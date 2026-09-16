حذرت منظمة التجارة العالمية من خسائر قد تصل إلى تريليونات الدولارات إذا انقسم العالم إلى تكتلات جيوسياسية تتبادل دول كل تكتل التجارة فيما بينها بشكل رئيسي، أو ضمن مناطق تجارة حرة منفصلة.

ووفقاً لدراسة أجرتها المنظمة، فإن هذا السيناريو سيشهد انخفاض الناتج الاقتصادي للعالم بنحو 10% بدءاً من عام 2050 مقارنة بسيناريو توسيع التعاون التجاري بين دول العالم.


مصادر جديدة للصراع


وأظهرت محاكاة أجرتها منظمة التجارة العالمية ترجيح ارتفاع الصادرات العالمية بنسبة 45% سنوياً تقريباً بدءاً من عام 2050 في ظل سيناريو ما يعرف بـ«التعاون المعزز»، مقارنة بسيناريو إبقاء الرسوم الجمركية منخفضة داخل مناطق تجارة حرة محددة فقط. وأشار تقرير المنظمة إلى أن زيادة تكامل الاقتصاد العالمي خلق مصادر جديدة للصراع، وفي بعض الحالات جعل مفاوضات التجارة الحرة أشد صعوبة. وقالت أمين عام المنظمة نجوزي أوكونجو إيويالا، في تقديم التقرير: «النظام التجاري العالمي في أشد فترات الاضطراب منذ 80 عاماً».


تحديث القواعد


وأشار كبير الخبراء الاقتصاديين في منظمة التجارة العالمية روبرت ستايجر إلى أنه يجب تحديث القواعد التي تم إقرارها عبر المفاوضات عند تأسيس منظمة التجارة العالمية في 1995 لأن العالم تغير بشدة، مع انضمام الكثير من الدول الجديدة إليها ومنها الصين.


وتعاني منظمة التجارة العالمية من أزمة منذ سنوات، وفشلت آخر جولة مفاوضات رئيسية متعددة الأطراف تحت مظلة المنظمة وهي جولة الدوحة التي انطلقت عام 2001. وتنتقد الكثير من الدول التي تنافس الصين في الأسواق العالمية أن بكين ما زالت تتمتع بوضع «الدولة النامية»، وما يرتبط بذلك من مزايا داخل منظمة التجارة العالمية.