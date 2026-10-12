كشف نائب وزير المالية عبدالمحسن الخلف، أن الأنشطة غير النفطية باتت تمثل نحو 55% من الناتج الاقتصادي للمملكة، فيما تراجع معدل البطالة بين السعوديين إلى 6%، مسجلاً مستوى قياسياً منخفضاً، في ظل التحسن المستمر في سوق العمل ونجاح المبادرات الهادفة إلى تعزيز التوظيف وتمكين الكوادر الوطنية.


وأكد الخلف ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر البترول العالمي (WPC Energy) في الرياض أن رؤية السعودية 2030 أسهمت في بناء اقتصاد أكثر تنوعاً ومرونة وقدرة على مواجهة المتغيرات والتحديات العالمية، من خلال توفير إطار عمل متكامل لدعم التحول الاقتصادي وتعزيز الاستدامة المالية والتنموية.


وأشار إلى أن الاقتصاد السعودي أثبت متانة استثنائية خلال الفترة الأخيرة، رغم التحديات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية العالمية، مدعوماً بالإصلاحات الاقتصادية والهيكلية التي نفذتها المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية، وأسهمت في تعزيز مرونته وقدرته على مواصلة النمو.