The price of diesel in the United States reached a new record level today, approaching $6.27 per gallon. The average price for a gallon, equivalent to 3.78 liters, was $6.2694, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).



Oil Prices



In terms of oil trading, oil prices rose in early Asian trading today (Tuesday), continuing their gains in global markets. Brent crude futures increased by $1.24, or 1.18%, reaching $106.93 per barrel. Additionally, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $1.29, or 1.24%, to record $102.65 per barrel.



Notable Movements



The rise in prices followed a session that witnessed notable movements in the oil market, as both crude types continued to record gains in early trading. Markets are monitoring oil price movements during today's trading, as trading remains at high levels, with Brent crude approaching the $107 per barrel mark once again.