تعتزم الصين ضخ سيولة تتجاوز 100 مليار يوان (15.04 مليار دولار) في سوق الأسهم، عبر تفعيل أداة لمبادلة السيولة مع المؤسسات المالية، في خطوة تستهدف دعم الأسواق واستعادة ثقة المستثمرين، عقب موجة خسائر حادة شهدتها الأسهم الصينية خلال أكتوبر الماضي.
وأعلن بنك الشعب الصيني، اليوم (الإثنين)، اعتزامه تنفيذ عمليات مبادلة السيولة غداً (الثلاثاء)، كاشفاً تقدم 31 شركة وساطة وصندوقاً استثمارياً بطلبات للمشاركة في العمليات، بقيمة تتجاوز 100 مليار يوان، وفقاً لما نقلته وكالات إعلامية غربية.
وتعد هذه المرة الثالثة التي يستخدم فيها البنك المركزي الصيني الأداة، التي استحدثها قبل عامين لتمكين شركات الوساطة والتأمين وصناديق الاستثمار من الحصول على السيولة اللازمة لشراء الأسهم وتعزيز نشاط التداولات، بعدما ضخ من خلالها 105 مليارات يوان في أكتوبر 2024 ويناير 2025.
وتأتي الخطوة في إطار مساعي السلطات الصينية لتعزيز استقرار الأسواق المالية واحتواء التقلبات، وإعادة بناء ثقة المستثمرين، في ظل استمرار حالة عدم اليقين التي تشهدها الأسواق العالمية.
China intends to inject liquidity exceeding 100 billion yuan (15.04 billion dollars) into the stock market by activating a liquidity swap tool with financial institutions, in a move aimed at supporting the markets and restoring investor confidence, following a wave of sharp losses witnessed by Chinese stocks during October.
The People's Bank of China announced today (Monday) its intention to carry out liquidity swap operations tomorrow (Tuesday), revealing that 31 brokerage firms and investment funds have submitted requests to participate in the operations, with a value exceeding 100 billion yuan, according to reports from Western media.
This marks the third time that the Chinese central bank has used the tool, which was introduced two years ago to enable brokerage firms, insurance companies, and investment funds to obtain the necessary liquidity to purchase stocks and enhance trading activity, after injecting 105 billion yuan through it in October 2024 and January 2025.
The move is part of the Chinese authorities' efforts to enhance the stability of financial markets, contain volatility, and rebuild investor confidence amid ongoing uncertainty in global markets.