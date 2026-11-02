The General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council announced the issuance of a decision by the Permanent Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade of the Gulf Cooperation Council, to initiate an investigation to combat dumping against imports of the Council's member states of uncoated paper used for writing, printing, or other artistic purposes such as drawing and calligraphy "graphic," in the form of rolls or rectangular sheets (including square sheets), originating from or exported from the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China, and the Kingdom of Thailand.



Preliminary Report



The decision of the Permanent Committee came based on the preliminary report submitted by the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



The announcement of the initiation of the investigation, including all details related to the product under investigation and its procedures, was published in the official bulletin of the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade, issue number (59) dated November 2, 2026, and is available on the General Secretariat's website of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Compensatory and Preventive Measures



The Director General of the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Mahfouz bin Nasser Al-Ruqadi, explained that these measures come in accordance with the unified law for combating dumping and compensatory and preventive measures for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and its executive regulations, as well as the World Trade Organization agreement related to combating dumping.



He pointed out that the announcement of the initiation of the investigation comes within the framework of providing an opportunity for all concerned parties to defend their interests during the stages of the investigation.