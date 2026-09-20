Amid the surge in oil shipping costs worldwide, some long-distance crude trading deals have become economically unviable, threatening to disrupt supply flows at a time when fuel markets are experiencing unprecedented shortages.



The rise in costs is driven by a severe shortage of available supertankers, according to Bloomberg.



In some parts of the world, hardly any of these ships, each roughly the length of three football fields, are available for charter.



This scarcity reduces the attractiveness of purchasing crude from distant regions and pushes refineries to prefer closer supplies whenever available.



Transporting a shipment from Houston to Asia adds nearly $26 to the cost of each barrel, equivalent to $52 million for a single shipment, to deliver it to the world's largest crude-importing region.



The shipping cost alone now accounts for about a quarter of the futures price of West Texas Intermediate crude, whereas before the war it represented only a tiny fraction of the crude cost.