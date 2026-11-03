The Saudi First Bank and the Cultural Fund announced the signing of a financing agreement to support the development of a new museum in Riyadh, which will provide visitors with an interactive experience showcasing a part of the Kingdom's history and its cultural heritage.

This agreement represents a new step that enhances their partnership in supporting cultural projects and strengthens the role of the financial sector as an active partner in the development of the cultural sector and the creative economy.

Commenting on this agreement, Yasser Al-Barak, CEO of Corporate Banking and Institutional Banking at the First Bank, stated: "The cultural sector in the Kingdom is rich with promising investment and growth opportunities, and financing plays an important role in enabling entities working in this field to turn their ambitious projects into reality.

Through our partnership with the Cultural Fund, we are working to enhance these entities' access to the necessary financing to develop their projects, expand their businesses, and contribute to the continued growth of the sector."

Al-Barak emphasized: "This partnership contributes to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing private sector participation, creating economic and job opportunities, and contributing to enriching the cultural landscape in the Kingdom. It also highlights the role that financial institutions can play in supporting projects that celebrate the Kingdom's heritage and provide engaging experiences for future generations."

The CEO of the Business Sector at the Cultural Fund, Basel Al-Aloula, said: "At the Cultural Fund, we are working to expand the financing base available to the cultural sector by encouraging the private sector and financial institutions to participate in financing cultural establishments and projects, and developing financial solutions that meet their needs and various stages of growth."

He added: "Our agreement with 'First' embodies this approach by enhancing the financial sector's participation in financing the cultural sector, opening new financing channels that contribute to the growth and sustainability of establishments, and strengthening the role of the private sector as a key partner in the development of the cultural sector, thereby supporting the sector's contribution to the national economy."

This financing comes as an extension of the cooperation agreement signed by both parties on the sidelines of the Cultural Investment Conference 2025, which established a framework for cooperation aimed at expanding the scope of cultural financing, enhancing the access of cultural establishments and projects to it, and supporting their ability to grow, expand, and sustain their operations.