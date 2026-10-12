أكد وزير الاستثمار السعودي فهد السيف، خلال جلسة وزارية حول رؤية السعودية 2030، ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر البترول العالمي (WPC Energy) في الرياض، أن المملكة واصلت تعزيز جاذبيتها الاستثمارية رغم التحديات الاقتصادية العالمية، مشيراً إلى أن الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر سجل نمواً بنحو 6.5% خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026.
وقال السيف: «إن تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر واصلت نموها خلال العام الأخير على الرغم من الظروف والمتغيرات التي تواجه الاقتصاد العالمي، مؤكداً أن استدامة السياسة المالية في المملكة أسهمت في منح المستثمرين الثقة اللازمة لاتخاذ قرارات استثمارية طويلة الأجل».
وأضاف أن القطاعات الحيوية في السعودية شهدت نمواً بنحو 160% في الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة، في حين تضاعف حجم الاستثمارات في المملكة منذ عام 2015، وهو ما يعكس استمرار جاذبية الاقتصاد السعودي وقدرته على استقطاب رؤوس الأموال العالمية، مدعوماً بالإصلاحات الاقتصادية وبرامج التنويع الاقتصادي المنبثقة من رؤية 2030.
The Saudi Minister of Investment, Fahd Al-Saif, confirmed during a ministerial session on Saudi Vision 2030, as part of the World Petroleum Conference (WPC Energy) events in Riyadh, that the Kingdom has continued to enhance its investment attractiveness despite global economic challenges, noting that foreign direct investment grew by about 6.5% during the first half of 2026.
Al-Saif said: "Foreign direct investment flows continued to grow over the past year despite the conditions and changes facing the global economy, emphasizing that the sustainability of the fiscal policy in the Kingdom has contributed to giving investors the necessary confidence to make long-term investment decisions."
He added that vital sectors in Saudi Arabia witnessed a growth of about 160% in foreign direct investments, while the size of investments in the Kingdom has doubled since 2015, reflecting the continued attractiveness of the Saudi economy and its ability to attract global capital, supported by economic reforms and diversification programs stemming from Vision 2030.