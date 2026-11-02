أعلنت الأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية صدور قرار اللجنة الدائمة لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية لدول مجلس التعاون، ببدء تحقيق لمكافحة الإغراق ضد واردات دول المجلس من منتج ورق غير المطلي المستخدم في الكتابة أو الطباعة أو غيرها من أغراض فن الرسم والخط «جرافيك»، على شكل لفات أو صفائح مستطيلة، (بما فيها المربعة)، ذات المنشأ أو المصدّر من جمهورية الهند وجمهورية الصين الشعبية ومملكة تايلند.

تقرير مبدئي


وجاء قرار اللجنة الدائمة بناءً على التقرير المبدئي الذي رفعه مكتب الأمانة الفنية لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية بالأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.


ونُشر إعلان بدء التحقيق، متضمنًا جميع التفاصيل المتعلقة بالمنتج محل التحقيق وإجراءاته، في النشرة الرسمية لمكتب الأمانة الفنية لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية، بالعدد (59) الصادر بتاريخ 2 نوفمبر 2026م، والمتاح عبر الموقع الإلكتروني للأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون.

تدابير تعويضية ووقائية


وأوضح المدير العام لمكتب الأمانة الفنية لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية بالأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون محفوظ بن ناصر الرقادي، أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي وفقًا للقانون الموحد لمكافحة الإغراق والتدابير التعويضية والوقائية لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ولائحته التنفيذية، واتفاقية منظمة التجارة العالمية المتعلقة بمكافحة الإغراق.


وأشار إلى أن الإعلان عن بدء التحقيق يأتي في إطار إتاحة الفرصة لجميع الأطراف المعنية للدفاع عن مصالحها خلال مراحل التحقيق.