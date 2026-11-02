تعتزم الصين ضخ سيولة تتجاوز 100 مليار يوان (15.04 مليار دولار) في سوق الأسهم، عبر تفعيل أداة لمبادلة السيولة مع المؤسسات المالية، في خطوة تستهدف دعم الأسواق واستعادة ثقة المستثمرين، عقب موجة خسائر حادة شهدتها الأسهم الصينية خلال أكتوبر الماضي.

وأعلن بنك الشعب الصيني، اليوم (الإثنين)، اعتزامه تنفيذ عمليات مبادلة السيولة غداً (الثلاثاء)، كاشفاً تقدم 31 شركة وساطة وصندوقاً استثمارياً بطلبات للمشاركة في العمليات، بقيمة تتجاوز 100 مليار يوان، وفقاً لما نقلته وكالات إعلامية غربية.

وتعد هذه المرة الثالثة التي يستخدم فيها البنك المركزي الصيني الأداة، التي استحدثها قبل عامين لتمكين شركات الوساطة والتأمين وصناديق الاستثمار من الحصول على السيولة اللازمة لشراء الأسهم وتعزيز نشاط التداولات، بعدما ضخ من خلالها 105 مليارات يوان في أكتوبر 2024 ويناير 2025.

وتأتي الخطوة في إطار مساعي السلطات الصينية لتعزيز استقرار الأسواق المالية واحتواء التقلبات، وإعادة بناء ثقة المستثمرين، في ظل استمرار حالة عدم اليقين التي تشهدها الأسواق العالمية.