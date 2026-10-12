The Saudi Minister of Investment, Fahd Al-Saif, confirmed during a ministerial session on Saudi Vision 2030, as part of the World Petroleum Conference (WPC Energy) events in Riyadh, that the Kingdom has continued to enhance its investment attractiveness despite global economic challenges, noting that foreign direct investment grew by about 6.5% during the first half of 2026.



Al-Saif said: "Foreign direct investment flows continued to grow over the past year despite the conditions and changes facing the global economy, emphasizing that the sustainability of the fiscal policy in the Kingdom has contributed to giving investors the necessary confidence to make long-term investment decisions."



He added that vital sectors in Saudi Arabia witnessed a growth of about 160% in foreign direct investments, while the size of investments in the Kingdom has doubled since 2015, reflecting the continued attractiveness of the Saudi economy and its ability to attract global capital, supported by economic reforms and diversification programs stemming from Vision 2030.