ارتفعت أسعار الذهب عند تسوية تعاملات أمس (الجمعة)، لتسجل أول مكاسب أسبوعية لها في 4 أسابيع، بدعم من تراجع أسعار النفط، الذي خفف من مخاطر استمرار الضغوط التضخمية.


وتراجع خام «برنت» للجلسة الثالثة على التوالي، مع تغلب انحسار المخاوف بشأن اضطرابات الإمدادات على القلق من اتساع نطاق الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.


وقال رئيس الأسواق العالمية لدى «إيفر بنك» كريس جافني، في تصريحات لـ«رويترز»، إن مستثمري المعادن النفيسة كانوا قد توقعوا رفع أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية، وزادوا مراكز البيع على المكشوف للاستفادة من الهبوط المتوقع للذهب، قبل أن يبدأوا في إغلاق تلك المراكز سريعاً مع تراجع أسعار النفط.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة للذهب تسليم ديسمبر عند التسوية بنسبة 0.57%، بما يعادل 25.20 دولار، لتصل إلى 4424.90 دولار للأوقية، مسجلة مكاسب أسبوعية بلغت 0.36%.


كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة للفضة تسليم سبتمبر بنسبة 1.66%، بما يعادل 1.086 دولار، لتصل إلى 66.556 دولار للأوقية، محققة مكاسب أسبوعية بنسبة 3.10%.