سجل سعر الديزل في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مستوى قياسياً جديداً اليوم، إذ اقترب من 6.27 دولارات للغالون. وبلغ متوسط سعر الغالون ما يعادل 3.78 لترات 6.2694 دولارات، وفق بيانات "الجمعية الأمريكية للسيارات" (AAA).


أسعار النفط


وعلى صعيد تداولات أسعار النفط، ارتفعت أسعار النفط في التعاملات الآسيوية المبكرة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مواصلة مكاسبها في الأسواق العالمية. وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.24 دولار، بما يعادل 1.18%، لتصل إلى 106.93 دولار للبرميل. كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.29 دولار، أو 1.24%، لتسجل 102.65 دولار للبرميل.


تحركات ملحوظة


وجاء صعود الأسعار بعد جلسة شهدت تحركات ملحوظة في سوق النفط، إذ واصل الخامان تسجيل مكاسب في التعاملات المبكرة. وتتابع الأسواق حركة أسعار النفط خلال تعاملات اليوم، في ظل استمرار التداول عند مستويات مرتفعة، مع اقتراب خام برنت مجدداً من مستوى 107 دولارات للبرميل.