The General Authority for Statistics issued the results of the short-term business indicators for July 2026, which showed an increase in the index of operational revenues in Saudi Arabia by 4.9% year-on-year, compared to the same month in 2025, while the index recorded a monthly increase of 1.2% compared to June 2026.

The preliminary results indicated that the annual growth in operational revenues was supported by an increase in manufacturing activities by 13.5%, financial and insurance activities by 9%, information and communication activities by 6.5%, construction activities by 1.6%, in addition to an increase in wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair activities by 0.8%.

On a monthly basis, operational revenues for mining and quarrying activities increased by 6.4%, information and communication activities by 3.7%, manufacturing by 0.8%, accommodation and food services by 0.6%, and construction by 0.1%.

The index of employee compensation recorded an annual increase of 7.4%, supported by growth in manufacturing activities by 10.3%, wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair by 6.2%, financial and insurance activities by 6.4%, construction by 4.6%, and mining and quarrying by 2.7%.

On a monthly level, the employee compensation index rose by 0.3%, with growth in human health and social work activities by 2.6%, information and communication by 1.8%, transportation and storage by 0.8%, mining and quarrying by 0.3%, and financial and insurance activities by 0.1%.

Regarding construction activity, the number of building permits issued increased by 4.4% year-on-year, reaching 5,828 permits in July 2026, compared to 5,582 permits in July 2025.

The number of permits also recorded a monthly growth of 15.5%, compared to 5,045 permits issued in June 2026.

The authority indicated that short-term business statistics aim to measure the performance of various economic sectors through monthly indicators that monitor developments and growth rates in all economic activities of enterprises operating in the business sector.