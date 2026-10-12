Deputy Minister of Finance Abdul Mohsen Al-Khalaf revealed that non-oil activities now represent about 55% of the Kingdom's economic output, while the unemployment rate among Saudis has dropped to 6%, marking a record low, amid the continuous improvement in the labor market and the success of initiatives aimed at enhancing employment and empowering national capabilities.



Al-Khalaf confirmed during the World Petroleum Conference (WPC Energy) in Riyadh that Saudi Vision 2030 has contributed to building a more diverse and resilient economy capable of facing global changes and challenges, by providing a comprehensive framework to support economic transformation and enhance financial and developmental sustainability.



He pointed out that the Saudi economy has demonstrated exceptional robustness in recent times, despite global economic and geopolitical challenges, supported by the economic and structural reforms implemented by the Kingdom over the past years, which have contributed to enhancing its resilience and ability to continue growing.