسيع قاعدة التمويل المتاحة للقطاع الثقافي، من خلال تحفيز القطاع الخاص والمؤسسات المالية على المشاركة في تمويل المنشآت والمشاريع الثقافية، وتطوير حلولاً تمويليةً تتناسب مع حاجاتها ومراحل نموها المختلفة."

وأضاف: "وتجسد اتفاقيتنا مع "الأول" هذا التوجه، من خلال تعزيز مشاركة القطاع المالي في تمويل القطاع الثقافي، وفتح قنوات تمويل جديدة تسهم في نمو المنشآت واستدامتها، وتعزز دور القطاع الخاص كشريكٍ رئيسٍ في تنمية القطاع الثقافي، بما يدعم مساهمة القطاع في الاقتصاد الوطني."

ويأتي هذا التمويل امتداداً لاتفاقية التعاون التي وقعها الطرفان على هامش مؤتمر الاستثمار الثقافي 2025، والتي أرست إطاراً للتعاون بهدف توسيع نطاق التمويل الثقافي، وتعزيز وصول المنشآت والمشاريع الثقافية إليه، ودعم قدرتها على النمو والتوسع واستدامة أعمالها.