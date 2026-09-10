Gold prices hover near the $4,400 level, while traders await U.S. inflation data scheduled to be released later this week for signs of whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

Narrow Range

The price of the precious metal moved within a narrow range, erasing gains made earlier in the session, as traders prepare for a series of economic data this week that could shift prices, including the U.S. Producer Price Index data set to be released later (Thursday).

Ups and Downs

Gold has largely remained within a $4,400 range up and down over the past few weeks, as traders seek to assess their expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy, with high interest rates acting as a pressure factor on the non-yielding metal. Swap traders are currently pricing in about a 60% chance of an interest rate hike at the next meeting.

The spot gold price fell 0.2% to $4,392.38 per ounce at 10:30 AM in London. Silver dropped 1% to $66.64 per ounce, after rising 2.4% in the previous session. Platinum decreased by 1.7%, and palladium fell slightly, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index remained stable.

UBS Group strategist Johnny Tieviz wrote in a note: “We expect that a rate hike in September will lead to an automatic correction, but without hindering the broader recovery, and keeping interest rates unchanged is likely to lead to a stronger upward response.”