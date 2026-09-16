The World Trade Organization warned of losses that could reach trillions of dollars if the world divides into geopolitical blocs where countries within each bloc primarily trade among themselves, or within separate free trade areas.

According to a study conducted by the organization, this scenario would see the world's economic output decline by about 10% starting in 2050 compared to a scenario of expanding trade cooperation among countries.



New Sources of Conflict



A simulation conducted by the World Trade Organization indicated that global exports are likely to rise by nearly 45% annually starting in 2050 under a scenario known as "enhanced cooperation," compared to a scenario of keeping tariffs low only within specific free trade areas. The organization's report noted that increased integration of the global economy has created new sources of conflict, and in some cases made free trade negotiations more difficult. The organization's Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stated in the report's introduction: "The global trading system is in its most turbulent period in 80 years."



Updating the Rules



Robert Staiger, the chief economist at the World Trade Organization, pointed out that the rules established through negotiations when the WTO was founded in 1995 need to be updated because the world has changed significantly, with many new countries joining, including China.



The World Trade Organization has been facing a crisis for years, and the last major multilateral negotiation round under its umbrella, the Doha Round, which began in 2001, has failed. Many countries competing with China in global markets criticize that Beijing still enjoys "developing country" status, along with the associated benefits within the World Trade Organization.