سجل سعر الديزل في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مستوى قياسياً جديداً اليوم، إذ اقترب من 6.27 دولارات للغالون. وبلغ متوسط سعر الغالون ما يعادل 3.78 لترات 6.2694 دولارات، وفق بيانات "الجمعية الأمريكية للسيارات" (AAA).
أسعار النفط
وعلى صعيد تداولات أسعار النفط، ارتفعت أسعار النفط في التعاملات الآسيوية المبكرة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مواصلة مكاسبها في الأسواق العالمية. وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.24 دولار، بما يعادل 1.18%، لتصل إلى 106.93 دولار للبرميل. كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.29 دولار، أو 1.24%، لتسجل 102.65 دولار للبرميل.
تحركات ملحوظة
وجاء صعود الأسعار بعد جلسة شهدت تحركات ملحوظة في سوق النفط، إذ واصل الخامان تسجيل مكاسب في التعاملات المبكرة. وتتابع الأسواق حركة أسعار النفط خلال تعاملات اليوم، في ظل استمرار التداول عند مستويات مرتفعة، مع اقتراب خام برنت مجدداً من مستوى 107 دولارات للبرميل.
The price of diesel in the United States reached a new record level today, approaching $6.27 per gallon. The average price for a gallon, equivalent to 3.78 liters, was $6.2694, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Oil Prices
In terms of oil trading, oil prices rose in early Asian trading today (Tuesday), continuing their gains in global markets. Brent crude futures increased by $1.24, or 1.18%, reaching $106.93 per barrel. Additionally, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $1.29, or 1.24%, to record $102.65 per barrel.
Notable Movements
The rise in prices followed a session that witnessed notable movements in the oil market, as both crude types continued to record gains in early trading. Markets are monitoring oil price movements during today's trading, as trading remains at high levels, with Brent crude approaching the $107 per barrel mark once again.