تحوم أسعار الذهب قرب مستوى 4,400 دولار، بينما يترقب المتعاملون بيانات التضخم الأمريكية المقرر صدورها في وقت لاحق هذا الأسبوع بحثاً عن مؤشرات على ما إذا كان الاحتياطي الفيدرالي سيرفع أسعار الفائدة.
نطاق ضيق
تحرك سعر المعدن النفيس ضمن نطاق ضيق، ليمحو المكاسب التي حققها في وقت سابق من الجلسة، فيما يستعد المتعاملون لصدور مجموعة من البيانات الاقتصادية هذا الأسبوع قد تحدث تحولاً في الأسعار، من بينها بيانات مؤشر أسعار المنتجين في الولايات المتحدة التي ستصدر في وقت لاحق (الخميس).
صعود وهبوط
وظل الذهب إلى حد كبير ضمن نطاق 4,400 دولار صعوداً وهبوطاً خلال الأسابيع الماضية، مع سعي المتعاملين إلى تقييم توقعاتهم بشأن سياسة الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، إذ تشكل أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة عاملاً يضغط على المعدن الذي لا يُدر عائداً. ويسعّر متداولو عقود المبادلة حالياً احتمالاً بنحو 60% لرفع أسعار الفائدة في الاجتماع القادم.
وتراجع سعر الذهب الفوري 0.2% إلى 4,392.38 دولار للأوقية في الساعة 10:30 صباحاً في لندن. وانخفضت الفضة 1% إلى 66.64 دولار للأوقية، بعدما صعدت 2.4% في الجلسة السابقة. وانخفض البلاتين 1.7%، وتراجع البلاديوم بشكل طفيف، في حين استقر مؤشر «بلومبرغ» للدولار الفوري.
وكتب الاستراتيجي لدى «يو بي إس غروب» جوني تيفيز في مذكرة: «نتوقع أن يؤدي رفع أسعار الفائدة في سبتمبر إلى تصحيح تلقائي، لكن دون عرقلة التعافي الأوسع نطاقاً، ويُرجح أن يفضي الإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة دون تغيير إلى استجابة صعودية أقوى».
Gold prices hover near the $4,400 level, while traders await U.S. inflation data scheduled to be released later this week for signs of whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
Narrow Range
The price of the precious metal moved within a narrow range, erasing gains made earlier in the session, as traders prepare for a series of economic data this week that could shift prices, including the U.S. Producer Price Index data set to be released later (Thursday).
Ups and Downs
Gold has largely remained within a $4,400 range up and down over the past few weeks, as traders seek to assess their expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy, with high interest rates acting as a pressure factor on the non-yielding metal. Swap traders are currently pricing in about a 60% chance of an interest rate hike at the next meeting.
The spot gold price fell 0.2% to $4,392.38 per ounce at 10:30 AM in London. Silver dropped 1% to $66.64 per ounce, after rising 2.4% in the previous session. Platinum decreased by 1.7%, and palladium fell slightly, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index remained stable.
UBS Group strategist Johnny Tieviz wrote in a note: “We expect that a rate hike in September will lead to an automatic correction, but without hindering the broader recovery, and keeping interest rates unchanged is likely to lead to a stronger upward response.”