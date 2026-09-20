أصدرت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء نتائج مؤشرات الأعمال قصيرة المدى لشهر يوليو 2026، التي أظهرت ارتفاع الرقم القياسي للإيرادات التشغيلية في السعودية بنسبة 4.9% على أساس سنوي، مقارنة بالشهر المماثل من عام 2025، فيما سجل المؤشر ارتفاعاً شهرياً بنسبة 1.2% مقارنة بيونيو 2026.

وأوضحت النتائج الأولية أن النمو السنوي للإيرادات التشغيلية جاء مدعوماً بارتفاع أنشطة الصناعة التحويلية بنسبة 13.5%، والأنشطة المالية وأنشطة التأمين بنسبة 9%، وأنشطة المعلومات والاتصالات بنسبة 6.5%، وأنشطة التشييد بنسبة 1.6%، إضافة إلى ارتفاع أنشطة تجارة الجملة والتجزئة وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 0.8%.

وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفعت الإيرادات التشغيلية لأنشطة التعدين واستغلال المحاجر بنسبة 6.4%، وأنشطة المعلومات والاتصالات بنسبة 3.7%، والصناعة التحويلية بنسبة 0.8%، وخدمات الإقامة والطعام بنسبة 0.6%، والتشييد بنسبة 0.1%.

وسجل الرقم القياسي لتعويضات المشتغلين ارتفاعاً سنوياً بنسبة 7.4%، مدعوماً بنمو أنشطة الصناعة التحويلية بنسبة 10.3%، وتجارة الجملة والتجزئة وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 6.2%، والأنشطة المالية وأنشطة التأمين بنسبة 6.4%، والتشييد بنسبة 4.6%، والتعدين واستغلال المحاجر بنسبة 2.7%.

وعلى المستوى الشهري، ارتفع مؤشر تعويضات المشتغلين بنسبة 0.3%، مع نمو أنشطة صحة الإنسان والعمل الاجتماعي بنسبة 2.6%، والمعلومات والاتصالات بنسبة 1.8%، والنقل والتخزين بنسبة 0.8%، والتعدين واستغلال المحاجر بنسبة 0.3%، والأنشطة المالية وأنشطة التأمين بنسبة 0.1%.

وفي ما يتعلق بحركة البناء، ارتفع عدد رخص البناء الصادرة بنسبة 4.4% على أساس سنوي، ليصل إلى 5,828 رخصة خلال يوليو 2026، مقابل 5,582 رخصة في يوليو 2025.

كما سجل عدد الرخص نمواً شهرياً بنسبة 15.5%، مقارنة بـ5,045 رخصة صادرة خلال يونيو 2026.

وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن إحصاءات الأعمال قصيرة المدى تستهدف قياس أداء قطاعات الاقتصاد المختلفة من خلال مؤشرات شهرية ترصد التطورات ومعدلات النمو في جميع الأنشطة الاقتصادية للمنشآت العاملة في قطاع الأعمال.