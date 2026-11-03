أعلن البنك السعودي الأول والصندوق الثقافي عن توقيع اتفاقية تمويل لدعم تطوير متحف جديد في مدينة الرياض، حيث سيقدم للزوار تجربة تفاعلية تستعرض جانباً من تاريخ المملكة وإرثها الثقافي.
وتمثل الاتفاقية خطوةً جديدةً تعزز شراكتهما في دعم المشاريع الثقافية، وتعزيز دور القطاع المالي كشريكٍ فاعلٍ في تنمية القطاع الثقافي والاقتصاد الإبداعي.
وفي تعليقه على هذه الاتفاقية، صرح ياسر البراك، الرئيس التنفيذي لمصرفية الشركات والمصرفية المؤسسية لدى الأول: "يزخر القطاع الثقافي في المملكة بفرص واعدة للاستثمار والنمو، ويؤدي التمويل دوراً مهماً في تمكين الجهات العاملة في هذا المجال من تحويل مشاريعها الطموحة إلى واقع.
ومن خلال شراكتنا مع الصندوق الثقافي، نعمل على تعزيز وصول هذه الجهات إلى التمويل اللازم لتطوير مشاريعها، وتوسيع أعمالها، والمساهمة في مواصلة نمو القطاع."
وأكد البراك: "إن هذه الشراكة تُسهم في دعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 من خلال تعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص، وإيجاد فرصاً اقتصاديةً ووظيفيةً، والمساهمة في إثراء المشهد الثقافي في المملكة. كما تبرز الدور الذي يمكن للمؤسسات المالية أن تؤديه في دعم المشاريع التي تحتفي بإرث المملكة وتقدم تجارب جاذبة للأجيال القادمة."
وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع الأعمال في الصندوق الثقافي باسل العلولا: "نعمل في الصندوق الثقافي على توسيع قاعدة التمويل المتاحة للقطاع الثقافي، من خلال تحفيز القطاع الخاص والمؤسسات المالية على المشاركة في تمويل المنشآت والمشاريع الثقافية، وتطوير حلولاً تمويليةً تتناسب مع حاجاتها ومراحل نموها المختلفة."
وأضاف: "وتجسد اتفاقيتنا مع "الأول" هذا التوجه، من خلال تعزيز مشاركة القطاع المالي في تمويل القطاع الثقافي، وفتح قنوات تمويل جديدة تسهم في نمو المنشآت واستدامتها، وتعزز دور القطاع الخاص كشريكٍ رئيسٍ في تنمية القطاع الثقافي، بما يدعم مساهمة القطاع في الاقتصاد الوطني."
ويأتي هذا التمويل امتداداً لاتفاقية التعاون التي وقعها الطرفان على هامش مؤتمر الاستثمار الثقافي 2025، والتي أرست إطاراً للتعاون بهدف توسيع نطاق التمويل الثقافي، وتعزيز وصول المنشآت والمشاريع الثقافية إليه، ودعم قدرتها على النمو والتوسع واستدامة أعمالها.
The Saudi First Bank and the Cultural Fund announced the signing of a financing agreement to support the development of a new museum in Riyadh, which will provide visitors with an interactive experience showcasing a part of the Kingdom's history and its cultural heritage.
This agreement represents a new step that enhances their partnership in supporting cultural projects and strengthens the role of the financial sector as an active partner in the development of the cultural sector and the creative economy.
Commenting on this agreement, Yasser Al-Barak, CEO of Corporate Banking and Institutional Banking at the First Bank, stated: "The cultural sector in the Kingdom is rich with promising investment and growth opportunities, and financing plays an important role in enabling entities working in this field to turn their ambitious projects into reality.
Through our partnership with the Cultural Fund, we are working to enhance these entities' access to the necessary financing to develop their projects, expand their businesses, and contribute to the continued growth of the sector."
Al-Barak emphasized: "This partnership contributes to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing private sector participation, creating economic and job opportunities, and contributing to enriching the cultural landscape in the Kingdom. It also highlights the role that financial institutions can play in supporting projects that celebrate the Kingdom's heritage and provide engaging experiences for future generations."
The CEO of the Business Sector at the Cultural Fund, Basel Al-Aloula, said: "At the Cultural Fund, we are working to expand the financing base available to the cultural sector by encouraging the private sector and financial institutions to participate in financing cultural establishments and projects, and developing financial solutions that meet their needs and various stages of growth."
He added: "Our agreement with 'First' embodies this approach by enhancing the financial sector's participation in financing the cultural sector, opening new financing channels that contribute to the growth and sustainability of establishments, and strengthening the role of the private sector as a key partner in the development of the cultural sector, thereby supporting the sector's contribution to the national economy."
This financing comes as an extension of the cooperation agreement signed by both parties on the sidelines of the Cultural Investment Conference 2025, which established a framework for cooperation aimed at expanding the scope of cultural financing, enhancing the access of cultural establishments and projects to it, and supporting their ability to grow, expand, and sustain their operations.