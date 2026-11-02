أعلنت الأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية صدور قرار اللجنة الدائمة لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية لدول مجلس التعاون، ببدء تحقيق لمكافحة الإغراق ضد واردات دول المجلس من منتج ورق غير المطلي المستخدم في الكتابة أو الطباعة أو غيرها من أغراض فن الرسم والخط «جرافيك»، على شكل لفات أو صفائح مستطيلة، (بما فيها المربعة)، ذات المنشأ أو المصدّر من جمهورية الهند وجمهورية الصين الشعبية ومملكة تايلند.
تقرير مبدئي
وجاء قرار اللجنة الدائمة بناءً على التقرير المبدئي الذي رفعه مكتب الأمانة الفنية لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية بالأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
ونُشر إعلان بدء التحقيق، متضمنًا جميع التفاصيل المتعلقة بالمنتج محل التحقيق وإجراءاته، في النشرة الرسمية لمكتب الأمانة الفنية لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية، بالعدد (59) الصادر بتاريخ 2 نوفمبر 2026م، والمتاح عبر الموقع الإلكتروني للأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون.
تدابير تعويضية ووقائية
وأوضح المدير العام لمكتب الأمانة الفنية لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية بالأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون محفوظ بن ناصر الرقادي، أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي وفقًا للقانون الموحد لمكافحة الإغراق والتدابير التعويضية والوقائية لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ولائحته التنفيذية، واتفاقية منظمة التجارة العالمية المتعلقة بمكافحة الإغراق.
وأشار إلى أن الإعلان عن بدء التحقيق يأتي في إطار إتاحة الفرصة لجميع الأطراف المعنية للدفاع عن مصالحها خلال مراحل التحقيق.
The General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council announced the issuance of a decision by the Permanent Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade of the Gulf Cooperation Council, to initiate an investigation to combat dumping against imports of the Council's member states of uncoated paper used for writing, printing, or other artistic purposes such as drawing and calligraphy "graphic," in the form of rolls or rectangular sheets (including square sheets), originating from or exported from the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China, and the Kingdom of Thailand.
Preliminary Report
The decision of the Permanent Committee came based on the preliminary report submitted by the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The announcement of the initiation of the investigation, including all details related to the product under investigation and its procedures, was published in the official bulletin of the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade, issue number (59) dated November 2, 2026, and is available on the General Secretariat's website of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Compensatory and Preventive Measures
The Director General of the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Mahfouz bin Nasser Al-Ruqadi, explained that these measures come in accordance with the unified law for combating dumping and compensatory and preventive measures for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and its executive regulations, as well as the World Trade Organization agreement related to combating dumping.
He pointed out that the announcement of the initiation of the investigation comes within the framework of providing an opportunity for all concerned parties to defend their interests during the stages of the investigation.