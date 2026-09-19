Gold prices rose at the close of trading yesterday (Friday), marking their first weekly gains in 4 weeks, supported by a decline in oil prices, which eased the risks of continued inflationary pressures.



Brent crude fell for the third consecutive session, as easing concerns about supply disruptions outweighed worries about the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.



Chris Gaffney, President of Global Markets at EverBank, stated in remarks to Reuters that precious metals investors had anticipated a rise in U.S. interest rates and had increased their short positions to take advantage of the expected drop in gold, before quickly starting to close those positions as oil prices fell.



Gold futures for December delivery rose by 0.57% at settlement, equivalent to $25.20, reaching $4424.90 per ounce, recording weekly gains of 0.36%.



Silver futures for September delivery also rose by 1.66%, equivalent to $1.086, reaching $66.556 per ounce, achieving weekly gains of 3.10%.