China intends to inject liquidity exceeding 100 billion yuan (15.04 billion dollars) into the stock market by activating a liquidity swap tool with financial institutions, in a move aimed at supporting the markets and restoring investor confidence, following a wave of sharp losses witnessed by Chinese stocks during October.

The People's Bank of China announced today (Monday) its intention to carry out liquidity swap operations tomorrow (Tuesday), revealing that 31 brokerage firms and investment funds have submitted requests to participate in the operations, with a value exceeding 100 billion yuan, according to reports from Western media.

This marks the third time that the Chinese central bank has used the tool, which was introduced two years ago to enable brokerage firms, insurance companies, and investment funds to obtain the necessary liquidity to purchase stocks and enhance trading activity, after injecting 105 billion yuan through it in October 2024 and January 2025.

The move is part of the Chinese authorities' efforts to enhance the stability of financial markets, contain volatility, and rebuild investor confidence amid ongoing uncertainty in global markets.