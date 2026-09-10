تحوم أسعار الذهب قرب مستوى 4,400 دولار، بينما يترقب المتعاملون بيانات التضخم الأمريكية المقرر صدورها في وقت لاحق هذا الأسبوع بحثاً عن مؤشرات على ما إذا كان الاحتياطي الفيدرالي سيرفع أسعار الفائدة.

نطاق ضيق

تحرك سعر المعدن النفيس ضمن نطاق ضيق، ليمحو المكاسب التي حققها في وقت سابق من الجلسة، فيما يستعد المتعاملون لصدور مجموعة من البيانات الاقتصادية هذا الأسبوع قد تحدث تحولاً في الأسعار، من بينها بيانات مؤشر أسعار المنتجين في الولايات المتحدة التي ستصدر في وقت لاحق (الخميس).

صعود وهبوط

وظل الذهب إلى حد كبير ضمن نطاق 4,400 دولار صعوداً وهبوطاً خلال الأسابيع الماضية، مع سعي المتعاملين إلى تقييم توقعاتهم بشأن سياسة الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، إذ تشكل أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة عاملاً يضغط على المعدن الذي لا يُدر عائداً. ويسعّر متداولو عقود المبادلة حالياً احتمالاً بنحو 60% لرفع أسعار الفائدة في الاجتماع القادم.

وتراجع سعر الذهب الفوري 0.2% إلى 4,392.38 دولار للأوقية في الساعة 10:30 صباحاً في لندن. وانخفضت الفضة 1% إلى 66.64 دولار للأوقية، بعدما صعدت 2.4% في الجلسة السابقة. وانخفض البلاتين 1.7%، وتراجع البلاديوم بشكل طفيف، في حين استقر مؤشر «بلومبرغ» للدولار الفوري.

وكتب الاستراتيجي لدى «يو بي إس غروب» جوني تيفيز في مذكرة: «نتوقع أن يؤدي رفع أسعار الفائدة في سبتمبر إلى تصحيح تلقائي، لكن دون عرقلة التعافي الأوسع نطاقاً، ويُرجح أن يفضي الإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة دون تغيير إلى استجابة صعودية أقوى».