أكد وزير الاستثمار السعودي فهد السيف، خلال جلسة وزارية حول رؤية السعودية 2030، ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر البترول العالمي (WPC Energy) في الرياض، أن المملكة واصلت تعزيز جاذبيتها الاستثمارية رغم التحديات الاقتصادية العالمية، مشيراً إلى أن الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر سجل نمواً بنحو 6.5% خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026.


وقال السيف: «إن تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر واصلت نموها خلال العام الأخير على الرغم من الظروف والمتغيرات التي تواجه الاقتصاد العالمي، مؤكداً أن استدامة السياسة المالية في المملكة أسهمت في منح المستثمرين الثقة اللازمة لاتخاذ قرارات استثمارية طويلة الأجل».


وأضاف أن القطاعات الحيوية في السعودية شهدت نمواً بنحو 160% في الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة، في حين تضاعف حجم الاستثمارات في المملكة منذ عام 2015، وهو ما يعكس استمرار جاذبية الاقتصاد السعودي وقدرته على استقطاب رؤوس الأموال العالمية، مدعوماً بالإصلاحات الاقتصادية وبرامج التنويع الاقتصادي المنبثقة من رؤية 2030.