في ظل القفزة في تكاليف شحن النفط حول العالم، أصبحت بعض صفقات تجارة الخام العابر لمسافات طويلة عديمة الجدوى الاقتصادية، مما يهدد بإرباك تدفقات الإمدادات في وقت تعاني أسواق الوقود شحاً غير مسبوق.
يأتي ارتفاع التكاليف مدفوعاً بالنقص الحاد في ناقلات النفط العملاقة المتاحة، وفقا لـ«بلومبيرغ».
ففي بعض مناطق العالم، لا تكاد تتوافر أي من هذه السفن التي يوازي طول الواحدة منها نحو ثلاثة ملاعب كرة قدم، للاستئجار.
ويقلل هذا الشح من جاذبية شراء الخام من مناطق بعيدة، ويدفع المصافي إلى تفضيل الإمدادات الأقرب كلما كانت متاحة.
أصبح نقل شحنة من هيوستن إلى آسيا يضيف قرابة 26 دولاراً إلى تكلفة كل برميل، أي ما يعادل 52 مليون دولار للشحنة الواحدة، لإيصالها إلى أكبر منطقة مستوردة للخام في العالم.
وتوازي تكلفة الشحن وحدها نحو ربع سعر العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط، بعدما كانت قبل الحرب لا تمثل سوى جزء ضئيل من تكلفة الخام.
Amid the surge in oil shipping costs worldwide, some long-distance crude trading deals have become economically unviable, threatening to disrupt supply flows at a time when fuel markets are experiencing unprecedented shortages.
The rise in costs is driven by a severe shortage of available supertankers, according to Bloomberg.
In some parts of the world, hardly any of these ships, each roughly the length of three football fields, are available for charter.
This scarcity reduces the attractiveness of purchasing crude from distant regions and pushes refineries to prefer closer supplies whenever available.
Transporting a shipment from Houston to Asia adds nearly $26 to the cost of each barrel, equivalent to $52 million for a single shipment, to deliver it to the world's largest crude-importing region.
The shipping cost alone now accounts for about a quarter of the futures price of West Texas Intermediate crude, whereas before the war it represented only a tiny fraction of the crude cost.